California emergency officials warn residents about dangerous storm on the way

(FOX40.COM) — The biggest storm of the season is forecast to hit all of California soon and emergency officials warned residents about its potential dangers.

“A strong atmospheric river event will impact the state of California starting this evening and continuing through at least Tuesday,” said Eric Schoening, an emergency response specialist at the National Weather Service. “We’re expecting significant impacts through heavy rainfall, heavy mountain snowfall, and strong gusty winds.”

Biggest storm of the season forecast to hit Northern and Southern California

Schoening said the worst part of the storm is expected from Sunday until Tuesday with widespread flooding impacts affecting all of California, including the Central Valley, the mountain areas, the Bay area, and most significantly in Southern California.

Officials advised residents to be prepared.

“These next storms are going to be impactful and dangerous,” said Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Nancy Ward.

Ward said to be on the lookout for flooding.

“They pose a threat to our state and they’re the most dangerous natural disasters that we have – killing more people from storm damages and flooding than wildfires every year,” Ward said.

She added that over 8,500 officials between the California Office Emergency Service (Cal OES) California Highway Patrol (CHP), Cal Fire, Caltrans, the Conservation Core, and the National Guard have been mobilized for the upcoming storm, according to Ward. She added that shelter supplies for nearly 40,000 people and millions of sandbags throughout California.

“As the storm system comes through the state, we encourage you all to do what you can and do your part in keeping yourselves and your loved ones safe,” Ward said. “Stay informed by signing up for our emergency alerts, including warning and evacuations.”

ARkStorm: California officials, scientists dispel rumors of impending megaflood

Officials warned to avoid unnecessary travel during the peak of the storm and to avoid going outside during times of gusty winds because of the risk of being struck by debris.

“High winds may lead to power outages so keep batteries for your devices. Plan for other alternative power sources, Ward said. “(Also) Don’t walk, swim, or drive through flood waters.”

Six inches of water can down an adult, 12 inches of water can sweep away vehicles, and two feet of water can move an SUV or truck, officials say.

Karla Nemeth, Director of the California Department of Water Resources, said the agency is currently focused on providing “flood-fighting” materials such as millions of sandbags to California residents.

“In addition to localized flooding that will come from heavy precipitation, we are focused on making sure that rivering systems have flood support that they need,” Nemeth said. “We’re looking at 16 river systems that we think will need flood monitoring.”

Some of the California rivers expected to hit flood stage include the Russian River in Mendocino County, Carmel River in Monterey County, Guadalupe River in Santa Clara County, Ventura River in Ventura County, and San Diego River in San Diego County.

“If you’re in the Central Valley or Sacramento Valley, you may notice that our flood systems become activated. What’s different this year from last year is we do have full reservoirs and those reservoirs have already started releasing flood water to make space for incoming inflows so you will see flood bypasses start to activate. That is the system working as intended,” Nemeth said.

Kim Johnson, Director of California Health and Human Services, said the state has partnered with the American Red Cross to prioritize support for populations such as the homeless, older and medically vulnerable, disabled, and those in congregant settings.

“We are collectively preparing our most vulnerable in our communities for the weather ahead,” Johnson said.

California officials added that they “don’t want to see any loss of life” and they have been in contact with the federal government for additional aid. For updates on emergency storm preparedness visit caloes.ca.gov.

