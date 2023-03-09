California to end Walgreens contract after abortion dispute

1
ADAM BEAM
·3 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday withdrew a $54 million contract with Walgreens after the pharmacy giant indicated it would not sell an abortion pill by mail in some conservative-led states.

Newsom on Wednesday ordered state officials to not renew a contract with Walgreens to purchase specialty pharmacy prescription drugs for California's prison health care system, including antivirual and antifungal drugs and medication used for congestive heart failure. Walgreens has gotten about $54 million from the contract, which expires April 30.

Newsom's office said the state will buy the drugs somewhere else.

“California will not stand by as corporations cave to extremists and cut off critical access to reproductive care and freedom,” Newsom said in a news release. “California is on track to be the fourth largest economy in the world and we will leverage our market power to defend the right to choose.”

A representative from Walgreens, based in the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield, Ill., did not respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment. But earlier this week, the company said in a statement the company plans to dispense the drug, called mifepristone, "in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so.”

“Providing legally approved medications to patients is what pharmacies do, and is rooted in our commitment to the communities in which we operate,” according to a statement posted onto the company's website.

Mifepristone is a pill that when combined with another pill will end a pregnancy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the pill in 2000 for use in up to the 10th week of pregnancy. Today, more than half of all abortions in the U.S. are done by pills, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

After the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned the federal right to an abortion, more than a dozen states have restricted the use of abortion pills. But those restrictions are being challenged in court.

Attorneys general in 20 states, mostly with Republican governors, have warned Walgreens and CVS they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills in their states. Last week, Walgreens confirmed it sent a response to each attorney general saying it would not dispense the drug in their states.

Newsom responded to that news on Monday, posting in a message on Twitter that California won't be doing business with Walgreens “or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk.”

“We're done,” Newsom said.

Losing the California contract will have a small impact on Walgreens' revenues, as the company reported $132.7 billion in sales for the fiscal year that ended Aug. 31.

But for Newsom, the move is more about solidifying California's role as a leader in what he has called “reproductive freedom.”

Newsom has vowed to make California a sanctuary for people in other states where abortion is illegal or severely restricted. Last year, Newsom signed more than a dozen new laws aiming to protect abortion rights, including signing off on $20 million in new spending to help pay for the travel and lodging expenses for people to come to California from other states to get an abortion.

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom Won’t Renew $54 Million State Contract with Walgreens over Abortion-Pill Decision

    California will not renew its $54 million contract with Walgreens, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, two days after he threatened to boycott the pharmacy giant over its decision to stop providing chemical abortion pills in 21 states.

  • Newsom slams Walgreens over stance on abortion pills

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said that the state would no longer do business with Walgreens after the drugstore chain said it won't administer abortion pills in several states where they remain legal.

  • US, EU to launch talks on free-trade-like status, easing EV trade dispute -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to agree on Friday to begin negotiations on ensuring free-trade agreement-like status for the European Union, two sources familiar with the plans said on Wednesday. Reuters reported last week that the United States and EU were working to make European minerals eligible for tax credits under the $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), citing a senior EU official. That law requires rising percentages of battery minerals to come from the United States or a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partner.

  • Musk says Twitter could be cash flow-positive next quarter

    (Reuters) -Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the company had "a shot" at being cash flow-positive next quarter, as the social media platform has been aggressively cutting costs. Musk, speaking at a Morgan Stanley investor conference that was webcast, said it was "startling" how poorly Twitter managed to make money off its messaging service. The company has reduced its non-debt expenditures to $1.5 billion from a projected $4.5 billion in 2023, helped by cutting its cloud services bill by 40% and closing one data center, Musk said.

  • Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • Newsom officially pulls California out of state contract with Walgreens

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is officially pulling back the renewal of a $54 million state contract with Walgreens, after the retail pharmacy giant said it would stop providing abortion pills in 21 states. Newsom, who on Tuesday blasted the company for its decision, saying California would no longer do business with Walgreens, announced that…

  • Wood Brothers: The long journey toward win 100

    Wood Brothers Racing, a core NASCAR team from stock car racing's beginnings, searches for Cup Series victory No. 100.

