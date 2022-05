The Daily Beast

Joshua Bessex/AP PhotoA rifle-toting gunman wearing body armor opened fire at the Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo on Saturday, killing several people before being taken into custody.Two law enforcement sources told The Daily Beast that at least eight people were believed dead with others hurt—many with head wounds.The suspect was described as a 19-year-old man who was not cooperating with police after he was arrested. Police were investigating whether the shooter live-streamed his attack and wh