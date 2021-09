Reuters

Red Cross officials who have turned a Carson City recreation center into a shelter have tried to make evacuees from the wildfire raging near Lake Tahoe as comfortable as possible. But it is information that is most craved by those staying at the rec center in western Nevada and others who have found their own shelter after some 50,000 people were given evacuation orders because of the Caldor fire across the state line in California. Forest Service staff stood at the door of the rec center, pointing to a poster-sized map on an easel as they answered questions from evacuees about where the fire was in relation to people’s homes.