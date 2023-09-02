California equestrian accused of trying to hire hitman to kill her husband during divorce

California equestrian Tatyana Remley was arrested for allegedly attempting multiple times to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband. (Facebook)

A California equestrian was arrested for allegedly attempting multiple times to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband.

Tatyana Remley, 42, is accused of first offering a friend $2m to murder Mark Remley, and last month she allegedly met with an undercover police officer and asked him to kill her husband.

She has been charged with solicitation of murder after meeting with an undercover detective last month and allegedly gave specific details on how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed of, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office.

Ms Remley came into contact with police after the sheriff’s office responded to a house fire on 2 July. She was arrested on firearms offences after she was found to be in possession of three guns and ammunition.

Prosecutors say that in the month after the fire police received information that she was trying to hire someone to kill her husband.

During a 2 August meeting with the undercover detective she brought three firearms and money as a downpayment for the killing, say officials.

She is currently being held without bail at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee, California and pleaded not guilty at a hearing last month, according to The Coast News.

Solicitation of murder can carry a sentence of up to nine years in California and the firearms felony charge could add another year.

The Remleys ran the production of an acrobatic equestrian show called Valitar at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in 2012, which was supposed to run for 45 performances but was cancelled after just a few.

The couple, who lived in Del Mar, near San Diego, married in 2011 and have filed for divorce several times over the years, according to the outlet.

The couple were in the process of divorcing when the alleged murder plots were undertaken.

She is due back in court on 6 October.