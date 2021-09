The Daily Beast

Instagram/Titletown HighThe star of Netflix’s Titletown High has come down with both COVID-19 and pneumonia, and it’s left him struggling to breathe. Rush Propst, who served as a high school football coach in Georgia and Alabama, told a reporter with AL.com in a text message that his condition was “not good” and he was “too weak” to type. He is receiving oxygen, though is not on a ventilator. Propst was admitted to the hospital Wednesday, according to the outlet, and is not vaccinated. He did tr