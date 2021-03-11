California governor lays groundwork to fight expected recall

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his State of the State address from Dodger Stadium as his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom listens Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his State of the State address from Dodger Stadium Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
1 / 2

California Governor State of State

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his State of the State address from Dodger Stadium as his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom listens Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Standing alone in center field of an empty Dodger Stadium, California Gov. Gavin Newsom cast himself as a bold if imperfect leader and his state as on the cusp of a new day.

Officially, it was the annual State of the State address, but the Tuesday night speech also served as the unofficial campaign kickoff for the first-term Democratic governor, who almost certainly will face a recall election later this year fueled by criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom shed his typical long-windedness and sometimes hard-to-understand jargon for a crisp, 28-minute speech that he scheduled in the evening in Los Angeles to try to maximize viewership. He's prone to heavy use of numbers and statistics, but this time stayed above the surface, talking about the future of the nation’s most populated state in broad, optimistic terms.

The governor “led all framing and tweaking and finalized the speech himself," while the writing team was led by Jason Elliott, a senior counselor to Newsom with a focus on housing and homelessness, said Sahar Roberston, Newsom's senior communications adviser.

Though Newsom gave only passing reference to the campaign against him, he did so in the most explicit terms yet, referring to organizers as “promoting partisan political power grabs with outdated prejudices."

Newsom's remarks were adopted as anti-recall talking points by politicians from the Asian and Pacific Islander communities in a Wednesday news conference, where they painted the recall as driven by adherents of former President Donald Trump and conspiracy theorists.

“Let’s call this recall what it is: a partisan political power grab," said Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu of San Francisco.

Recall organizers are Republicans and say they have collected nearly 2 million signatures, well above the 1.5 million needed by March 17 to force an election. The GOP has only 24% of registered California voters, but organizers say they are attracting Democrats and independents.

“There are a lot of Democrats who are frustrated,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon conceded after Newsom's speech. But Rendon, a Democrat who sometimes is at odds with Newsom, said the governor deserves credit, not condemnation, for a smart and measured response to the pandemic.

Critics say Newsom has been too restrictive during the health crisis, shuttering businesses and limiting people's activities far longer than necessary. They also say he has not followed his own directives, notably when he attended a lobbyist's birthday party at the fancy French Laundry restaurant last fall as he was telling Californians to stay home.

Newsom acknowledged “mistakes" Tuesday but left out specifics, saying only that “we own them, we learn from them, and we never stop trying."

Republicans blasted the speech as overtly political.

“Gavin’s State of the State address was nothing more than a desperate campaign commercial, paid for by taxpayers, that attempts to explain away a level of incompetence no other governor in California history has reached," Jessica Millan Patterson, chairwoman of the California Republican Party, said in a statement.

Dr. Mindy Romero, founder and director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at the University of Southern California, said the campaign undertones were clear, particularly in Newsom's choice of venue. Normally, the State of the State is delivered to a joint session of the Legislature from the Capitol in Sacramento.

The usual packed room was impossible with coronavirus restrictions, and rather than speaking to an empty legislative chamber, Newsom chose an empty baseball stadium in the state's largest city.

The atypical setting took away from the typically formal nature of the State of the State.

“Instead it feels like, ‘My governor is in campaign mode, at a campaign rally, telling me what he wants me to know as he’s facing a recall election,'" she said.

Newsom chose Dodger Stadium because it holds about 56,000 people, nearly the number of Californians who have died from the coronavirus. It's also served as a mass testing and vaccination site during the pandemic's darkest days but is slated to welcome back baseball fans — with crowd limits — next month, a move emblematic of the greatly improving conditions in California.

The setting garnered mixed reviews.

“It was dripping of so much sugary symbolism," said Mike Trujillo, a Los Angeles-based Democratic strategist who worked for one of Newsom's opponents in the 2018 governor's race. “It didn't come off the same way as it does in the state Capitol."

