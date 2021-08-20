Explosive California wildfires could burn into December

BRIAN MELLEY
·5 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Smoke from California’s wildfires choked people on the East Coast. Flames wiped out a gold rush-era town. Ash covers area that would dwarf Rhode Island.

Images of homes engulfed in flames and mountains glowing like lava would make it easy to conclude the Golden State is a charred black landscape.

That’s hardly the case, but the frightening reality is that the worst may be yet to come.

California has already surpassed the acreage burned at this point last year, which ended up setting the record. Now it’s entering a period when powerful winds have often driven the deadliest blazes.

“Here we are — it’s not the end of August and the size and distribution and the destruction of summer 2021 wildfires does not bode well for the next months,” said Bill Deverell, a University of Southern California history professor who teaches about fire in the West. “The suggestion of patterns across the last two decades in the West is deeply unsettling and worrisome: hotter, bigger, more fires."

More than a dozen large wildfires are burning in California grass, brush and forest that is exceptionally dry from two years of drought likely exacerbated by climate change.

The fires, mainly in the northern part of the state, have burned nearly 1.5 million acres, or roughly 2,300 square miles (6,000 square kilometers).

Firefighters are witnessing extreme fire behavior as embers carried miles by gusts are igniting vegetation ripe for burning in rugged landscapes, where it's hard to attack or build a perimeter to prevent it from spreading. Fires that in the past would cool down at night are sometimes surging miles in the dark.

The Dixie Fire, the largest currently burning and second biggest on record, wiped out the historic town of Greenville and continues to threaten thousands of homes about 175 miles (282 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The Caldor Fire, burning about 100 miles (161 kilometers) to the south, blew up since Aug. 14, torched parts of the hamlet of Grizzly Flat and is chewing through dense forest.

Gusts and low humidity in the forecast that could vastly expand the blaze led to the closure Friday of a 40-mile (64 kilometers) stretch of highway that runs along the fire's perimeter and links Sacramento to Lake Tahoe.

John Hawkins, a retired fire chief for the state and now wildland fire consultant, said he hadn't seen such explosive fire behavior in 58 fire seasons.

A fire 60 years ago that torched 100 homes and killed two people near Yosemite National Park once had the record for fastest expansion, covering nearly 31 square miles (80 square kilometers) in two hours. But that kind of spread is becoming more common today.

“The Harlow Fire of 1961 was one of a kind in its day,” Hawkins said. “As we draw a comparison today, it’s not one of a kind, it’s one after another. Something has changed.”

Hawkins said he saw similarly rapid growth in the Caldor Fire.

Dramatic time lapse video showed a massive plume growing above thick forest. The column rose up and dark smoke poured across the sky before the cloud erupted in flames shooting hundreds of feet in the air.

“It wasn’t a slow deal,” Hawkins said. “When you see one of those develop that fast in heavy timber and already see another dozen fires in California running crazy it doesn’t take much to light your lightbulb or ring your bell.”

Ten of the state's largest and 13 of the most destructive wildfires in the top 20 have burned in the last four years.

The largest of those fires, the August Complex, a group of lightning-sparked blazes that merged, began a year ago this week. The deadliest and most destructive, the Camp Fire, killed 85 and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings in November 2018.

In the past, forest fires have been dominant in late summer and fires in the fall have burned in chaparral and woodlands, driven by powerful dry winds created by high pressure over the Great Basin, said Malcolm North, a research ecologist with the U.S. Forest Service.

The offshore winds, known as Diablos in Northern California and Santa Anas in Southern California, usually have powered some of the worst blazes as they sap vegetation of moisture and pick up speed as they squeeze through mountain passes and canyons, becoming warmer and even drier.

With much of California experiencing exceptional drought, the highest intensity, according the U.S. Drought Monitor, large fires in the north could burn into early December, said Anthony Scardina, deputy regional forester for the Forest Service. Southern California could expect to see fires in September that could last to the end of the year.

Erratic infernos like the Creek Fire last year, the fifth-biggest ever, could be blamed in part on a 2012-16 drought. It is estimated to have killed more than 100 million trees in the Sierra Nevada, the state's largest mountain range and the setting for many of the fires, North said.

North was co-author of a 2018 scientific paper that predicted Sierra wildfires could burn at the intensity of blazes lit by fire bombings in Dresden, Germany and Tokyo during World War II.

“I do think that's what we're seeing,” said North. “The current models we have for how fires are going to behave don’t cover this because it’s just off the charts. It’s hazardous to firefighters and hard as hell to predict what it’s going to do."

Fires have intensified across the entire West, creating a nearly year-round season that has taxed firefighters. Fire patterns used to migrate in seasons from the Southwest to the Rockies, to the Pacific Northwest and then California, allowing fire crews to move from one place to the next, Scardina said.

“But the problem is all of those seasons are starting to overlap,” Scardina said. “We start to get stretched thin.”

As the Caldor inferno erupted, firefighters were diverted from the Dixie Fire. Repositioning crews, fire engines, and water- and flame retardant-dropping aircraft takes time, allowing newer blazes to advance and leaving communities near older ones vulnerable.

“Every time a new one starts it's like going to Toys R Us on Christmas Eve expecting to get a gift," Hawkins said, “and finding nothing on the shelf."

