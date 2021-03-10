California governor gives speech in empty stadium

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered his annual State of the State address Tuesday evening from an empty Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, surrounded by 56,000 seats representing roughly the number of people who have died during the pandemic. (March 10)

Video Transcript

GAVIN NEWSOM: And I'm speaking to you from Dodger Stadium, transformed from the home of last year's World Series champions into the centerpiece of America's mass vaccination campaign. Instead of fans in the stands, we see nurses and PPE saving lives one injection at a time. 54,000, 54,395 Californians we now mourn with broken hearts. That's almost the exact same number of empty seats behind me, marking a silent tribute to loved ones who live forever in our memories.

Look, we've made mistakes. I have made mistakes. But we own them. We learn from them, and we never stop trying. After all, that's the California spirit. And I just want you to know we're not going to change course just because of a few naysayers and doomsdayers.

So to the California critics out there who are promoting partisan political power grabs with outdated prejudices and rejecting everything that makes California truly great, we say this. We will not be distracted from getting shots in arms and our economy booming again. This is a fight for California's future.