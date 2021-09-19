California firefighters scramble to protect sequoia groves

·3 min read

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Hot, dry weather on Sunday added to the challenges facing California firefighters who are battling to keep flames from driving further into a grove of ancient sequoias, where the base of the world’s tallest tree has been wrapped in protective foil.

Fire officials warned that stronger winds were also contributing to “critical fire conditions” in the area of the KNP Complex, two lightning-sparked blazes that merged on the western side of Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning through Sunday, saying gusts and lower humidity could create conditions for rapid wildfire spread.

The fires forced the evacuation of the park last week, along with parts of Three Rivers, a foothill community of about 2,500 people. Crews have been bulldozing a line between the fire and the community.

More than 34 square miles (88 square kilometers) of forest land have been blackened.

The National Park Service said Friday that flames had reached the westernmost tip of the Giant Forest, where it scorched a grouping of sequoias known as the “Four Guardsmen” that mark the entrance to the grove of 2,000 sequoias.

Firefighters wrapped the base of the General Sherman Tree, along with other trees in the Giant Forest, in a type of aluminum that can withstand high heat. It wasn’t immediately known how the Four Guardsmen, which received the same treatment, fared, fire spokeswoman Katy Hooper said Saturday.

The General Sherman Tree is the largest in the world by volume, at 52,508 cubic feet (1,487 cubic meters), according to the National Park Service. It towers 275 feet (84 meters) high and has a circumference of 103 feet (31 meters) at ground level.

Firefighters who were wrapping the base of the sequoias in foil and sweeping leaves and needles from the forest floor around the trees had to flee from the danger on Friday, Hooper said. They returned Saturday when conditions improved to continue the work and start a strategic fire along Generals Highway to protect the Giant Forest grove, Hooper said.

Giant sequoias are adapted to fire, which can help them thrive by releasing seeds from their cones and creating clearings that allow young sequoias to grow. But the extraordinary intensity of fires — fueled by climate change — can overwhelm the trees.

“Once you get fire burning inside the tree, that will result in mortality,” said Jon Wallace, the operations section chief for the KNP Complex.

The fires already have burned into several groves containing trees as tall as 200 feet (61 meters) feet tall and 2,000 years old.

To the south, the Windy Fire grew to 28 square miles (72 square kilometers) on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Giant Sequoia National Monument, where it has burned into the Peyrone grove of sequoias and threatens others.

The fire also had reached Long Meadow Grove, where the Trail of 100 Giant Sequoias is a national monument. Fire officials haven’t yet been able to determine how much damage was done to the groves, which are in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

Historic drought tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight. It has killed millions of trees in California alone. Scientists say climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

More than 7,000 wildfires in California this year have damaged or destroyed more than 3,000 homes and other buildings and torched well over 3,000 square miles (7,770 square kilometers) of land, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fire crews keep up drive to protect sequoias

    Crews were watching the weather this weekend as they battled California wildfires that have burned into some groves of gigantic ancient sequoias. (Sept. 18)

  • Growing California wildfire spares group of giant sequoias

    The so-called KNP Complex fire, which was ignited by lightning earlier this month, reached the western edge of Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest, home to a group of ancient sequoia trees dubbed the Four Guardsmen. But protection measures including wrapping the bases of the huge trees in fire-resistant coverings kept safe "these national treasures," Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks officials wrote early on Sunday in a Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/SequoiaKingsNPS. The Guardsmen mark the entrance to the Giant Forest, a grove of some 2,000 sequoias.

  • Firefighters use aluminum wrap to protect enormous tree from wildfires

    The tree, know as General Sherman, is one of the tallest on Earth.

  • Early limited results in Russia show pro-Kremlin party leads

    Voting has ended in Russia’s parliamentary election and the country's elections commission says early results Sunday from a limited number of polling stations show the country’s Kremlin-loyal United Russia party in the lead. Results from nearly 9% of the country’s polling stations give the United Russia party 38% of the vote for the 225 deputies apportioned by party lists, according to the commission.. Another 225 will be chosen by individual races. The fragmentary results leave it unclear whether the United Russia party, which firmly supports President Vladimir Putin, will retain the two-thirds majority in parliament it has now that allows it to change the constitution.

  • Analysis: Penn State, Michigan poised to take advantage of wide-open Big Ten

    Ohio State scuffled again, following a disappointing loss against Oregon by struggling to put away Tulsa. Two teams look ready to supplant Buckeyes.

