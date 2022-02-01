California firefighter fatally shot on call





A California firefighter was fatally shot on Monday when responding to the scene of a dumpster fire in the early morning.

Stockton Fire Department Capt. Vidal "Max" Fortuna, 47, responded to a dumpster fire with his team at around 4:45 a.m. local time on Monday. The fire had begun to affect a nearby structure. According to the department, a gunshot was heard while the fire was being put out and Fortuna was shot.

Firefighters began to administer emergency medical care and transport Fortuna to the hospital. However, Fortuna ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

"I'm devastated to report that Veteran Fire Captain Max Fortuna has succumbed to his injuries. Captain Fortuna served the City of Stockton for 21 years and leaves behind a wife and two grown children," Stockton Fire Chief Richard Edwards said in a statement. "I ask you to keep Captain Fortuna's family and the Stockton Fire Department family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Stockton police spokesperson Joe Silva said a shooting death of a firefighter was "unheard of" and that he has never known it to happen before, according to KTXL.

On Monday evening, the Stockton Police Department arrested Robert Somerville, 67, in connection with Fortuna's death. Somerville has been detained on homicide and weapons charges. According to authorities, a .380 caliber handgun was discovered at the scene.