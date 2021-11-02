California farm town lurches from no water to polluted water

Daniel Trotta
·5 min read

By Daniel Trotta

TEVISTON, Calif. (Reuters) - The San Joaquin Valley farm town of Teviston has two wells. One went dry and the other is contaminated.

The one functioning well failed just at the start of summer, depriving the hot and dusty hamlet of running water for weeks. With temperatures routinely soaring above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), farm workers bathed with buckets after laboring in the nearby vineyards and almond orchards.

Even as officials restored a modicum of pressure with trucked-in water, and after the well was repaired, the hardships have endured. Teviston's 400 to 700 people - figures fluctuate with the agricultural season - have received bottled drinking water since the well failed in June.

But for years, probably decades, the water coming from Teviston taps has been laced with the carcinogen 1,2,3-Trichloropropane, or 1,2,3-TCP, the legacy of pesticides.

The Western U.S. drought, the most severe in 125 years of record-keeping, is exacting a further toll on communities throughout the San Joaquin Valley, where people living on the edge of farmland gather many of the crops but little of the largesse from California's $50 billion agricultural industry.

For Esperanza Guerrero, 35, a Mexican immigrant and homemaker whose husband works at a dairy farm, the poor water quality poses additional dangers for her 16-year-old daughter, who can drink only purified water because of a gastrointestinal ailment.

"It's very stressful as a mother to know that if for any reason she should wash a piece of fruit (with tap water) and eat it, she's going down," Guerrero said while picking up bottled water from the community depot.

Teviston, devoid of any retail or commercial business, won a $3 million settlement in June from pesticide producers Dow Chemical Company and Shell Oil Company and distributors that will pay for a water treatment plant.

Dow declined to comment on Teviston, but said there was "no merit" to allegations in similar lawsuits brought by other local jurisdictions in the San Joaquin Valley.

"The plaintiffs' claims in these cases are based on a California water quality standard that went into effect in 2018, several decades after the product formulations in question were discontinued. To the extent TCP was present in past product formulations, it would have been at levels so low as to pose no environmental risk," the company said in a statement.

Shell declined to comment on active litigation.

The settlement will help Teviston resolve the dilemma of having to choose between safe or affordable water, said Todd Robins, an attorney with San Francisco-based Robins Borghei LLP who has represented other towns like Teviston in similar lawsuits.

The arid, forbidding land of the San Joaquin Valley has been transformed into one of the most fertile plains in the world by farmers, politicians and engineers who changed the course of mighty rivers and brought water hundreds of miles to a valley so broad and flat that in most directions the fields meet sky.

The drought has made both surface and ground water scarce.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates canals moving surface water from Northern California further south, has cut allotments to farmers this year: first to a mere 5% of normal, then down to zero.

That increased demand on the aquifers. Growers who operate their own wells are lowering the water table for neighboring towns like Teviston that depend on well water.

Outside the valley, many environmentalists criticize growers. The people of Teviston don't paint them as the enemy.

"We need the farms. Without the farms, we don't have any work," said Frank Galaviz, a director on the town council who has emerged as Teviston's leading water advocate.

THE ENEMY BELOW

Historically, the farms have faced another nemesis besides drought.

Beneath the ground, tiny worms called nematodes infest roots. For decades, through the 1980s, growers injected their soil with the since-discontinued pesticides Telone, made by Dow, and D-D, made by Shell, according to Robins, who has pieced together the history of 1,2,3-TCP contamination through about 70 lawsuits against both companies.

By the 1990s health officials established that TCP was carcinogenic and would linger in the water table for a lifetime unless removed by filtration. California's TCP problem is concentrated in the San Joaquin Valley, state data show.

Telone and D-D were essentially a byproduct of other chemical processes that would have been disposed of were it not found to be an effective pesticide, enabling the companies to offload the byproduct by selling it to farmers, Robins said.

"It's a dirty secret," Robins said, adding that Dow's reformulated Telone II became more effective once TCP and other impurities were removed.

While Teviston awaits a treatment plant, its TCP levels remain above safe levels. In May, testing showed the TCP level was nearly three times the maximum acceptable level, and in March it was more than seven times the limit, according to the state's Safe Drinking Water Information System. In September, Teviston showed a negligible amount, an outlier that experts said could be skewed by the new well or the extreme drought.

Teviston's marginalization dates back nearly a century, when Black workers arrived to work white-owned cotton farms. While the farmers had sought the Black workers, the workers were unwelcome in white towns, and they formed a tent city that became Teviston. Over the years the workforce became immigrant Mexican, another politically disadvantaged class, and white family farms were supplanted by corporations operating ever larger tracts of factory farms.

Dorris Brooks, an African American woman who lives at the end of Teviston's water line, said past efforts to improve well water have only resulted in temporary relief.

"You can see there's actually sludge that comes out of the tap," Brooks said.

