California gas prices expected to remain high while most of the nation will see a drop

Gas prices across the nation are expected to continue falling in the next few weeks, while prices in the Victor Valley and California will remain high, fuel experts say.

Average gasoline prices on Monday in San Bernardino had risen 10.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $5.81 Monday, according to GasBuddy.

Meanwhile, the national average of $4.21 is down from $4.33 over the past seven days.

The national average price of gasoline in the U.S. on March 7 edged out by nearly a penny the previous record of $4.10 set in 2008.

Prices in the county are 113.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $2 higher than a year ago.

For the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

While the decline is still subject to global supply and demand changes, COVID-19, and Russia's war on Ukraine, we are poised to see other downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas, De Haan said.

"For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway,” DeHaan added.

If the situation does worsen — with more oil being kept away from global markets — it's not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline, DeHaan said.

A recent AAA driver survey revealed that 59% would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon.

If gas were to reach $5 — which it did in the Western part of the country — three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the pump price, the survey said.

Store clerk Marcos Santos of Apple Valley said his driving lifestyle wouldn’t change until gas prices hit $7 to $8 per gallon.

“Right now, I live close to work, and my Toyota Corolla gets about 30 miles to the gallon, so I don’t have that big a problem,” Santos said. “Now, if I get transferred down the hill, then I’ll have a major problem.”

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a written statement.

“But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices,” Gross said.

AAA spokesperson Anlleyn Venegas said the national drop in gas prices has to do with declining crude oil prices. But in California, the Torrance refinery’s recent power outage increased wholesale gas prices.

Other factors for high prices, according to Venegas, is higher state and local taxes, higher demand for fuel, and the state’s use of summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce and distribute.

“The refineries in California right now are taking massive profits and they are able to do that because they can, because they're not as competitive as they could be," Charles Langley with Public Watchdogs told CBS.

"There are two major taxes on gasoline in this state, both of which are about 50 cents,” Langley said. “At the state level, we pay about 50 cents in excise taxes and percentage-based taxes. But at the local level, we pay about 10 percent of our total gallon of gas costs to local governments.”

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

