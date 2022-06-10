California Gas Prices Are Most Expensive, but You’ll Work Longer in These States To Afford It

DjelicS / iStock.com

It’s a well-known fact that California has the highest gas prices in the country, much higher than today’s national average price for regular grade gas. In some parts of the state, higher than the federal minimum hourly wage. However, for non-Californians thinking “it serves them right for living in the land of milk and honey,” California residents might not have it as bad at the pumps as you may think.

According to a CNN study, wages dictate gas prices to a very significant degree. For example, as incredible as California gas prices seem, its residents don’t bear as big of a brunt as workers in other states due to earning a higher average hourly wage. For its study, CNN used the national average gas price (on that day) and the May national wage estimate to find that, with the exception of Massachusetts workers who only have to work 1 hour and 55 minutes to afford 15 gallons of regular gas, workers earning the state average wage need to work between 2 hours and 4 minutes (Colorado) and 2 hours and 57 minutes (Nevada) to buy 15 gallons of gas.

Taking a cue from the CNN study, GOBankingRates figured how long workers making minimum wage — far less than the state average hourly wage — would need to spend on the job to buy 10 gallons of regular gas in their state. As of June 10, AAA calculated national average cost for regular unleaded gasoline at $4.986, and $5.753 for diesel. Once again, both are the highest recorded average prices. The federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25 per hour has been unchanged since 2009, when it was raised from $6.55 per hour.

The following list ranks each state according to how many hours you need to work to buy 10 gallons of gas in your state:

50. Massachusetts

Regular gas: $5.03

Minimum wage: $14.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 3 hours and 25 minutes

49. New York

Regular gas: $5.02

Minimum wage: $13.20

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 3 hours and 48 minutes

48. Washington

Regular gas: $5.53

Minimum wage: $14.49

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 3 hours and 49 minutes

47. Connecticut

Regular gas: $4.97

Minimum wage: $13.00

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 3 hours and 49 minutes

46. Colorado

Regular gas: $4.83

Minimum wage: $12.56

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 3 hours and 51 minutes

45. New Jersey

Regular gas: $5.04

Minimum wage: $13.00

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 3 hours and 53 minutes

44. Maine

Regular gas: $5.05

Minimum wage: $12.75

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 3 hours and 58 minutes

43. Maryland

Regular gas: $4.99

Minimum wage: $12.50

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 3 hours and 59 minutes

42. Vermont

Regular gas: $5.03

Minimum wage: $12.55

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 1 minute

41. Rhode Island

Regular gas: $5.01

Minimum wage: $12.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 5 minutes

40. Arkansas

Regular gas: $4.51

Minimum wage: $11.00

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 6 minutes

39. Missouri

Regular gas: $4.58

Minimum wage: $11.15

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 7 minutes

38. Arizona

Regular gas: $5.30

Minimum wage: $12.80

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 8 minutes

37. New Mexico

Regular gas: $4.82

Minimum wage: $11.50

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 11 minutes

36. Oregon

Regular gas: $5.52

Minimum wage: $12.75

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 20 minutes

35. Virginia

Regular gas: $4.81

Minimum wage: $11.00

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 22 minutes

34. California

Regular gas: $6.42

Minimum wage: $14.00

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 35 minutes

33. Minnesota

Regular gas: $4.74

Minimum wage: $10.33

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 35 minutes

32. Illinois

Regular gas: $5.56

Minimum wage: $12.00

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 38 minutes

31. South Dakota

Regular gas: $4.70

Minimum wage: $9.95

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 43 minutes

30. Delaware

Regular gas: $4.98

Minimum wage: $10.50

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 44 minutes

29. Florida

Regular gas: $4.83

Minimum wage: $10.00

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 4 hours and 50 minutes

28. Nebraska

Regular gas: $4.68

Minimum wage: $9.00

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 5 hours and 12 minutes

27. Montana

Regular gas: $4.84

Minimum wage: $9.20

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 5 hours and 16 minutes

26. Michigan

Regular gas: $5.22

Minimum wage: $9.87

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 5 hours and 17 minutes

25. Alaska

Regular gas: $5.55

Minimum wage: $10.34

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 5 hours and 21 minutes

24. Ohio

Regular gas: $5.06

Minimum wage: $9.30

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 5 hours and 26 minutes

23. Hawaii

Regular gas: $5.52

Minimum wage: $10.10

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 5 hours and 28 minutes

22. West Virginia

Regular gas: $4.89

Minimum wage: $8.75

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 5 hours and 35 minutes

21. Nevada

Regular gas: $5.62

Minimum wage: $9.75

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 5 hours and 46 minutes

20. Georgia

Regular gas: $4.43

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 7 minutes

19. Mississippi

Regular gas: $4.51

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 13 minutes

18. Louisiana

Regular gas: $4.52

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 14 minutes

17. Oklahoma

Regular gas: $4.60

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 20 minutes

16. South Carolina

Regular gas: $4.60

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 20 minutes

15. Kansas

Regular gas: $4.61

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 22 minutes

14. Alabama

Regular gas: $4.62

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 22 minutes

13. Tennessee

Regular gas: $4.64

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 24 minutes

12. Texas

Regular gas: $4.65

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 25 minutes

11. North Carolina

Regular gas: $4.66

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 26 minutes

10. North Dakota

Regular gas: $4.70

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 29 minutes

9. Wyoming

Regular gas: $4.72

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 31 minutes

8. Iowa

Regular gas: $4.73

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 31 minutes

7. Kentucky

Regular gas: $4.80

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 37 minutes

6. Wisconsin

Regular gas: $4.92

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 47 minutes

5. New Hampshire

Regular gas: $4.98

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 52 minutes

4. Utah

Regular gas: $5.01

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 55 minutes

3. Pennsylvania

Regular gas: $5.06

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 6 hours and 59 minutes

2. Idaho

Regular gas: $5.08

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 7 hours and 1 minute

1. Indiana

Regular gas: $5.23

Minimum wage: $7.25

Work hours needed to buy 10 gallons of regular gas: 7 hours and 13 minutes

Obviously, working in states that have a lower minimum wage means you have to work more to afford gas. When we look at the Dakotas, for example, we can see how impactful minimum wage is to buying power. Gas costs the same in both, yet because South Dakota’s minimum wage is more than $2.00 higher than North’s bottom level minimum wage of $7.25, Southerners work less time to buy more.

Employers in states that do not have a minimum wage (Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee) or that have a minimum wage below the federal minimum wage (Georgia and Wyoming) are subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act and required to pay their employees at least the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, per the Department of Labor.

It’s evident from the data that the federal minimum wage is vitally important to the personal finances of millions of workers despite state gas prices. Wages are most important to those living in one of the 20 states where minimum wage is $7.25 \per hour. When gas prices and inflation are at their current staggering highs, minimum wage earners get hit the hardest.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com