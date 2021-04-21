California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares drought emergency in two counties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivana Saric
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared an emergency executive order for two counties Wednesday, in order to accelerate the response to drought conditions affecting the northern part of the state.

Why it matters: California is in the second year of drought conditions, and the state is bracing for another potentially devastating fire season.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • "Newsom has been under pressure from some quarters to declare a statewide drought emergency. But the administration favors a more targeted approach," the Los Angeles Times noted.

Details: The emergency order applies to Mendocino and Sonoma counties, but could be expanded to other parts of the state if conditions call for it, Newsom said at a press conference Wednesday.

  • The declaration allows the state to move more quickly to regulate water usage in the state as well as to "accelerate funding for water supply enhancement."

  • Newsom warned that drought problems are not unique to California, adding that "drought conditions persist across the West coast of the United States."

The big picture: The National Climate Task Force briefed White House officials Wednesday about drought conditions on the West Coast.

  • The task force warned of the economic and communal costs of drought-caused wildfires and discussed conservation investments that can improve drought resilience, the White House said.

Go deeper: Drought stokes fears of severe fire season in West

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • California governor declares drought emergency in 2 counties

    Standing in the dry, cracked bottom of Lake Mendocino, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency Wednesday in two Northern California counties where grape growers and wineries are major users, an order that came in response to arid conditions affecting much of the state and the U.S. West. The declaration is targeted to Mendocino and Sonoma counties, where drought conditions are especially bad, rather than statewide, as some officials and farmers in the agricultural-rich Central Valley had hoped.

  • Parts Of California Given Emergency Drought Declaration

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered the news while standing in a lake basin that would normally be under water.

  • Letters to the Editor: Antonio Villaraigosa, please stay out of the Newsom recall

    The former L.A. mayor said, "68 is the new 38." Better would be a candidate for governor who is actually 38.

  • Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom top the list of highest-paid governors in the US, with salaries over $200,000

    New York Gov. Cuomo was paid a $225,000 salary in 2020, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom got $210,000, data shows.

  • Bipartisan group of senators looks for starting point on immigration reform

    A bipartisan group of senators that met privately Wednesday agreed to have their staffs draft a document outlining incremental immigration changes so they "can build from there," Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told Axios.Why it matters: The Republicans and Democrats recognize that Congress has failed numerous times to pass comprehensive reform, so now they're looking for a starting point amid a migrant surge at the southern border.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBehind the scenes: The group, led by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), met behind closed doors in the Mansfield Room, steps away from the Senate floor.Attendees included Cornyn and Durbin, as well as Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) called in.The biggest areas of consensus were protections for so-called Dreamers and preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), according to a source familiar with the discussion.What they're saying: "I was making the argument, and I think people generally understand, that we're not going to do comprehensive immigration reform on this," Cornyn told Axios."We do incremental a lot better," he added. "Unfortunately, there's not a lot of trust. But I think if we did something that is pretty much consensus, like DACA, then that would be confidence-building, and then we'd kind of move on to the next."Durbin said: “We did not reach any conclusions. ... We put many ideas on the table. And we're going to invite the administration to look at them and join us in this conversation.""I think we agree on a bipartisan basis that we've got to reform the system, as far as we can take it," Durbin added.Yes, but: There's already one hiccup.While Durbin told reporters he sees the immigration bills that recently passed in the Democratic-controlled House as "starting points,” most Republicans see them as non-starters. "I think that'd be a mistake. There wouldn't be any support for the House bills," Cornyn told Axios.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden will reportedly recognize killings of Armenians as genocide

