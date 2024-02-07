California gets short break from rain ahead of third February storm system

A sign on a Los Angeles freeway reminds drivers to use caution while driving in severe weather conditions on Feb. 6, 2024, as parts of Southern California experience record rainfall.

A brief pause in precipitation will greet Southern California after a record-setting storm system pummeled the region, caused hundreds of mudslides and prompting a state of emergency.

The break will be short-lived as the next storm in a series of February systems arrives. A "trough of low pressure," originating from waters off Alaska will make its way down the West Coast, according to the National Weather Service's Oxnard, California office.

"Do not let the break Wednesday morning misguide you − more rain and mountain snow coming Wednesday afternoon and night," the weather service said on X. "This system will be able to interact with the lingering moisture from our current storm to bring one last band of organized precipitation Wednesday afternoon and night."

The compact storm will cause several hours of rain near the California coast, according to AccuWeather. Parts of the Central Valley could expect around half an inch of rain going into Thursday.

The system that wreaked havoc to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday will impact parts of Four Corners region on Wednesday with less intensity, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Alan Reppert.

Areas of Arizona and Nevada, including major cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix, were under flood warnings on Tuesday. AccuWeather forecasted the heaviest rain in Phoenix to peak Tuesday night going into Wednesday.

Videos showed commuters in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas on Tuesday navigating flooded streets, cars trapped by mudslides and roadways blocked by downed trees and power lines.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California to see pause in rain ahead of 3rd February storm system