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the 1961 Harlow Fire was 60 years ago, not 50.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California camp spared from wildfire's destruction

    A Christian children's camp and retreat center was largely spared from a wildfire that has destroyed well over 100 square miles of land in northern California. (Aug 20)

  • Harris' Asia trip carries new urgency after Afghan collapse

    The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has given new urgency to Vice President Kamala Harris' tour of Southeast Asia, where she will attempt to reassure allies of American resolve following the chaotic end of a two-decade war. The trip, which began Friday and has stops in Singapore and Vietnam, will provide a forum for Harris to assert herself more directly in foreign affairs. “A particular high priority is making sure that we evacuate American citizens, Afghans who worked with us, Afghans at risk, including women and children,” Harris told reporters before her departure.

  • National forests closed as California wildfires surge

    Millions of acres of national forest in Northern California are being closed because of dangerous fire conditions that already have sent a score of blazes raging through the area and destroyed hundreds of homes. The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that beginning on Aug. 22 it will close nine national forests from near Lake Tahoe at the Nevada border on the east all the way west to Six Rivers National Forest, which stretches north to the Oregon border and contains more than 1 million acres of land alone. The Eldorado National Forest already had been closed because of the Caldor Fire, which gutted the Sierra Nevada town of Grizzly Flats this week.

  • Mega-clouds of traveling smoke are harming people's health thousands of miles away from wildfires

    Astronauts can see the smoke from space. People living in the haze on the ground are inhaling dangerous particles.

  • California wildfires force thousands to flee

    Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders in California, where wildfires threaten thousands of homes. (Aug. 19)

  • Heat-related deaths are expected to rise after 1.7 million people died in 2019 due to extreme temperatures: study

    While cold weather is linked to more deaths, two new studies find that extreme heat can be more harmful in areas where it’s already hot.

  • Oxygen plant among earthquake-damaged buildings in Haiti

    As if Haiti’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a tropical storm and the coronavirus pandemic weren’t enough, the temblor damaged the only medical oxygen plant in the southern part of the country. The building that housed the oxygen concentrator machines that the region depended on partially collapsed, and the machines were upended. The Etheuss company is run by the a family famous for their vetiver perfume oils plant in the city of Les Cayes, one of the areas hardest hit by Saturday's earthquake.

  • Get up to 87% off All-Clad cookware pieces at the brand's VIP Factory Seconds sale

    Update your kitchen essentials with up to 87% on All-Clad cookware at the brand's VIP Factory Seconds sale this weekend.

  • After a trip 1,200 feet underground, Biden's labor secretary has a new appreciation for coal miners

    DALLAS, West Virginia — Sen. Joe Manchin understands the importance of actually being there. Places and people can have an effect on someone who has never walked in their shoes, in a way abstract arguments never can.

  • LeBron James disagrees with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry’s NBA 2K22 rating

    LeBron James is not a fan of the NBA 2K22 ratings given to Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

  • PG&E bonds recoup some lost ground as Dixie Fire rages with no end in sight

    Bonds issued by Pacific Gas and Electric about a year ago to help it emerge from bankruptcy are steadying, about a month after the California utility said its equipment may have sparked the uncontrolled Dixie Fire.

  • Face masks for kids are selling out fast — but these fan favorites are still available

    Stock up for back-to-school while you still can!

  • I Asked a Trend Expert Which Fall Shoes We'll See Everywhere—Here They Are

    Booties, sneakers, and more.

  • Clean needles depend on the blue blood of horseshoe crabs

    It's one of the stranger, lesser-known aspects of U.S. health care — the striking, milky-blue blood of horseshoe crabs is a critical component of tests to ensure injectable medications such as coronavirus vaccines aren't contaminated. The blood, which is blue due to its copper content, is coveted for proteins used to create the LAL test, a process used to screen medical products for bacteria. Synthetic alternatives aren't widely accepted by the health care industry and haven't been approved federally, leaving the crabs as the only domestic source of this key ingredient.

  • Hopkins Doctor predicts when will the Delta variant subside

    Cases of the COVID-19 delta variant are soaring across the country and in Maryland. So, when can we expect this surge to subside?

  • Kemp signs order blocking COVID-19 mandates on Georgia businesses

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday that blocks local governments from mandating COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

  • Navalny marks year after poisoning with anti-corruption call

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny marked the anniversary of a poisoning attack against him by urging global leaders Friday to put more attention on combating corruption and to target tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an article published in three European newspapers, Navalny chided Western leaders for relegating the fight against corruption to a “secondary agenda” item and said that graft plays an essential part in policy failures, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. “It is precisely the fact that the West ‘failed to notice’ the total corruption in Afghanistan – that Western leaders preferred not to talk about a topic they found embarrassing – which was the most crucial factor in the victory of the Taliban,” Navalny wrote.

  • Western nations coordinating to block Taliban recognition

    U.S. would “certainly not” recognize any Taliban government breaching human rights, says U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

  • Toxic algae bloom considered in death of California family

    Investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths of a Northern California couple, their baby and the family dog on a remote hiking trail, authorities said. The area in the Sierra National Forest where the bodies were found on Tuesday had been treated as a hazmat site after concerns were raised about the deaths being linked to potentially toxic gases from old mines nearby. “This is a very unusual, unique situation,” said Kristie Mitchell, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

  • Singapore won't reach COVID herd immunity: Lawrence Wong

    Singapore will not reach herd immunity in the pandemic despite its high COVID-19 vaccination rate, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (19 August).