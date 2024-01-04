California’s future bleak because of Gavin Newsom's left-wing policy choices

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent campaign to raise his visibility through foreign trips, commentary on national issues, and the recent “debate” with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has achieved its goal. People and statisticians are looking closer at Newsom, his leadership, honesty, and the state he continues to brag about. This proves the adage that, “when you stick your head up above the wagon train, you’re going to catch some arrows.”

Newsom has discounted the continuing proof of an exodus out of California by once core businesses like high tech and the wealthy and high wage earners California’s unbalanced income tax system depends on for the majority of state revenue.

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released an update that California lost another 75,400 residents in the last 12 months. More importantly, when you balance the incoming and outgoing numbers, the state suffered a net loss of 158,200 tax returns during 2020-2021.

Those numbers led to a “severe decline” in revenue that meant a 25% drop in revenue for the 2022-23 tax year. This decline isn’t just a result of lower incomes; it is the wealthiest and biggest taxpayers leaving the state.

Newsom’s response to this issue is. “Don’t count us out yet.” He doesn’t just advise potential voters to “not count us out,” he promises to bring what he has done to and for California to the entire USA.

Is it merely a coincidence that, as the Public Policy Institute recently reported “California possesses some of the country’s highest taxes at a time of much greater tax competitiveness when twenty-nine states have cut individual or corporate income taxes in the last three years. California is one of a handful to have raised taxes.”

Less reported is the outflow of companies and associated assets as the tech sectors and financial firms have continued to relocate to areas in the South and Southwest. It has been estimated that both California and New York have each lost

Since the pandemic, $1 Trillion in assets as financial giants have left those states. This has also caused a ripple effect in the glut of empty commercial office space in the once bustling financial centers like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

When those companies move, so do the jobs that staff them.

The other major issue that has plagued California's growth is the cost-of-living, specifically housing. Yes, gasoline and other staples have always been higher here because the legislature likes to overtax everything we need to live, eat and work here. But recently, the cost of “affordable” housing has been as big a driver of people relocating as higher taxes.

The liberals who run the legislature have and will continue to try everything possible to encourage high-density housing in every corner of the state except those cities populated by wealthy donors like Malibu or Hillsborough. They would have every inland community rezone property to allow four to six homes per acre. Most of those countries are resisting these new rules to save their way of life.

But the drive of working people to find lower-cost areas to live is fueling historic price increases in some of our state's traditionally least expensive areas.

Young professionals, who can now work from home, can relocate to the hills, valleys, and mountains inland—lowering their cost of living and improving their environment. That is why rental properties in more non-metropolitan areas have increased significantly.

The L.A. Times they are reported that anything coastal in California is hardly affordable compared to the national average. A few comparisons to the national average – San Francisco- 169.6%, L.A.-Long Beach- 148.8%, San Jose 174.9%, San Diego- 140%. Relocate to Bakersfield, and it’s a mere 111.5% more than the national average.

As a former business owner, I would look at the issue of an unaffordable product that is losing customers and say, “Yes, I need to cut expenses and reduce prices.”

Yet, our political leadership takes the exact opposite tack. We now have a $619 billion budget deficit entering 2024. California will offer medical care to all undocumented immigrants (formerly known inappropriately as illegal aliens) as of January 1 at a cost estimated to eventually top $3 billion.

Over 800,000 “migrants” illegally crossed the border in December alone. Where would you head if you could assure yourself and your family of benefits and medical care just for moving to the state?

A new law that Newsom proudly signed last week will restrict legal gun owners further, making every neighborhood and business much safer. New rules to make your pork products much more costly took effect Jan. 1 and of course, the minimum wage went up. All of these “improvements” are promised to make life better for you here in the Golden State.

The only thing left is to figure out how to balance the books to keep on spending what looks like a continuing anemic revenue source.

That sounds like a new round of surreptitiously clever taxes, fee hikes, and a federal bailout of two, loudly supported by all unions, coming soon. What other choice does a good liberal have?

See, the future isn’t that hard to predict when you know the players.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: California’s future bleak because of Gavin Newsom