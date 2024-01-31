California general who retired in scandal sues, alleging Gavin Newsom ignored antisemitism

A former California Air National Guard brigadier general who retired in scandal is now suing the state, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, alleging that it was an atmosphere of antisemitism, not misconduct, that forced him out of a job.

Retired Gen. Jeffrey Magram filed suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The lawsuit names Newsom and California Military Department Adjutant General Matthew Beevers as defendants.

“Beevers discriminated against Magram by harassing and wrongfully terminating Magram because of Magram’s Jewish faith, Jewish heritage, and Magram’s complaints about Beevers’ antisemitic discrimination and harassment,” the lawsuit contends.

Magram’s lawsuit alleges that Beevers created a hostile work environment by making numerous antisemitic remarks. Magram alleged that he informed Newsom’s office of these remarks on six occasions but the governor took no action.

“(Major General) Beevers mounted an unprecedented defamatory campaign against me, and it was supported by the governor. I want to make sure this never happens again. (Major General) Beevers’s actions were disturbingly aggressive and unexplainable, and he needs to be held accountable,” Magram said in a statement.

Magram, who served for 37 years in both the U.S. Air Force and the California Air National Guard, was “involuntarily transferred” to the U.S. Air Force retired reserve in January 2023, according to the Los Angeles Times.

His removal came as a result of an investigation that found multiple instances of misconduct involving ethical violations and maltreatment of subordinates, according to a statement from California Military Department spokesman Lt. Col. Brandon Hill.

Hill spoke Wednesday on behalf of both Newsom’s office and the California Military Department.

He said that in October 2021, the vice chief of staff of the Air Force issued a letter of admonishment to Magram, prompting the removal action by the California Military Department.

“The recommended discipline was unanimously upheld by a board of three senior officers with no involvement in the underlying incidents. All actions were taken based on independent investigations by the U.S. Air Force and the Military Department Inspector General. We look forward to defending our actions to hold a senior leader accountable for his misconduct,” Hill said.