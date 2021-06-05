California Governor Gavin Newsom Reneges on Surrendering Emergency Powers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Downey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During a vaccine lottery event Friday, Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom reneged on his promise to lift the state’s emergency declaration after June 15, allowing him to retain the powers to mandate sweeping COVID restrictions.

“The one thing I am certain of is: There’s uncertainty in the future,” said Newsom. “The emergency remains in effect after June 15.”

When asked for his justification for backtracking on his pledge to Californians, the governor responded, “Because we’re still in a state of emergency. This disease is still in effect. It is not taking the summer off.”

He implied that he may need to use the emergency powers again. “Some modifications may need to be in order on the basis of changing conditions,” he remarked.

Reporters also questioned Newsom about the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (CalOSHA) board’s decision that seemed to approve recommending masks for everyone in a workplace if some employees are still unvaccinated. Such a policy would keep the mask mandate past Newsom’s stated expiration date for the requirements. The board has arranged a subcommittee to examine the issue further.

“The dust is settling. They’ve got a subcommittee that’s meeting to follow up on some of the work. They’re moving in the right direction,” Newsom commented on the CalOSHA matter.

“We’re working through this. This is the sausage-making process. We’ve already had a number of conversations earlier this morning about people’s feelings about what happened last night. I think it’s helpful that the governor is not dictating and mandating those decisions in advance. . . . We are in an iterative process of engagement. . . . We hope to let folks know more about our next steps very shortly,” Newsom said.

The governor reiterated the efficacy and importance of wearing masks, despite the mass rollout of vaccines nationwide and plummeting transmission rates for the virus. “Face coverings remain an important part of our arsenal to fight this disease,” he affirmed.

Newsom’s flip-flopping on COVID restrictions and his unwillingness to forfeit his pandemic emergency authority comes as a recall movement to remove him as governor has gained widespread support from over a million petitioners. The effort was largely inspired by Newsom’s coronavirus policies, which have included some of the strictest lockdown measures in the U.S.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Calif. governor seems unlikely to lift worker mask mandate

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared disinclined Friday to insert himself into the regulatory process for workplaces after a state safety board upset business groups by approving new rules that require all workers to wear masks unless everyone around them is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The revised rules, approved after a long and sometimes contentious meeting Thursday, eliminate social distancing requirements in workplaces but run counter to Newsom's plan to ”fully" reopen California in less than two weeks and allow vaccinated people to skip face coverings in nearly all situations. Critics hadn’t decided if they will push Newsom to override the worksite rules adopted on the second try by the board that sets standards for California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA.

  • Lawsuits mushroom as workers test employers’ right to mandate COVID-19 vaccination

    A growing number of workers hesitant about taking the COVID-19 vaccine are taking their bosses to court. They argue that submitting to a novel drug to combat a still-mysterious virus shouldn’t be a condition of keeping their jobs.

  • FBI ordered US newspaper to pass on information about its readers for a case

    A US newspaper is resisting a demand by the FBI to hand over information about its readers as part of a case involving two dead agents. The FBI sent a subpoena to USA Today ordering it to help track down the readers of a story about a suspect in a child pornography case who fatally shot two FBI agents in February. The subpoena, which was served in April, came to light this week after Gannett, the newspaper's publisher, filed documents in federal court asking a judge to quash the subpoena. Maribe

  • Putin says U.S. threats smack of Soviet Union's fatal mistakes

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States was wrong to think that it is "powerful enough" to get away with threatening other countries, a mistake, he said, that led to the downfall of the former Soviet Union. Putin made the comments during a press briefing late on Friday as he spoke about U.S. sanctions against Moscow, according to Russia's news agency TASS. He was speaking just days before a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden whose cabinet in April imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market.

  • Lockdown puppy boom could be fuelling the next pandemic

    Britain’s obsession with buying puppies in lockdown has led to vets across the country being put on alert for a new disease that can jump from dogs to humans. Huge demand for pets saw puppy imports double from some countries, resulting in a marked increase in cases of brucellosis in dogs. The bacterial infection is incurable in canines and most are put to sleep, but people can be treated with antibiotics. However, in some cases the infection can remain for life. Public Health England (PHE) on Fr

  • No-lockdown Sweden broke with most of the world and didn't require face masks. Those who wear them say they're treated with suspicion and abuse.

    Sweden never locked down or had a mask mandate. It only recommends people wear them during rush hour on public transport.

