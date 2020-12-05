California faces stay-at-home orders, Trump heads to Georgia: 5 things to know this weekend

Trump holds rally in Georgia for Republican senators in runoffs

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, Saturday for two incumbent Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Trump has urged Republicans to vote for the senators even if they're upset with the presidential election outcome. Georgia election officials have been under fire from Trump and his supporters after an initial state-ordered recount affirmed that Biden won Georgia by 12,284 votes. Loeffler and Perdue are running against Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

Much of California is on the brink of sweeping new restrictions on businesses and activities this weekend, a desperate attempt to slow the frighteningly rapid escalation of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Five San Francisco Bay Area counties imposed a new stay-at-home order for their residents that will take effect Sunday, barring all on-site restaurant dining and close hair and nail salons, movie theaters and many other businesses, as well as museums and playgrounds. Southern California and a large swath of the central portion of the state could also see restrictions if the regions' intensive care unit capacity falls below the 15% threshold.The closures will stay in effect for at least three weeks.

The U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored multinational training and humanitarian assistance operation takes off Saturday for its 69th annual mission. Operation Christmas Drop began during the Christmas season in 1952, when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi. In the spirit of Christmas, the crew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. Using the Denton Act, the C-130J Super Hercules crews airdrop food, supplies, educational materials and toys to islanders throughout the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau.

Target's annual gift card sale returns Saturday with some changes. Instead of being a one-day sale, it now lasts two days and will continue through Sunday, Dec. 6. The maximum discount also increased to $50 off a maximum of $500 in gift cards purchased, up from $30 last year. But the biggest change is to get the 10% discount, available in-store and online, you have to be a member of Target Circle, Target’s free loyalty program. The discount can be used only for one transaction at Target or Target.com per Target Circle account, according to the offer's details. It's a rare chance to save on gift cards, which year after year are among the most popular and requested gifts.

Saturday will be packed with college sports action

If you're a college sports fan, you're in for some fun Saturday as several of the best basketball and football teams in the nation will be in action throughout the day. First, it's a No. 1 vs. No. 2 college hoops showdown. Baylor (3-0), the top-ranked team in the USA TODAY coaches poll, will take on No. 2 Gonzaga (3-0) in Indianapolis (1 p.m. ET, CBS) in the final game of the Jimmy V Classic. Meanwhile, the top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are all seeking to avoid major upsets. No. 1 Alabama (8-0) will play at last year's national champion LSU (8 p.m. ET, CBS); No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0) hosts struggling ACC foe Syracuse (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC); No. 3 Clemson (9-1) will travel to Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) and after having to cancel last week's game, No. 4 Ohio State (4-0) will play at Michigan State (noon ET, ABC).