Newsom and his team appeared to take some pointers from other major political events held during the pandemic, like last summer's virtual Democratic National Convention and January's inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Two large screens were on either side of Newsom during the speech with faces of his supporters on a Zoom call, silently clapping and cheering as he spoke.

Rob Stutzman, who was spokesman for former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, said Newsom’s team deserves credit for trying something new.

“At the end of the day, it was probably an attempt to do too much, but nothing that's damaging," said Stutzman, whose former boss came to power after a recall election and whose governorship was marked by celebrity and spectacle.

Newsom, for his part, kept up the positive, forward-looking messaging Wednesday as he remained in Los Angeles to visit a vaccination site.

“We are going to come back. We’re not going to come crawling back. We’re going to roar back. This state is poised for an incredible recovery," he told reporters. “I have incredible optimism about the future."

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Blood contributed from Los Angeles.

Recommended Stories

  • California recall threat puts pressure on Newsom speech

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to give perhaps the most important speech of his political life Tuesday, and he’s spent weeks laying the groundwork for an upbeat address aimed at nearly 40 million people exhausted by a year of coronavirus restrictions. Newsom’s popularity has fallen significantly after reaching record highs at the start of the pandemic and he’s likely to face a recall election later this year driven by critics of his stewardship during the crisis. Dr. Mindy Romero, founder and director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at the University of Southern California, said the speech is an opportunity and a test.

  • Boris Johnson's EU counter offensive: representative sent to Washington to build alliances

    A Government representative is set to be dispatched to the US to help counter the EU’s efforts to turn President Biden’s administration against the UK over its actions in Northern Ireland. A senior official from the Northern Ireland Office will be seconded to the British embassy in Washington in the coming weeks to help build alliances with Irish Americans and the new administration. The Telegraph has been told the official will also be tasked with providing factual briefings to US politicians, as well as rebutting EU claims made about the UK post-Brexit. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, is understood to be pushing the plans, having stepped up engagement with senior Democrats in recent months in a bid to keep the new administration onside. He is also understood to have held talks with Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, over the need for the embassy to be more “proactive” in countering negative briefings from Irish and EU officials based on Capitol Hill. Mr Lewis has the backing of Lord David Frost, the minister in charge of EU relations, who is currently locked in a major row with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol and the UK’s decision to unilaterally extend grace periods for supermarkets and parcel couriers.

  • Andrew Cuomo groped and repeatedly harassed former aide, sixth accuser says

    Multiple former female staffers accuse the governor of sexual harassment, which he denies

  • Houston area flood control effort facing $1.4B shortfall

    Flood control projects approved by Houston area voters in 2018 in response to Hurricane Harvey are facing a $1.4 billion shortfall that could delay their completion, officials have announced. The projects in need of the most funding are in some of the area’s poorest neighborhoods that have repeatedly flooded in recent decades and have not received the same amount of funding for flood mitigation as other local communities, according to experts and community advocates.

  • How To Watch California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s State Of The State Speech On Tuesday

    On Tuesday at 6 p.m. California Governor Gavin Newsom will give what is likely the most important speech of his political career. Faced with a recall effort on the verge of triggering a vote, a vaccination drive that is riddled with failures and a state where an epidemic of homelessness is second only to the […]

  • Letters to the Editor: COVID-19 passports might create two-tiered citizenship. What's wrong with that?

    If fearing not being able to travel or eat out spurs people to get their COVID-19 vaccines, that's a good thing.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Anti-Pelosi Ad Ends With A Chilling Sound Effect

    "What exactly are you implying with that?" one critic asked the Colorado Republican, in light of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

  • Los Angeles And Orange Counties Can Reopen Movie Theaters, Theme Parks This Weekend, Per Newsom Announcement

    The morning after his less-than-stellar State of the State speech, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered some good news to about 15 million Californians. Newsom said the state on Friday will meet its threshold of administering 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in low-income, hard-hit communities, triggering a change in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy that […]

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to hold up the COVID stimulus bill. She's done this before.

    The Georgia Republican - who was stripped of her committees last month - forced a vote on whether to adjourn Wednesday, delaying passage of the bill.