  • Amazon Has a Secret Warehouse Sale With Thousands of Home Goods up to 70% Off!

    The Amazon overstock store is like a giant warehouse sale filled with thousands of epic home deals, so if you're looking to refresh your space, the time is now!

  • US judge: California can't ban alligator imports, sales

    California cannot ban the importation and sale of crocodile and alligator products, a federal judge has ruled, in a victory for the state of Louisiana, which challenged the ban along with businesses in multiple states. Federal law controls trade in those products and preempts California from barring trade in them, Chief U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller in Sacramento, California, wrote in a ruling dated Tuesday. Mueller had already blocked enforcement of the law while lawsuits challenging it played out in her court.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Walgreens (WBA). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Russia's war on Ukraine has caused lasting damage to international spaceflight cooperation

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago has caused serious damage to Russia's ability to participate in international space ventures.

  • Turkish actress wins Europe court 'terrace kiss' privacy case

    The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday condemned Turkey for failing to protect the private life of a prominent Turkish actress who had been secretly filmed kissing another celebrity at her home in footage broadcast on television.The actress, now aged 38, had in 2010 filed a suit in Turkey against the parent company of a Turkish television channel which had filmed her "kissing" another Turkish celebrity "on the terrace" at her home.

  • Founder of Love's Travel Stops dies in Oklahoma at age 85

    Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores says the founder of the truck stop chain known for its red and yellow heart logo, “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” motto and in-store showers has died. The company announced on its website that Tom Love died Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Love and his wife, Judy, founded what became Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores as Musket Corporation in 1964, according to the statement.

  • Atmospheric river eyeing snow-battered California

    A new atmospheric river system will move through Central California and Southern California later in the week as parts of the Golden State remain buried in feet of snow. Flash flooding will be a concern. FOX Weather’s Marissa Torres with more on the tropical moisture heading towards the West Coast.

  • Nigeria postpones local state election after court ruling

    Nigeria's electoral agency said on Wednesday it had postponed a weekend governorship election by one week following a court decision over machines used in voting tallies.The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said in a statement the court process had delayed its preparations for the Saturday vote for state governors.

  • Michigan Democrats move quickly to repeal right-to-work

    Michigan's Democratic-led Legislature moved Wednesday to repeal the state's “right-to-work” law that was passed more than a decade ago when Republicans controlled the Statehouse. Repealing the law, which prohibits public and private unions from requiring that nonunion employees pay union dues even if the union bargains on their behalf, has been a top priority for Democrats since they took full control of the state government this year. Party leaders announced Tuesday that they planned bring the repeal to a vote in the state House on Wednesday.

  • Few signs of US companies curbing profits after Powell says it could cool inflation

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week inflation could fall if companies curbed their profits - but the biggest U.S. retailers and consumer products makers have reported one key measure of profitability hardly budging in recent years. Gross profit margins, watched closely by investors and measuring profits as a percentage of sales, have remained flat or slightly down at manufacturers and sellers of household basics like toilet paper and cereal. Companies such as Tide maker Procter & Gamble Co and Walmart Inc have passed through once-in-a-generation levels of price hikes to try to keep this metric of financial health steady as they face sky-high costs.

  • Tucker Carlson's scorn for Trump revealed in court papers

    A defamation lawsuit is revealing scornful behind-the-scenes opinions by Fox News figures about Donald Trump, including a Tucker Carlson text message declaring, “I hate him passionately.” Carlson's private text comments were revealed in court papers at virtually the same time the former president was hailing the Fox News host on social media. Trump said he was doing a “great job” in presenting excerpts of U.S. Capitol security video of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — though Carlson used the video to produce a false narrative of the attack.

  • Every EV That Qualifies For The Inflation Reduction Act Tax Credit In 2023

    Earlier this week, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act. It tamps down drug prices (for people on Medicare, at least), invests in the environment, and pays for it all with increased corporate taxes. But you’re not here for any of those — you’re here for the cars.

  • Biden faces a Chicago mayoral race pickle

    The president appears unlikely to endorse in the Windy City’s mayoral race, even with major national implications on the line.