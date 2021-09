Reuters

Sporting dance moves on TikTok videos in his signature neon turbans, the leader of Canada's left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP), Jagmeet Singh, is poised to recover from a 2019 election stumble and strengthen his position as kingmaker in the country's next government. Singh, the first member of a visible minority to lead a major Canadian federal party, helped prop up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government for two years and could resume that role. A tight race means the Liberals or Conservatives may end up with another minority https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-trudeau-sought-an-election-he-risks-losing-with-only-week-go-2021-09-13 after the Sept. 20 election.