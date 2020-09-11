In California: As fires rage, governor says, ‘This is a climate damn emergency.’

Daniel Trevizo, a captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, keeps this young cat in his pocket for safekeeping Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after he rescued it during the Bear Fire near Lake Oroville.

I'm Cheri Carlson, a reporter at the Ventura County Star, with the news to know headed into the weekend.

But first, here’s a story about a tiny kitten that survived the Bear Fire. The mewing "fire cat" found some safety inside a firefighter’s jacket pocket, escaping the still-smoldering ash.

In California brings you top Golden State stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Get it free, straight to your inbox.

A plume rises from the Bear Fire as it burns along Lake Oroville on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Butte County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

'A climate damn emergency'

The hottest August in state history. Record-breaking temperatures. Drought. Millions of dead trees and 14,000 dry lightning strikes in three days.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday: “The debate is over around climate change. Just come to the state of California, observe it with your own eyes."

The Associated Press said he pledged to redouble efforts to “decarbonize" the economy as he toured Butte County where the North Complex Fire ripped through the town of Berry Creek this week.

A pair of lost goats stand on the side of a road on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2020 as a smoky, orange hue caused by the Bear Fire covers Berry Creek, California.

Newsom also warned the nation that the record wildfire season may be a glimpse into its future, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Political leaders need to start taking the climate crisis seriously, he said.

“I’m a little bit exhausted that we have to continue to debate this issue," Newsom said. "This is a climate damn emergency. This is real and it’s happening."

It is only a matter a time before climate change also takes a major toll on the tourism industry, including in the Palm Springs area and elsewhere. As the number of hot days piles up, "snowbird season" could be cut by more than a third, The Desert Sun reports.

Death toll climbs; firefighting inmates get some help

Firefighters from Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 cut a tree that was blocking a road in an area in Butte County, California where the Bear Fire struck.

Crews reported some progress on California's fires Friday. The death toll, however, climbed to 20. Half of those victims died in the North Complex Fire burning near Oroville, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One was a 16-year-old boy from Berry Creek. He was remembered by family members as outdoorsy and adventurous.

Story continues

Each year, the state's firefighting force includes hundreds of inmates trained in California's prison system. Now, a new law will help give them a shot at becoming professional firefighters once they complete their sentences.

Burned up cars and a chimney are all that remains on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 after the Bear Fire struck Berry Creek, California.

The Associated Press reported the governor has signed legislation to allow state and county inmates who train as firefighters to seek to erase their criminal records. Those records often are a bar to employment.

“These individuals have received valuable training and placed themselves in danger to defend the life and property of Californians,” said Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes, a Democrat from San Bernardino who authored the bill.

A grim anniversary; planning for mass vaccinations

Firefighters from Oxnard's Fire Station No. 1 listen Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, as a message plays from dispatch on their radios honoring those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

Before we go, here's a column from USA Today editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll taking you behind the scenes as the Network's journalists cover a record-setting wildfire season.

In California is a roundup of news from across USA TODAY Network newsrooms. Also contributing: Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle and the San Jose Mercury News.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amid California fires, Governor Gavin Newsom calls climate emergency