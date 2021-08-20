California family found dead in hiking area from possible toxic algae poisoning

A California family found dead on Tuesday near a forest hiking trail may have died from toxic algae blooms, authorities said.

John Gerrish, his wife Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and pet dog, Oski, parked their car near the gate of Sierra National Forest on Monday night, where their bodies were found, close to the Merced River drainage.

Initially, authorities believed the family died from toxic gases from old mines that were close by, according to the Fresno Bee. However, authorities are now considering toxic algae blooms to be responsible for the family's death.

The Sierra National Forest warned about the algae on Facebook in July and asked visitors not to swim, wade or let their pets play in the water.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office offered their condolences and assured that investigations of their death are continuing.

"This is never the outcome we want or the news we want to deliver, my heart breaks for their family," Sheriff Jeremy Briese posted on Facebook. "Our sheriff's Chaplains and staff are working with their family and will continue to support them during this heartbreaking time."

