California expands drought emergency to large swath of state

  • FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a news conference in the parched basin of Lake Mendocino in Ukiah, Calif., where he announced he would proclaim a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Hunter Maltz, a fish technician for the Yurok tribe, pushes a jet boat into the low water of the Klamath River at the confluence of the Klamath River and Blue Creek as Keith Parker, as a Yurok tribal fisheries biologist, watches near Klamath, Calif., in Humboldt County. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
  • FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, farmer Ben DuVal with his wife, Erika, and their daughters, Hannah, third from left, and Helena, fourth from left, stand near a canal for collecting run-off water near their property in Tulelake, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2021, file photo, heavy clouds move over Los Angeles city skyline. California's hopes for a wet "March miracle" did not materialize and a dousing of April 2021 showers may as well be a mirage at this point. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
  • FILE - In this May 6, 2015, file photo, professional spa remover Juan Alexander empties a spa for permanent removal at a residence in which the owner considered it "a waste of water," in Garden Grove, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
1 / 5

California Drought

FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a news conference in the parched basin of Lake Mendocino in Ukiah, Calif., where he announced he would proclaim a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DON THOMPSON
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday expanded a drought emergency to a large swath of the nation's most populous state while seeking more than $6 billion in multiyear water spending as one of the warmest, driest springs on record threatens another severe wildfire season across the American West.

The Democratic governor said he is acting amid “acute water supply shortages" in northern and central parts of California as he called again for voluntary conservation. Yet the state is in relatively better shape than it was when the last five-year drought ended in 2017, he said, as good habits have led to a 16% reduction in water usage.

His emergency declaration now includes 41 of 58 counties, covering 30% of California's nearly 40 million people, and he said a further expansion is likely as conditions worsen. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the state and the American West is in extensive drought just a few years after California emerged from the last punishing multiyear dry spell.

“We’re staring down at what could be disastrous summer and fall, with the potential of communities running out water, and fires," said Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, who accompanied Newsom to the announcement made before a Central Valley reservoir with a deep bathtub ring of dry earth surrounded by browning grass.

Like most of the state's extensive interconnected system of reservoirs and canals, the San Luis Reservoir is at less than 60% of its seasonal average as scarce winter rain and snow turns to a dry summer that Newsom said is imperiled by climate change.

Officials fear an extraordinarily dry spring presages a wildfire season like last year, when flames burned a record 6,562 square miles (16,996 square kilometers).

“The hots are getting a lot hotter in this state, the dries are getting a lot drier,” Newsom said. “We have a conveyance system, a water system, that was designed for a world that no longer exists.”

That requires the state to envision “a much more resilient, a much more vibrant, much more dynamic water delivery system,” he said, noting that the one largely constructed in the last mid-century to carry water from Northern California to the south, “helped us build the world’s largest middle class" by enabling the state's population and agricultural growth.

The governor is asking state lawmakers to approve what he said is a record $5.1 billion over four years for water projects, plus another $1 billion to help an estimated million Californians who are behind on their water bills in part because of the economic hardship of the pandemic.

His proposed water spending includes $1.3 billion for drinking water and wastewater systems, prioritizing smaller and poorer communities.

Another $200 million would go to repair canals damaged when the ground beneath them sank as more groundwater was pulled from wells.

Other projects would address groundwater cleanup, water recycling, fish and wildlife habitat, flood preparedness, weather forecasting, and agricultural water use.

His expanded drought emergency declaration includes the counties in the Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake watersheds across much of the northern and central parts of the state.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack, which provides about a third of the state’s water, was at just 59% of average on April 1, when it is normally at its peak.

This year is unique because of extraordinarily warm temperatures in April and early May, Newsom said. That led to quick melting of the Sierra Nevada snowpack in the waterways that feed the Sacramento River, which in turn supplies much of the state’s summer water supply.

The problem was worse because much of the snow seeped into the ground instead of flowing into rivers and reservoirs, he said.

The warmer temperatures also caused water users to draw more water more quickly than even in other drought years, he said, leaving reservoirs extremely low for farmers, fish and wildlife that depend on them.