  • California draws 15 winners of $50,000 vaccine prizes

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom played gameshow host Friday in a drawing for 15 winners of $50,000 prizes for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If you’re on the fence, if you’re just a little bit hesitant or you just were unwilling in the past but all the sudden you think, ‘Wait a sec, I could really use $50,000,' we’re doing all of this to encourage that and to get you to think anew and hopefully act anew," Newsom said at the California State Lottery headquarters, where he was flanked by a machine used to randomly choose winners and a Wheel of Fortune-style colored wheel for show.

  • US officials may have avoided the coronavirus lab-leak theory to avoid associations with controversial gain-of-function research

    The US has funded labs that alter coronaviruses for research. That may have led officials to avoid investigating whether the virus leaked from a lab.

  • The poison used to eradicate a biblical mouse plague ravaging southeast Australia is having a deadly effect on native wildlife

    Earlier this week, an image of dozens of Galah Cockatoo birds dead in a cemetery in Parkes, New South Wales, went viral.

  • A North Carolina student wore a Mexican flag over his graduation gown. He left without a diploma.

    Ever Lopez walked across the graduation stage draped in a Mexican flag, and his principle refused to give him a diploma. The school says it was a dress code violation.

  • A 5th-grade student gave a first-person speech dressed as Hitler. The teacher and school's principal are now on administrative leave.

    The pupil at Maugham Elementary School, New Jersey, dressed as the Nazi dictator and read out his handwritten report entitled, "Accomplishments."

  • Wisconsin priest digs in to refuse bishop's demand to resign

    The Rev. James Altman calls himself “a lowly priest” serving a blue-collar city in western Wisconsin. While not unprecedented, a Catholic priest’s refusal to abide by a bishop’s call to resign is certainly rare. Altman, pastor of St. James the Less Roman Catholic Church in La Crosse, first came into prominence before the 2020 election with a fiery video on YouTube.

  • Far-right troll charged in Capitol riots avoids house arrest

    A federal magistrate on Friday declined to order house arrest for a far-right internet troll charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona. U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey warned Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet that he acted dangerously and “came close to committing crimes" while he videotaped himself arguing with a drunken friend and calling police twice. Gionet grew up in Anchorage, Alaska and had grown well known in right-wing politics through his social media appearances.

  • A force on the world stage, China suddenly has a new mission: Become a 'lovable' country

    The sheer breadth of issues and depth of accusations facing Beijing may make it trickier to put a more positive case before the court of public opinion.

  • Stepmom Accused Of Beating Teen To Death While His Father Allegedly Overlooked Abuse

    A California woman is accused of fatally abusing her teen stepson, abuse that the boy's father allegedly ignored. Officers were called to a home in Pomona on Tuesday after someone called 911 to report that someone required CPR, a Pomona Police Department press release states. “Upon arrival of both the police department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department the victim was found not breathing,” police wrote. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to a local hospital where he was prono

  • Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams loves ex-teammate Aaron Rodgers, but 'just stay out a minute'

    In four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, new Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams became close with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

  • Son About To Be Financially Cut Off By Parents Kills Them With Help From 'Lady Macbeth' Girlfriend

    Fairfield County, Connecticut has been heralded for its peaceful and idyllic charms, but a sinister side emerged in the summer of 2015. That’s when Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, a hardworking couple who ran a garbage-collection business, vanished. Jeffrey, 56, and Jeanette, 55, who also worked as a library aide, raised two sons, Taylor and Kyle, as they built J&J Refuse, their two-truck sanitation company based in Easton, into a local success. The sons took different career paths. Taylor pursued g

  • Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies

    Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force. Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr., 32, showed dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard. It was the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting Thursday in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

  • Arizona emails show Trump pushed ‘to prove any fraud’ before Capitol attack

    Emails obtained by American Oversight show how Trump and Giuliani pushed officials to act and how audit came to be set upWill America soon be unable to call itself a democracy? Donald Trump at Trump International hotel in Las Vegas in October 2020. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP As Donald Trump digested news of his two-year suspension from Facebook for inciting the Capitol attack, emails were released in which the Republican president of the Arizona state senate said Trump called her after his electi

  • 'There is a war on my body and my rights': Texas teen ditched approved school speech to discuss abortion rights

    A Texan teenager has been praised by Hillary Cinton and other prominent Democrats after she scrapped her approved high school graduation speech to deliver one on abortion rights. Paxton Smith, 18, submitted a speech about TV and the media to officials at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Texas ahead of her valedictorian address. But when she spoke at Sunday's graduation ceremony, she pulled an alternative script from her gown to discuss a recent Texas law curbing abortion rights. Ms Smith sa