Brooks, who moved to Teviston as an adult 43 years ago, questioned whether the settlement was just.

"That company got away with for messing up the water and the people's lives," Brooks said. "There's sick people here."

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta. Editing by Donna Bryson and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Did drilling next door damage Surfside tower? Newly surfaced vibration data offer clues

    In the spring of 2016, residents of Champlain Towers South flooded complaint hotlines to fume about construction activity at the neighboring Eighty Seven Park project that had jostled their walls, closed their pool and coated their balconies in dust.

  • More people are turning to ‘eco-friendly’ burials. This Baltimore County property hopes to fill that need.

    A sprawling field in Windsor Mill may soon become Baltimore County’s first natural burial ground — an increasingly popular option for loved ones to bury their dead without embalming, headstones and concrete vaults. The land off Ridge Road was passed down to Dr. Howard Berg and his brother by their parents, and has been in their family since 1955, the doctor said. Soon, he hopes, the sprawling ...

  • Could landlocked south Texas help a backlogged US supply chain?

    A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

    Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia. The bright green seedling that barely reached Perry's knees is part of an unusual project to plant offspring from some of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if genes that allowed the parent to survive so long will protect new growth from the perils of climate change.

  • Bright meteor shoots across night sky over Iowa, photo shows. Why is it green?

    The fireball was traveling at around 87,000 miles per hour, according to NASA.

  • SafeMoon Rallies 9% as Investors Hunt Next Big Meme Coin

    SafeMoon investors appear satisfied that the supply is now being spread among the community.

  • Careless motorists are killing bison in Grand Teton National Park

    At least five bison have been struck and killed by vehicles during the past two weeks in Grand Teton National Park, prompting officials to issue a plea to motorists.

  • NC woman loved her 57 feral cats. After her death, property owner wanted them gone.

    The woman never turned a cat down. Not the one people later named Miss Lady. Or Casey. Fluffy. Rusty. Or Mama Kitty.

  • This Is Where the First Climate Wars Will Break Out

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf

  • New Zealand strait crossed for first time by electric plane

    As he made history by becoming the first person to fly across New Zealand's Cook Strait in an electric plane, Gary Freedman thought it only fitting that the first thing he saw when approaching the Wellington coastline was the rotating blade of a wind turbine producing renewable energy. Freedman's 40-minute solo flight in the small two-seater came 101 years after the first person flew a conventional aircraft over the body of water that separates the South Pacific nation's two main islands. Wellington International Airport officials believe it may be the longest distance flown in an electric plane across any body of water.

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share a Smile with Prince Charles While Discussing Climate Change

    Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez met with Prince Charles in Scotland ahead of COP26, a United Nations climate summit

  • Jellyfish invasion causes shutdown of UK nuclear power plant

    Jellyfish attacks on nuclear power plants are surprisngly common.

  • A new storm cavalcade set to march through B.C. with another soaking

    B.C. is getting another soaking as November kicks off, with multiple systems expected to usher in ample amounts through next week -- with seven-day totals potentially hitting upwards of 200 mm in parts of the province.

  • China's Xi Jinping contributes only a written note to the COP26 climate conference, pushing the world's biggest polluter further to the margins

    Xi Jinping declined to attend this week's climate change summit. The UK is said to be restricting absent leaders to written communication only.

  • A ‘Genetic Goldmine’ in Chile’s Desert Could Help Create New Drought-Resistant Crops

    Melissa AguilarThe Atacama Desert in Chile is the driest place on Earth outside of the North and South Poles. Yet it’s teeming with plant life that has evolved to cope with limited water and nutrients, a high-altitude environment that’s exposed to high amounts of radiation from sunlight, and extreme temperature changes that shift 50 degrees between night and day. That makes them the perfect specimens to study in order to develop crops that can grow in a world decimated by climate change.In a mas

  • Greta Thunberg: Who is the climate campaigner and what are her aims?

    The Swedish teenager started a climate change protest that grew into a global movement.

  • Wanda becomes tropical storm over open Atlantic

    The storm bearing the final name of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season list transitioned into Tropical Storm Wanda on Monday evening after roaming the Atlantic as a subtropical storm. The storm evolved from the nor'easter that pounded the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of last week that then drifted out over the open northern Atlantic. The Atlantic had not had a named storm in its waters since Victor formed over the far eastern part of the basin on Sept. 29 and prowled the open seas u

  • Climate change is wreaking havoc on the Earth's water cycle

    Climate change is throwing the world's hydrologic cycle out of whack and promises big water problems in the coming years, climate scientist Peter Gleick told "The Climate Crisis Podcast."

  • Ecuador proposes debt swap to enlarge Galapagos

    Ecuador proposed Monday to enlarge the Galapagos nature reserve, famous for its giant tortoises, by some 60,000 square kilometers and finance it with a debt swap.