California election 2022: State Superintendent Tony Thurmond tries to hold off challengers

Tony Thurmond, California Superintendent of Public Instruction

California's superintendent of public instruction oversees a public education system serving more than 6 million K-12 students.

The incumbent in this nonpartisan office, Tony Thurmond, was being challenged in Tuesday's primary by six candidates. With 27% of precincts reporting, Thurmond had 1,181,920 votes, or 48.9% of votes tallied.

Although he led commandingly, he did not yet have enough to avoid a runoff in November.

The race is one of the few where, if a candidate can lock up more than 50% of the vote in the primary, then no contest is held in November.

Thurmond previously served as a Democratic member of the California state Assembly and before that was on the West Contra Costa County School Board from 2008 to 2012.

His challengers in the primary were:

Marco Amaral, board president of the South Bay Union School District in the San Diego area and a special education teacher

George Yang, an engineer who has one child who attends public school and a second who attends Catholic school. Yang, an immigrant from China, was a 2016 Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in the 2014 elections

Joseph Campbell, a proponent of public Montessori Education

Lance Christensen, who served as the vice president of education policy & government affairs at the California Policy Center and worked 15 years in the California State Senate as a consultant, legislative director, and chief of staff

Jim Gibson, a former member of the Vista Unified Board of Education, representing Area 3.

Ainye Long, a public school teacher.

Long had 11.8% of the vote, Yang had 10.8% and Christensen had 10.1%.

Trailing were Amaraal, who had 8%, Gibson, who had 6.6%, and Campbell with 3.8%.

Thurmond had outraised his competition as of June 1. According to CalMatters, Thurmond had raised about $1.5 million, while Yang had about $60,000 and Christensen about $40,000. Thurmond also had the backing of the California Democratic Party and the powerful California Federation of Teachers and California Teachers Association.

However, Christensen had picked up some major newspaper endorsements, including the San Diego Union-Tribune and the Orange County Register. They did not appear to be enough to get him into a No. 2 spot to advance to the November election.

