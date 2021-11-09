California Gov. Gavin Newsom disappears for more than a week

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., has not been seen in public since abruptly canceling his trip to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Oct. 29 over "family obligations."

Newsom press secretary Daniel Lopez said the governor worked at the state Capitol last week and would begin making normal appearances again sometime this week, according to a statement provided to SFGATE.

Lopez further explained that the governor's cancelation was not a result of the COVID-19 booster shot he received during his last public appearance.

"Last week Governor Newsom worked in the Capitol with staff on urgent issues including COVID-19 vaccines for kids, boosters, ports, the forthcoming state budget and California’s continued economic recovery," Lopez said. "He will have public events this week related to the economy and vaccines."

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: California Gov. Gavin Nwsom talks with 7th grade students at James Denman Middle School on October 01, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the governor's wife, addressed his absence in a weekend tweet that was later deleted.

"It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle truth," she wrote. "When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life."

California state senators John Laird and Bob Hertzberg reportedly bristled when asked about the governor's absence at the Glasgow conference.

"Look, they said it was a family issue," Hertzberg said, according to a reporter from Cal Matters. "There is no one in California who wanted to be at this conference more than Gavin Newsom. But we're all human beings, man. I don't think it's appropriate to dig further into it."

Laid said the controversy was "overblown."