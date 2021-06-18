California Gov. Newsom accosted by man who was arrested and charged with assault

Brittany De Lea
·1 min read
In this article:
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was reportedly approached in an aggressive manner by a man in Oakland on Friday, with authorities arresting the individual and charging him with assault.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed in a statement to Fox News that Newsom was approached by an "aggressive individual," and his security team removed him from the situation. The agency is investigating the incident.

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM LAUNCHES FIRST MAJOR AD BLITZ IN BID TO SURVIVE RECALL

The East Bay Times reported that the 54-year-old man allegedly threw a water bottle at the governor. He was booked on suspicion of resisting an executive officer and assaulting a public official.

The individual, from Berkeley, California, was arrested by CHP officers and booked at Santa Rita jail, a spokesperson for CHP said.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

The East Bay Times reported that the governor appeared to be okay after the incident, even joking with reporters that "people have different ways of saying hello."

The publication noted that Newsom was in Oakland to promote small businesses in the area.

