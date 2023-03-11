California faces threat from another atmospheric river event during upcoming week
FOX Weather meteorologist Michael Estime is tracking the threat for more heavy snowfall and flooding for the Golden State.
FOX Weather meteorologist Michael Estime is tracking the threat for more heavy snowfall and flooding for the Golden State.
A Chicago firefighter's two remaining children have died, after a house fire earlier this week also killed his wife and 7-year-old son.
A Chicago firefighter's two remaining children have died, after a house fire earlier this week also killed his wife and 7-year-old son.
Her first solo song in six years.
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has created a sense of panic within China's tech start-up and venture capital (VC) sector, as the lender served as a bridge between US capital and Chinese tech entrepreneurs. As of Sunday afternoon, topics related to the collapse of the bank, including "SVB bankruptcy has spread to multiple countries" and "SVB bankruptcy affects Chinese entrepreneurs", were trending on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, with posts receiving hundreds of millions of views.
Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) gained 0.2% in morning trading Monday, after the California-based spinal fusion technology company disclosed that it had $14 million deposited with SVB Financial Group’s (SIVB) Silicon Valley Bank for use for its day-to-day operations. “The Company affirms its expectation that its cash and cash equivalents held outside of SVB will be sufficient to operate the Company’s business and meet its cash requirements for the foreseeable future,” the company said in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Firefighter Walter Stewart gave his own wife CPR after she was pulled from their residence, where a fatal house fire broke out last week.
As spring nears, much of Idaho has about a month left of the snowy season.
What areas of California are under flood watch? What happened to the Pajaro River levee? Did officials know the Pajaro River levee would fail?
Steph Curry lifted the Warriors to a crucial overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
One year after Will Smith shocked the world when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the unforgettable scandal on more than one occasion.
As his influence increases, Elon Musk’s eccentric views on foreign policy and erratic behavior present a strategic vulnerability to the United States.
Central bankers spent the last decade inflating up an "everything bubble." As that era comes to an end, SVB is just the latest casualty.
Damage by feral hogs to farming fields in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas has been documented
Last winter, most ski resorts at Lake Tahoe had to postpone their usual November openings because there wasn’t enough snow. A relentless winter has dumped more than 50 feet (15 meters) of snow on mountain resorts around the lake over the past three months, along the California-Nevada line.
Rihanna just hit the 2023 red carpet wearing a t-shirt, no pants, and a bucket hat. She's nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, and will be performing!
As host, Jimmy Kimmel was tasked with shepherding along an innocuous show, free of physical controversy, and he largely succeeded.
Climate activists are in disarray over the “existential threat” posed by an oil drilling project in Alaska that has reportedly received support from the Biden administration.
The rioter, Jacob Chansley, pleaded guilty to violently entering the U.S. Capitol, where he made threats against lawmakers.
California is bracing for more rain beginning Monday as officials assess the damage from severe flooding along the Central Coast and Central Valley.
A 1995 Toyota Previa All-Trac minivan with supercharger and all-wheel-drive, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.