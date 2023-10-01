California Gov. Newsom rejects bill to give unemployment checks to striking workers
California won’t be giving unemployment checks to workers on strike, with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoing a bill Saturday that had been inspired by high-profile work stoppages in Hollywood and the hotel industry. Newsom, a Democrat, says he supports workers and often benefits from campaign contributions from labor unions. But he said he vetoed this bill because the fund the state uses to pay unemployment benefits will be nearly $20 billion in debt by the end of the year. “Now is not the time to increase costs or incur this sizable debt,” Newsom wrote in a veto message. Details: https://ktla.com/news/politics/ap-california-governor-rejects-bill-to-give-unemployment-checks-to-striking-workers/