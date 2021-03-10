California governor gives speech in empty stadium

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered his annual State of the State address Tuesday evening from an empty Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, surrounded by 56,000 seats representing roughly the number of people who have died during the pandemic. (March 10)

Video Transcript

GAVIN NEWSOM: And I'm speaking to you from Dodger Stadium, transformed from the home of last year's World Series champions into the centerpiece of America's mass vaccination campaign. Instead of fans in the stands, we see nurses and PPE saving lives one injection at a time. 54,000, 54,395 Californians we now mourn with broken hearts. That's almost the exact same number of empty seats behind me, marking a silent tribute to loved ones who live forever in our memories.

Look, we've made mistakes. I have made mistakes. But we own them. We learn from them, and we never stop trying. After all, that's the California spirit. And I just want you to know we're not going to change course just because of a few naysayers and doomsdayers.

So to the California critics out there who are promoting partisan political power grabs with outdated prejudices and rejecting everything that makes California truly great, we say this. We will not be distracted from getting shots in arms and our economy booming again. This is a fight for California's future.

Recommended Stories

  • 'We cannot survive', tennis counts the cost of empty stands

    Tennis has limped back to some semblance of normality after last year's lengthy disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic but stakeholders fear playing tournaments in front of empty stands might not be sustainable for long. The professional circuit was shut down for five months in 2020 before tournament organisers set up biosecure bubbles for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. The disruption has been less severe in 2021 but tournaments, barring the swing in Australia in February, continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at best.

  • Embattled California governor says 'brighter days ahead'

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom sought to rally his state worn down after a year of coronavirus lockdowns, record wildfires and unfathomable sickness and death. “People are alive today because of the public health decisions we made — lives saved because of your sacrifice,” Newsom said Tuesday night in his third State of the State address. California governors normally make these annual speeches before a joint session of the Legislature in Sacramento and are interrupted frequently by cheers and applause from members of their party.

  • EXPLAINER: How can California voters recall Gov. Newsom?

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing the possibility that he could be removed by voters in a recall election in the middle of his four-year term. WHAT IS A RECALL ELECTION? California is one of 20 states that have provisions to remove a sitting governor in a recall.

  • Browns release veteran DE Clayborn, clear some cap space

    The Cleveland Browns released veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn after one season on Tuesday, clearing out a little more salary cap space. Clayborn appeared in 15 games for the Browns last season after signing a two-year, $5.75 million contract as a free agent in March. The 32-year-old had 3 1/2 sacks, 12 tackles and forced a fumble while in Cleveland's defensive line rotation.

  • EU regulator recommends using J&J's one-shot vaccine

    The European Medicines Agency on Thursday gave the green light to Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine, handing the European Union's 27 nations a fourth vaccine to try to speed up the bloc's much-criticized vaccination rollout. The EU medicines regulator advised that the vaccine be cleared for use in all adults over 18 “after a thorough evaluation” of J&J’s data found the vaccine met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality. “With this latest positive opinion, authorities across the European Union will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the lives and health of their citizens,” said Emer Cooke, EMA’s executive director.

  • Tiny home village houses homeless in Los Angeles

    A tiny home development in Los Angeles is offering some homeless residents a place of refuge and respite from life on the street. (March 11)

  • Norm Sherry, Dodgers teammate of Sandy Koufax, dies at 89

    Norm Sherry, whose suggestion to Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Sandy Koufax helped the future Hall of Fame pitcher reach his potential, has died. Sherry died Monday of natural causes at an assisted living facility in San Juan Capistrano, California, his son Mike told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

  • AP Explains: Gov. Cuomo, calls for his impeachment

    Allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed several women and that his administration attempted to hide data about COVID-19 deaths in the state's nursing homes has led to calls for his impeachment or resignation. (March 10)

  • Cuomo expands vaccinations to 60-year-olds

    New York state will lower COVID-19 vaccine eligibility from 65 to 60 later this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. (March 9)

  • 15-year-old killed, another injured in separate Philly shootings

    A teenager was killed and another was injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia.

  • WH: Biden signature won't be on COVID relief check

    The White House announces the US is making an additional 900,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available this week. White House press secretary Jen Psaki also says that President Joe Biden's signature will not be on any relief checks, (March 9)

  • Newsom calls out critics at State of the State address

    Governor Gavin Newsom slams 'naysayers' during State of the State speech at Dodger Stadium. Candidate for the U.S. Senate in California Elizabeth Heng weighs in.

  • California program allows residents to get vaccinated by volunteering

    Volunteer spaces are based by clinic and only available as needed.

  • Reds star Joey Votto out after positive COVID-19 test

    Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is out for an indefinite period after testing positive for COVID-19 at spring training, the team said Wednesday. The Reds put Votto on the injured list and he gave the team permission to announce he was sidelined because he had tested positive for the virus. Reds manager David Bell said there were “no indications of any other issues with our team.”

  • Los Angeles County Qualifies For Red Tier Of California Reopening Plan; Must Hold Steady One More Week To Get Restrictions Lifted

    Los Angeles County’s one-week numbers on Tuesday dipped into the red tier of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Covid-19 reopening plan. It’s the first time since the governor introduced his Blueprint for a Safer Economy that the state’s largest county has sniffed the possibility of the most restrictive purple tier and into the red. If L.A. can […]

  • The stimulus includes money to help 10.7 million pension plans. Republicans don't see how that's pandemic aid.

    Republicans say the $86 billion in stimulus pension funding could be better spent on unemployment benefits, while Democrats say the aid is necessary.

  • Tyrese Haliburton

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 89

  • EU rejects accusations of 'vaccine nationalism'

    European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday rejected charges of "vaccine nationalism" levelled against the EU, saying that while Britain and the United States have outright bans on exports of COVID-19 shots, the EU had not stopped exporting. The EU has found itself under fire at home for a vaccine roll-out much slower than those of former member Britain or the United States, and abroad for so far doing less than China, Russia or India to supply vaccines to poor countries. Britain had a quick retort for the comments by Michel, who represents the 27 European Union member states, saying it has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.