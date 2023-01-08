California Faces Another Week of Heavy Rain and Flooding

Brian K. Sullivan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- More than 500,000 homes and businesses were without power across California as the state braced for another week of heavy rain, high winds and potential floods, with the worst weather set to arrive Monday into Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Huge areas” of California will get between 5 inches (13 centimeters) to 7 inches of rain in coming days with some isolated spots in the coastal mountains and the Sierra Nevada getting up to 10 inches as another atmospheric river storm comes ashore, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. The latest computer forecast models suggest the pattern will persist through Jan. 17 at least.

“Monday will probably be the worst of it, but there is still a whole series of weaker ones after that,” Oravec said. “We still have another nine days of wet weather before we get to a dry period.”

As dawn broke Sunday, 517,095 customers were without electricity from a storm that began Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Since late December, California has been battered by waves of atmospheric river storms — large streams of moisture rising out of the Pacific that bring heavy rain, snow, and raise the risk for mudslides and power outages when they land. The systems have likely caused more than $1 billion in damage so far and the price tag will keep on rising, according to an estimate by commercial-forecaster AccuWeather Inc. At least five people have died so far.

Forecast models have shifted some as Monday’s storm approaches with Bay Area facing a potential Category 3 event, according to the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes website. Earlier forecastwhad called for it to be a stronger Category 4 event around San Francisco.

However, California has been drenched with so much water in recent weeks that the storm will cause widespread outages, mudslides and floods that will cover roads with debris. In addition, severe thunderstorms could hit the region Monday, and possibly a brief tornado, according to the US Storm Prediction Center.

“It’s going to be a rough day Monday,” Oravec said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ant Group says no plan for IPO, focusing on business optimisation

    "Ant Group has been focusing on its business rectification and optimisation, and does not have a plan for an IPO," the company spokesperson said. Ant Group said on Saturday that its founder Jack Ma no longer controls the company after a series of shareholding adjustments that saw him give up most of his voting rights. Ma's ceding of control comes as Ant is nearing the completion of its two-year regulatory-driven restructuring, with Chinese authorities poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the firm, Reuters reported in November.

  • San Diego's Ocean Beach Pier Slammed by Waves Amid Dangerous Storm

    High surf conditions lashed San Diego’s Ocean Beach Pier on January 5, prompting officials to shut down access to the area after a powerful storm hit parts of the state.The pier was shut down on Thursday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, due to the surf conditions.The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for the region, urging locals to avoid jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.According to local news reports citing authorities, the pier needed to be assessed for damage before it could be reopened to the public. Credit: Shawn White via Storyful

  • 'The ground is saturated': Flooding risk festers in California as weekend rain hits

    Rains could continue through mid-January, bringing persistent wet weather and with it the ongoing possibility of mudslides and flooding.

  • Is Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • What Does The Hackett Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HCKT) Share Price Indicate?

    The Hackett Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCKT ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price...

  • Is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although...

  • What Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Indicate?

    Let's talk about the popular Verisk Analytics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VRSK ). The company's shares saw a double-digit share...

  • Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 81% of the company

    Every investor in Universal Corporation ( NYSE:UVV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can...

  • "WIN": How Gerald Ford tried to whip inflation with a button

    In the mid-1970s inflation was so high, the president referred to it as "public enemy #1" – and turned to Madison Avenue to come up with an ad campaign and rallying cry, "Whip Inflation Now."

  • Meet the psychologist who helped cast your favorite reality TV villains and heroes

    Psychologist Steven Stein reveals how he helped cast some of the biggest reality TV shows, from Survivor to The Amazing Race.

  • How to watch Week 18, the final week of the NFL regular season, live online for free—and without cable￼

    Eight teams fight for three playoff berths.

  • Heavy rains and snow clobber California and more is on the way

    Yet another "atmospheric river" of dense, moist tropical air will clobber California on Monday with rain and mountain snow - the fifth of the weather phenomenon since Christmas - even as the state was being pummeled by storms this weekend, forecasters said. The current bout of heavy showers and gale-force winds swept into the northwestern corner of California late on Friday and spread southward into the San Francisco Bay Area and centralcoast on Saturday afternoon and will linger on Sunday, said David Roth a meteorologist from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. Another in the back-to-back parade of storm systems will hit on Monday and last through the middle of next week at least, affecting Los Angeles, Sacramento, up through the San Francisco Bay Area and toward Oregon.

  • 23 Most Powerful Countries in the World Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we take a look at the 23 most powerful countries in the world heading into 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global power dynamics and go directly to the 5 Most Powerful Countries in the World Heading Into 2023. People often think of a country’s military when it comes […]

  • Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey's Sabah newspaper reported Evans as saying in an interview that the company was looking to invest in Europe and the Middle East and that he sees Turkey as a very strong production base.

  • Gladbach 'playing poker' over Sommer transfer, says Bayern's Nagelsmann

    Bayern Munich manager said on Sunday that Borussia Moenchengladbach were "playing poker" over the possible winter transfer of goalkeeper Yann Sommer to the German champions.

  • China Extends Gold Buying With Fresh Flows to Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- China reported an increase in its gold reserves for a second straight month, topping up holdings again after its first reported purchase in more than three years.Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantThe 6 Republicans Who Switched Their Vote

  • Economy, energy row and drugs loom at North American summit

    North American leaders aim to give new impetus to strengthening economic ties at a meeting this week, even as a major dispute grinds on over Mexico's energy policies which has distracted from cooperation on other issues like immigration. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will host his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for talks in Mexico City from Monday through Wednesday, the first summit between the three since late 2021. "A meeting like this is so that we keep moving forward on economic integration," Lopez Obrador said this week.

  • Is NovoCure a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Successful clinical trial results recently pushed this stock more than 68% higher overnight -- but what about the road ahead?

  • US Rejects Oil Offers in First Attempt to Replenish Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is delaying the replenishment of the nation’s emergency oil reserve after deciding the offers it received were either too expensive or didn’t meet the required specifications, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceSouth Africa Has Its Fir

  • Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area

    Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.