Is California Governor Gavin Newsom Serious about Homelessness?

California governor Gavin Newsom recently announced his administration’s plan to spend more than 1 billion taxpayer dollars to combat homelessness. The Californians footing the bill deserve to know if their investment will abate the crisis, or if this is yet another waste of their hard-earned dollars on the policies that precipitated it in the first place.

As most are doubtless aware, California has a poor track record of dealing with its homelessness problem. The state has spent billions of dollars buttressing a morass of social-service organizations, sometimes called the “homeless-industrial complex,” with little appreciable decline in the rate of homelessness to show for it. In a 2018 report, the Department of Housing and Urban Development found that California had the nation’s second-highest rate of homelessness per capita, and its highest rate of “unsheltered” homeless persons.

But even as the reality on the ground fails to match their utopian vision, state officials continue to regurgitate the same tropes about homelessness, mental illness, and addiction that have become de fide oaths for social-service professionals: A commitment to the “Housing First” philosophy, a dogged insistence upon providing “community based” mental-health services for even the most seriously ill, and an allergy to the enforcement of norms and standards for service recipients. It’s the same recipe that has failed other states and cities with serious homelessness problems.

In California, there seems to be little discernible relationship between the amount of taxpayer money spent on combating homelessness and actual declines in its incidence. While recent data show modest improvements on a statewide level — the same HUD report found that homelessness in California fell by 1.2 percent from 2017 to 2018 — the figures in individual municipalities where the crisis is most acute paint a bleaker picture. San Francisco’s homeless population has grown by at least 17 percent since 2017, even as the city’s government spent an annual $300 million on services for the homeless. Los Angeles County, with the second-largest homeless population of any county in the United States, spent $600 million on services for the homeless from summer 2018 to summer 2019, only to see a 12 percent increase in its homeless population over that span.

Major cities in California are awash in familiar pathologies: A sea of used heroin needles, piles of human waste, and a precipitous spike in crime and disorder. The homeless, while more likely to be victimized by one another than to victimize the broader community, have wrought considerable violence on their non-vagrant peers. Anthony Miele Jr., a 35-year-old from Ventura County, was sitting across from his wife at a steakhouse with his five-year-old daughter on his lap when a homeless man with paranoid-schizophrenia wandered in off the street and stabbed him to death in April 2018. Last November, a mentally ill homeless man dumped a bucket of scalding fecal matter on a passerby in Los Angeles. The victim, hauled immediately off to a nearby hospital, later told reporters that she “was soaked,” by the content of the bucket, which “was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes.” Angeleno Albert Davtyan nearly died in December 2018 after being attacked at random by a homeless man, who pushed him into oncoming traffic. Davtyan was hit by a truck and suffered severe pulmonary and skeletal injuries.

There’s no denying the dire consequences of the status quo for both the unsheltered homeless and society at large. Californians are not only forced to trek through mounds of human waste interspersed with sidewalk-encampments as they walk city streets, but must also live with a reasonable, if remote, fear that the untreated mentally ill living on the street will lash out violently.

Newsom’s new budget proposal and an associated executive order provide California taxpayers with reasons for both optimism and dismay. One positive development was the executive order’s exhortation to make use “of vacant and decommissioned hospitals and health care facilities” to provide “shelter for individuals who are homeless” on “a short-term emergency basis.” While there is a dark irony in California’s retooling dissolved state mental facilities to serve as shelters for the often-ill homeless population, the impulse to build “shelter” — any shelter — is a step in the right direction for a state with a higher proportion of “unsheltered” homeless than any other in the nation. Although a decision to make use of brownstone hospitals located in rural areas will aggravate certain ideologues in the “Housing First” movement — who insist that the state has an unqualified obligation to provide shelter and services for the homeless in the city in which they reside, with no behavioral prerequisites or strings attached — it is an appropriate use of state land for a population that desperately needs shelter.