    President Biden is preparing to announce that the atrocities committed against Armenian civilians in the early 20th century were an act of genocide, officials familiar with the matter told The New York Times. An estimated 1.5 million Armenians were killed by the Ottoman Empire amid a systemic death march that began during World War I, historians say. Biden is expected to make his declaration on Saturday, the annual day of remembrance for the victims. Turkey has said Armenians were killed amid clashes with Ottoman forces, but denies that the death toll topped 1 million and a genocide occurred. At least two dozen countries have recognized the killings as a genocide, and in 2019, Congress passed nonbinding resolutions doing the same, but no sitting U.S. president has explicitly referred to an Armenian genocide, with the exception of a passing written reference by Ronald Reagan in 1981. Already, tensions are high between the U.S. and Turkey, with the countries clashing on everything from human rights to the situation in Syria. On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a reporter, "Statements that have no legal binding will have no benefit, but they will harm ties. If the United States wants to worsen ties, the decision is theirs." Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian told told the Times on Wednesday that "recognition by the United States will be a kind of moral beacon to many countries. This is not about Armenia and Turkey. This is about our obligation to recognize and condemn the past, present, and future genocide." More stories from theweek.comFor the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martialAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdict

  • Biden Preparing To Recognize Armenian Massacres As Genocide: Reports

    The president pledged to do so during his campaign, a move that would further strain the U.S. relationship with Turkey.

  • Australia Cancels China’s Belt and Road Deal With Victoria State

    Apr.21 -- Australia&nbsp;has canceled agreements between China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the Victoria state government. The move could further worsen ties between the two nations. Paul Allen reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • Belarus decries sanctions US reimposed on 9 state companies

    Belarus' Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed regret over sanctions that the United States reimposed on nine state-owned companies in the ex-Soviet country, citing human rights violations. Belarus has become a target of Western sanctions after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term in office in a widely disputed election in August and unleashed a harsh crackdown on subsequent mass protests that demanded he steps down. More than 34,000 people have been arrested, many of them beaten, and most prominent opposition figures have fled Belarus or have since been jailed.

  • MVP Race: Stephen Curry in the Top 3 for the first time

    HoopsHype ranks the Top 15 players in the 2020-21 NBA MVP race, headlined by Stephen Curry's outrageous recent run of form.

  • Teen Girl Killed By Columbus Police On Afternoon Of Chauvin Verdicts

    Graphic body-camera footage shows an officer firing at the teenager several times. An investigation into the shooting is underway, officials said.

  • ‘Intent on disrespect.’ NC official ousted after refusing to use Black doctor’s title

    “Black women, regardless of level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society.”

  • Woman Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Tiger Shark off the Northwest Coast of Hawaii

    The woman, who has not been identified, is expected to recover

  • In California: Golden State coronavirus case rate now the lowest in the contiguous U.S.

    Plus: Newsom declares drought emergency in Mendocino, Sonoma; Danville officer charged with involuntary manslaughter; and a Kristin Smart update

  • Man pumping gas at convenience store killed, shooter dead

    A man opened fire at a convenience store in Pennsylvania early Wednesday, apparently at random, killing a truck driver who was pumping gas and wounding another man before taking his own life, officials said. The man had first shot at a car on a highway several miles away before heading to the convenience store around 4:45 a.m., according to Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin. The woman in the car told authorities she didn't realize her car had been hit with a bullet until she stopped at a Wawa store in Upper Macungie Township, outside Allentown.

  • Bette Midler Sells $50 Million NYC Penthouse

    The final sale price is unknown, but the star and her husband listed the home over a year ago for a hefty sum

  • ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’? One SC county bristles at federal gun laws

    A proposal from Greenville County would be a largely symbolic law, but it’s already drawing both praise and criticism from residents.

  • More Inside a Superchic Parisian Aerie Designed by Isabelle Stanislas

    The french interior designer worked with her bachelor client to fulfill his life long pied-à-terre dreams Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Philip Morris CFO talks earnings, potential nicotine regulations

    Emmanuel Babeau, Philip Morris CFO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's latest financial results and break down the outlook for tobacco companies as Biden considers limiting nicotine in cigarettes.

  • Concerns over climate change, racism and social justice affecting Gen Z's physical and mental health

    More are understanding how the environment impacts mental health and how climate change disproportionally impacts marginalized communities.