California Gov. Gavin Newsom slams Target for removing LGBTQ Pride month merchandise

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed Target’s CEO after the chain pulled some merchandise from stores for Pride Month following confrontations with customers.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target in a statement.

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” the company added.

Following the move, Newsom accused Target CEO Brian Cornell of “selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists.”

“This isn’t just a couple stores in the South. There is a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country,” Newsom tweeted. “Wake up America. This doesn’t stop here. You’re black? You’re Asian? You’re Jewish? You’re a woman? You’re next.”

Target has not confirmed which items it is removing, though items that have received negative attention include “tuck friendly” women’s swimsuits that could be of use to some trans women. The store has offered clothing, books and furnishings for several years to commemorate Pride Month, which is held in June.

Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., the first openly LGBTQ person to represent Vermont in Congress, also criticized the move. “If companies like @Target give in to the whims of a hateful few, they may need a lesson or two on the history of pride and what it means to the LGBTQ+ community,” Balint said in a tweet.

Several videos have falsely said Target is selling the swimsuits for children or in children’s sizes. Target said it moved its Pride merchandise to the back of stores in some Southern states after confrontations with shoppers.

The move comes after beer brand Bud Light saw some anti-trans responses over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. "I think it's okay to be frustrated with someone and confused," Mulvaney in a video last month, "but what I'm really struggling with is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel. I don't think that's right."