  • Unsteady Gavin Newsom In Full Campaign Mode In State Of The State Speech As Governor Faces Likely Recall Election

    Facing an almost certain recall and harsh criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination rollout, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in full campaign mode tonight in his third annual State of the State speech. “The state of our state remains determined,” the former San Francisco mayor said from a near-empty Dodger Stadium […]

  • Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill with $1,400 stimulus checks into law on Friday, White House says

    The White House has said that a large number of Americans should expect to receive the stimulus check within the next few weeks.

  • American Airlines says 13,000 jobs saved following Covid relief bill passing

    ‘All US-based American Airlines team members will continue to receive pay and benefits through 30 September, 2021’

  • No love from Florida: Meghan Markle’s half-sister just ripped her over Oprah interview

    They say blood is thicker than water, but there still isn’t any love lost between these two half-siblings.

  • Mitch McConnell sings the praises of Merrick Garland

    The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland as attorney general on Wednesday with a 70-30 vote. He received support from 20 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said he backed Garland "because of his long reputation as a straight-shooter and legal expert," adding that "his left-of-center perspective has been within the legal mainstream." McConnell's praise may come across as a little surprising, considering, as then-majority leader, he was at the forefront of the Republican strategy to block Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016 during former President Barack Obama's last year in the White House. However, even at the time McConnell claimed his stance on the matter was not related to Garland specifically, but rather his belief that a president should not name someone to the high court in an election year. McConnell's critics never really bought into that argument, however, suspecting that he was using his political power to maintain a conservative-majority bench, which he appears to have secured after three new justices were confirmed during the Trump presidency. Of the 19 other Republicans who gave Garland the thumbs up for attorney general, only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was not a member of the upper chamber in 2016. Read more at The Courier-Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?What does Joe Manchin really want?

  • Maine's Golden is lone Democrat to vote down COVID-19 bill

    The sole Democratic congressman to vote against the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is a Marine Corps veteran who represents a vast, politically mixed district in Maine. Rep. Jared Golden, who has represented Maine's 2nd Congressional District since 2019, was the only lawmaker from either party to break ranks on the bill. The package, President Joe Biden's top legislative priority, includes direct payments to most adults, aid to schools struggling to reopen during the pandemic and local governments grappling with falling revenues.

  • Explainer: What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

    Pressure is growing among President Joe Biden's Democrats to end the filibuster, a long-standing Senate custom that requires a supermajority to advance most legislation in a chamber that in recent years has been closely divided and is now split 50/50 between the two parties. As long as the filibuster exists, liberal Democrats say, Republicans in the chamber that likes to call itself "the world's greatest deliberative body" will be able to use it to block progress on their priorities, including addressing climate change, voting rights and immigration. WHAT IS THE FILIBUSTER?

  • Rich, developing nations wrangle over COVID vaccine patents

    Richer members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) blocked a push by over 80 developing countries on Wednesday to waive patent rights in an effort to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations. South Africa and India renewed their bid to waive rules of the WTO's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) agreement, a move that could allow generic or other manufacturers to make more vaccines. South Africa argued the current TRIPS system does not work, pointing to the failure to secure life-saving medicines during the HIV/AIDS pandemic that had cost at least 11 million African lives.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • McConnell voted to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general 2 years after saying blocking his Supreme Court nomination was the 'most consequential thing I've ever done'

    McConnell in 2019 celebrated his decision to stonewall Garland's nomination for a seat on the high court.

  • U.S. state, defense secretaries to travel to Japan and South Korea next week

    Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Japan and South Korea next week, the State Department and Pentagon said on Wednesday, in the first overseas and in-person trip by top cabinet members of the Biden administration. Blinken and Austin will hold “2 plus 2” dialogues with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts on March 15-18, the State Department said in a statement. The choice of Asia as the destination for Blinken and Austin's first visit reflects Biden administration's priority to reinforce alliances in Indo-Pacific in the face of growing concerns about an increasingly assertive China.