That all reduced the state’s water supplies by as much as what would supply up to 1 million households for a year, he said.

Newsom urged residents to limit their use, whether by limiting outdoor watering, checking for leaks, or taking shorter showers and turning off the water when washing dishes or brushing teeth.

Senate Republicans blamed majority Democrats for not building more dams to increase water storage, with GOP leader Scott Wilk saying in a statement that the governor's declaration "does nothing to remove regulatory roadblocks that hold up shovel-ready water projects.”

Newsom is spending the week previewing highlights of the revised budget he will present to state lawmakers Friday for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Earlier Monday in the San Francisco Bay Area, Newsom proposed tax rebates of up to $1,100 for millions of lower- and middle-income Californians, one leg of a pandemic recovery plan made possible by an eye-popping $76 billion budget surplus.

The barnstorming comes as Newsom faces a fall recall election driven in large part by frustration over his handling of the pandemic, though he noted that he also previewed his budget proposals in the past when he wasn’t facing a recall.

“This expanded #drought declaration should have happened weeks ago,” tweeted former Congressman Doug Ose, one of the Republicans who wants to replace Newsom. “Playing politics like this with people’s livelihoods doesn’t do anybody any good.”

The governor’s fellow Democrats, who control the Legislature, have until June 15 to pass a spending plan.

Recommended Stories

  • California governor declares drought emergency in 41 counties

    California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday issued an expanded "drought emergency proclamation" for 41 of the state's 58 counties, citing above-average temperatures and dry conditions for April and May. Newsom, a first-term Democrat facing a recall election over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, directed the state's water board to consider modifying requirements for reservoir releases and take other conservation measures. The declaration also gives the state flexibility in regulatory requirements to mitigate drought impacts, which Newsom attributed in part to global climate change.

  • California governor expands drought emergency

    California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday expanded a drought emergency to a large swath of the nation's most populous state while seeking more than $6 billion in multiyear water spending as one of the warmest, driest springs on record threatens another severe wildfire season across the American West. CBS Los Angeles reports.

  • With $76B surplus, California proposes rebates for millions

    Aided by an astonishing nearly $76 billion budget surplus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed tax rebates of up to $1,100 for millions of households and more than $7 billion to help people affected by the pandemic cover rent and utilities. It was Newsom's first in a weeklong roll out of pandemic recovery proposals totaling $100 billion, which could boost his political fortunes as he faces a likely recall election later this year. “Direct stimulus checks going into people’s pockets and direct relief — that's meaningful," Newsom said from a community organization in a disadvantaged Oakland neighborhood.

  • Fresno County leaders declare local drought emergency

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce new plans to address California's drought and water crisis on Monday afternoon.

  • Three leopards escaped from a Chinese safari park – and nobody told the locals for almost three weeks

    A safari park in eastern China concealed the escape of three leopards - one of which is still at large - for nearly three weeks to prevent negative publicity affecting its visitor numbers during last week's May Day holiday, police said Monday. The revelation stoked further anger over the park's secretive response to the safety lapse in the city of Hangzhou and video clips showing the escaped cats being brutally hunted down with packs of dogs. Police said personnel cleaning the leopards' enclosure at the privately run Hangzhou Safari Park on April 19 violated unspecified safety regulations, allowing the animals to escape. One was recaptured two days later by the park, and a second on Friday by a larger search involving government agencies that was launched after news of the escapes went viral. A hunt for the third leopard was still under way among hills covered by forest and tea plantations, after fresh paw prints were found on Sunday. Local residents first began reporting leopard sightings late last week, but park officials only came clean after police began questioning them as part of a subsequent investigation, said Fei Yuezhong, a top official in Hangzhou's police department.

  • Great Lakes water surge eases after 2 record-setting years

    A spell of dry, mild weather is giving the Great Lakes a break after two years of high water that has shattered records and heavily damaged shoreline roads and homes, officials said Monday. “Over the next six months, the worst is behind us,” said John Allis, chief of Great Lakes hydrology for the Corps' Detroit district. “Certainly there’s a suggestion based on the recent past that precipitation will go back up again,” said Jeff Andresen, the Michigan state climatologist.

