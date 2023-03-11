California faces threat from another atmospheric river event during upcoming week

MarketWatch

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) gained 0.2% in morning trading Monday, after the California-based spinal fusion technology company disclosed that it had $14 million deposited with SVB Financial Group’s (SIVB) Silicon Valley Bank for use for its day-to-day operations. “The Company affirms its expectation that its cash and cash equivalents held outside of SVB will be sufficient to operate the Company’s business and meet its cash requirements for the foreseeable future,” the company said in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.