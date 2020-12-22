California Gov. Newsom taps state election chief Alex Padilla for U.S. Senate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state's next U.S. senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Latest Stories

  • Texas attorney general asked Trump administration to revoke COVID relief funds for Harris County

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Trump administration in the spring to revoke millions of dollars in COVID relief for Harris County, which includes Houston, because the funds were earmarked to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

  • Fox News and Newsmax, facing lawsuits, walk back wild fraud claims about voting-machine companies

    Facing the threat of lawsuits for defamation, Fox News and the upstart right-wing network Newsmax have begun broadcasting segments walking back wild election fraud allegations against voting-machine and software manufacturers Smartmatic and Dominion.

  • Distrust of the medical system among Black Americans poses added vaccination challenge for COVID-19

    Despite the fact that 71 percent of Black Americans say they know someone who has either died or been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, just 42 percent said they planned to get vaccinated for it.`

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • Police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens

    A 71-year-old Black man in South Carolina was embarrassed and feared for his life when a police officer looking for teens who might have been breaking into cars held him outside naked and at gunpoint after he peeked out his door to check on the disturbance, the man said in a lawsuit. Body camera video of the June 2019 encounter in Rock Hill shows Officer Vincent Mentesana cursing at Jethro DeVane and telling him not to close the door. Mentesana orders DeVane to stand outside his home naked at 4 a.m., facing the wall, according to the video, which DeVane and his lawyer obtained through a public records request and released Tuesday.

  • China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proves effective in Brazil trials - WSJ

    Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute, which is organizing the late-stage trials of Sinovac's vaccine CoronaVac in Brazil, said on Monday that any reports on the efficacy of the shot before a Wednesday announcement were "mere speculation." Brazil is the first country to complete late-stage trials of CoronaVac, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/sinovacs-covid-19-vaccine-shown-to-be-effective-in-brazil-trials-11608581330?mod=latest_headlines. The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50% threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said.

  • Mexico is named world’s deadliest country for journalists

    The number of journalists killed in the country doubled in 2020

  • The Navy Wants to Recruit 450 Warrant Officers to Fly Its New MQ-25 Tanker Drones

    Navy Recruiting Command will begin accepting applications in October for candidates who want to fly the MQ-25 Stingray.

  • Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future

    President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had some harsh words for President Trump's response to the alleged Russian cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies. He accused the Trump administration of failing to prioritize cybersecurity and letting their guard down in the first place, but also expressed frustration with Trump for downplaying the seriousness of the hack and failing to officially identify a perpetrator, whom the intelligence community widely suspects is the Kremlin. Biden's ire toward the White House did not extend to the Capitol, however.Biden said he was pleased to see lawmakers from both parties speak out "loudly and clearly" against the security breach. "I want to thank prominent Republicans in the Senate particularly for speaking out," he said. "It's a sign. A sign that with a new administration we can confront these threats on a bipartisan basis with a united front here at home. That should be encouraging to the American people and a warning to our adversaries."> Biden on massive hack of US government computer systems: "The truth is this: The Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity ... This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching." pic.twitter.com/lSD6XgpWfR> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020As Biden showed throughout his presidential campaign, his desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on key issues is a priority, so it's no surprise to hear him single out GOP senators in this instance.More stories from theweek.com Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him' Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Biden says he won’t be a 'lame duck' president, doesn't commit to quickly filing for re-election

  • 'My second life': California nurse walks out of hospital after 8-month COVID-19 ordeal

    As a veteran ICU nurse whose job is to care for the most critically ill patients at her hospital in Long Beach, California, Merlin Pambuan was well aware of the deadly ravages COVID-19 can inflict on the human body. Last spring in a tragic role reversal, Pambuan became one of those patients - admitted to the intensive care unit of St. Mary Medical Center, her workplace for the past 40 years, where she was rendered unconscious by paralysis-inducing sedation and placed on a ventilator to breathe. On Monday Pambuan beat the odds of her eight-month ordeal by walking out the front door of the hospital, drawing cheers, applause and exhilaration from colleagues lining the lobby to rejoice in her discharge.

  • Two passengers leave plane by emergency slide before takeoff from NYC

    The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • Protesters attack police with pepper spray as they try to storm Oregon capitol

    Anti-lockdown protesters that swarmed the Oregon state capitol were pushed out by police as bear spray and pepper balls flew between the two factions, according to reports and footage from the scene. About 300 members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other groups arrived at the “Reopen Oregon” rally calling on governor Kate Brown to lift pandemic restrictions as lawmakers met in a special session to discuss stimulus and vaccination distribution measures. Protestors used bear spray against police while entering the building before they were pushed out by police using pepper spray, according to the Statesman Journal, whose photographer was shoved by protestors while capturing the event.

  • Trump goes after No. 2 Senate Republican John Thune, calling his 'political career over!!!'

    In the space of a few hours on Tuesday night, President Trump pardoned mercenaries convicted of war crimes and Republican congressmen convicted of fraud and campaign finance violations, threatened to sink a $2.3 trillion omnibus package that includes a popular coronavirus relief bill, and called the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune (R-S.D.), a "RINO" whose "political career" is "over!!!"> Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO John Thune, “Mitch’s boy”, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!> > — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020Trump did not explain why he is angry at Thune, but in the final days of his presidency, Axios reported early Tuesday, Trump "is turning bitterly on virtually every person around him, griping about anyone who refuses to indulge conspiracy theories or hopeless bids to overturn the election." On Monday, Thune shot down a plan by Trump and his House GOP allies to object to President-elect Joe Biden's win during a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress, saying "it's just not going anywhere" and "in the Senate it would go down like a shot dog."Thune "was first elected to the Senate in 2004 and isn't seen as a vulnerable candidate in the 2022 election," the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports. "He ran unopposed in his 2010 reelection bid and as of Sept. 30, he had more than $13 million in his campaign fund." One of the few Republicans in the state with the stature to primary Thune, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.), quickly took herself out of the running.> .@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022.> > — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 23, 2020Many congressional Republicans have shied away from recognizing Biden's victory so as not to enrage Trump and draw career-limiting mean tweets. Trump is now testing that theory, betting he will still dominate the GOP in two years and have more sway in South Dakota than its powerful senior senator.More stories from theweek.com Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him' Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame

  • 11 Luxurious Bedding Options to Start the New Year Right

    Slip into something a little more comfortableOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Indicted Giuliani associate seeks White House communications

    A lawyer for Lev Parnas, the indicted former associate of Rudy Giuliani, asked a federal judge Tuesday to order the White House and Justice Department turn over any emails or text messages in which they discussed the decision to charge his client with making illegal campaign contributions. The defense attorney, Joseph Bondy, filed court papers seeking to dismiss the charges, saying he suspected Attorney General William Barr orchestrated Parnas' indictment “as a means to protect the President and thwart his potential testimony in the impeachment inquiry.” Bondy also requested an evidentiary hearing to determine why Vice President Mike Pence and others weren't prosecuted for receiving “improper” campaign contributions.

  • Karima Baloch: Pakistani rights activist found dead in Toronto

    Karima Baloch, who was living in exile, was named in the BBC's annual list of 100 inspirational women.

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.

  • Trump promised mass vaccination by spring. To make it happen, Biden could use wartime law.

    President Donald Trump has already used the wartime production law to speed testing and production of medical equipment.