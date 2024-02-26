California Gov. Newsom faces another potential recall effort
The group Rescue California announced Monday via a news release that it planned to file a notice of intent to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Oregon may soon become the latest state to pass right-to-repair legislation. Last month, Google lent its support in an open letter, calling Senate Bill 1596 “a compelling model for other states to follow.” The bill, sponsored by a sextet of state senators and representatives, was inspired in part by California SB 244, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law in October.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday is hearing arguments on whether laws proposed by Texas and Florida to ban social media companies from removing content are constitutional. Here's everything you need to know about the case.
Three electric vehicles — none produced by an American manufacturer — will compete for the title of 2024 World Car of the Year. Ford did manage to show up in a secondary category.
Houston beat both Iowa State and Baylor last week to maintain its lead in the Big 12.
Hot on the heels of the successful completion of its grid-connected geothermal power plant in Nevada, Fervo Energy is raising $221 million per SEC documents, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Previous geothermal plants have only scratched the surface by accessing hot springs or shallower rock formations. Once those wells are drilled, Fervo then strings them with fiber optic cables connected to a range of sensors.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Clippers have unveiled a fresh new logo and uniforms that will debut at the start of the 2024-25 season.
Borrowers can now save for retirement under SECURE 2.0 by counting student loan payments toward their company's retirement plan match.
The Bengals are keeping the 2 in their 1-2 punch at wide receiver.
Free your photos from your phone and enjoy a running slideshow of all those precious memories.
Xiaomi is having a good MWC. After popping in to check out Xiaomi’s newish robot dog earlier today, we returned to the space this afternoon to get a closer look at the electric vehicle it announced at CES back in January. Also, unlike others, the SU7 "full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan" has a rough release timeframe, with plans to arrive in China at some point next year.
BLKFAM is a free, ad-supported, Black-focused family streaming service launching today to give Black Americans access to more than 1,000 hours of new kid-friendly animation titles, as well as content for the entire family, including sitcoms and reality shows, fitness and wellness series, news, music-driven content and more. Whoopi Goldberg is an equity investor in BLKFAM and will also be the creative director. BLKFAM considers its platform the first and only Black-owned and Black-focused family streaming service.
What are the benefits and possible risks of getting a baseline mammogram at age 40? Here's what experts say.
Interview Kickstart, a profitable startup helping tech professionals acquire career-advancing skills, has raised $10 million in its maiden funding from Blume Ventures, the companies said on Monday. The San Francisco-based startup, founded in 2014, assists engineers learn from employees of top tech companies or their alumni.
A feud between Universal Music and TikTok is triggering a larger debate across the music business about whether to embrace AI — or fight it.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
Nokia phone-maker HMD (or Human Mobile Devices) announced its official collaboration with Mattel at MWC. Its Barbie Flip Phone will be a feature phone and is set to be released this summer.