  • Oceans' extreme depths measured in precise detail

    The best data yet on the deepest points in the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic and Southern oceans.

  • California to give taxpayers part of huge surplus

    Millions of Californians would get tax rebates of up to $1,100 under a proposal unveiled Monday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, as part of a broader pandemic recovery plan made possible by an eye-popping $75 billion budget surplus. (May 10)

  • California announces whopping $75 billion budget surplus

    California secured a more than $75 billion budget surplus after boosts from a thriving stock market and tax revenues, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Monday.Why it matters: Last year, the governor's office projected a budget deficit of up to $54 billion due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic — about a quarter of the entire budget. On Monday, Newsom laid out his plan to use the surprise surplus to fund what he called the biggest economic recovery package in state history.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Newsom's $100 billion proposal would provide $12 billion more in direct payments to residents: $600 for most people along with an additional $500 for families with dependents. The money would go to families earning less than $75,000 annually.The package would also assist renters, covering 100% of their past-due rent. What to watch: Newsom will announce the rest of his proposal in an address on Friday.What he's saying: "This is just the first of many announcements this week across the spectrum that amplify the narrative of this state truly roaring back," Newsom said at an address.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 1.4B but no more? China's population growth closer to zero

    China’s weak population growth is falling closer to zero as fewer couples have children, government data showed Tuesday, adding to strains on an aging society with a shrinking workforce. The population rose by 72 million people over the past 10 years to 1.411 billion in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics announced after a once-a-decade census. Chinese leaders have enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population growth but worry the number of working-age people is falling too fast, disrupting efforts to create a prosperous economy.

  • Chinese Student Suffers Eye Injuries After Alleged 'Hate Attack' in the UK

    A Chinese teenager was left injured and traumatized after being knocked down by a woman during an unprovoked attack in the U.K. The incident: The victim, a 19-year-old female student from Sheffield University, was out shopping for the first time in a year when she was attacked by a woman in Sheffield City Centre at around 3 p.m. on April 25, The Star reported. A Sheffield University staff member who was injured during the incident along with the Sheffield Chinese Student and Scholars Association (CSSA) brought the teenager to a hospital where she received treatment for eye injuries, according to Shef News.

  • U.S. Navy Seizes Massive Weapons Shipment That Was Likely Headed for Yemen

    Last week the U.S. Navy seized thousands of weapons, that were likely sent by Iran to arm Houthi rebels in Yemen, from a vessel in the Arabian Sea.

  • Marvel Reveals 6 New BLACK WIDOW Character Posters

    Marvel Studios has revealed six new character posters from the long-awaited Black Widow solo film, which finally arrives in theaters this July. The post Marvel Reveals 6 New BLACK WIDOW Character Posters appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Woman killed, man injured after confronting couple stealing TV, Washington cops say

    A couple was arrested for the Yakima shooting after stealing the TV from a party.

  • What you need to know about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, gas prices, shortages

    With a cyberattack temporarily hobbling the critical Colonial Pipeline, the prospect of gas shortages in the Southeast is making some nervous.

  • Beachgoer discovers rare terrifying 'football fish' on Southern California shore

    The fish is one of over 200 types of angler fish and can swallow prey the size of its own body.

  • Tiger seen in video roaming Texas neighborhood. But who does it belong to?

    “It has a collar. It is somebody’s pet,” a woman is heard saying in a video as she watched the tiger from a distance.

  • Wendy Williams' Wax Figure Makes Its Debut at Madame Tussauds: 'It's Wonderful'

    "Another historic day in Wendy History," Wendy Williams said

  • Progressives rip into the Biden administration for refusing to condemn Israel as airstrikes kill Palestinian civilians

    "He can't even condemn the killing of children," Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted in response to remarks by State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

  • Ashley Giles will not allow England commitments to play second fiddle to IPL

    Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler could find themselves involved in a calendar clash.