  • Officials urge killing of invasive spotted lanternfly

    Some think it's pretty, but the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species known for sucking the life out of trees and other plants,

  • St. Petersburg to require COVID vaccinations for new city employees

    ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Rick Kriseman said he will not require vaccines for current city employees but will require all new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a video statement shared with employees Friday, Kriseman said he spent weeks deliberating on what to do about staff vaccinations and decided against a blanket vaccine mandate. “I’m not going to fight my own employees because we ...

  • 'The Crown' and 'The Mandalorian' got the most Emmy nominations this year - here are the other shows leading the pack

    "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" both received 24 nominations, with "Wandavision," "The Handmaid's Tale," and "SNL" following closely behind.

  • FDA advisory panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for people 65 and older

    On Friday, an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration voted in favor of recommending COVID-19 booster shots for people 65 and older and individuals with risk of severe illness from the coronavirus who have already received their first two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

  • House Democrats are scared to tax billionaires – that’s a costly mistake

    Political cowardice means those funding Joe Biden’s ambitious social policy plan want to leave the mega-rich unscathed Democrats seemed cowed by their donors’ gaze. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters This week, House Democrats released their proposed tax increases to fund Joe Biden’s $3.5tn social policy plan. The biggest surprise: they didn’t go after the huge accumulations of wealth at the top – representing the largest share of the economy in more than a century. You might have thought Democrats wo

  • How thousands of Haitian migrants ended up at the Texas border

    Gang violence, bloody protests, food and fuel shortages plus natural disasters have spurred many to leave the west’s poorest nation Thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, gather at a makeshift encampment under the International Bridge between Del Rio, Texas and Acuña, Mexico. Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images Every night Guy would fall asleep to the sound of gunfire: warring gangs in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were fighting pitched battles in the city centre. By day, the co

  • Sizing Your Bike Frame Can Be Complicated, But We Made a Guide to Help Out

    Whether you’re new to cycling or buying a bike online, here’s how to get the right fit.

  • FDA rejects full approval for Pfizer booster, limiting authorization to the elderly and vulnerable

    A federal advisory panel voted Friday not to recommend booster shots for every American 16 or older who has already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, only to vote minutes later to approve boosters for people 65 and older, as well as those at high risk.

  • Fisherman’s sonar spots mysterious object in Carolinas lake. Here’s what divers found

    Add this latest discovery to the list of strange things found in Lake Wylie over the years.

  • Tropical Storm Peter churns in the Atlantic basin with Rose on deck

    Still lots of life left in the Atlantic hurricane season as forecasters are now eyeing Tropical Storm Peter and a depression that is expected to become Tropical Storm Rose Sunday or Monday.

  • ‘They screwed up our lake’: tar sands pipeline is sucking water from Minnesota watersheds

    The Anishinaabe people are rallying to save their lakes and their traditional wild rice harvests Low water levels mean rice harvesters can’t paddle their canoes to their traditional harvesting areas. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images Along the eastern boundary of the White Earth Indian Reservation in north-western Minnesota, Indigenous Anishinaabe wild rice harvesters Jerry and Jim Libby set down a row of wooden pallets into the mud just beyond the dock of Upper Wild Rice Lake. It was a c

  • Red-hot lava spews from volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

    Two hours later, with rivers of lava edging down the hillside, the municipality issued a mandatory evacuation order for four villages, including El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane. Spain's Civil Guard later tweeted that it would take part in the evacuation of between 5,000 to 10,000 people from villages near the volcano, including El Paso and Los Llanos de Ariadne. Video footage showed fountains of red molten lava shooting into the sky, and plumes of smoke could be seen from across the island.

  • Aluminum wrap used to protect homes in California wildfires

    Martin Diky said he panicked as a huge wildfire started racing down a slope toward his wooden house near Lake Tahoe. The material that can withstand intensive heat for short periods resembles tin foil from the kitchen drawer but is modeled after the tent-like shelters that wildland firefighters use as a last resort to protect themselves when trapped by flames. Diky, who lives most of the time in the San Francisco Bay Area, bought $6,000 worth of wrapping from Firezat Inc. in San Diego, enough to cover his 1,400-square-foot (130-square-meter) second home on the edge of the small California community of Meyers.

  • Invasive lanternflies devour vineyards, swarm the plants around homes, and invade new areas: 'They're little Draculas'

    Invasive lanternflies are creating a nightmare for winemakers and spawning a wave of hatred among homeowners as they expand across the country.

  • Earthquake shakes Boise on Saturday night. Here’s how it compares to our recent quakes

    Boise has been shaking since spring 2020.