California governor proposes $600 stimulus for low-income residents

FILE PHOTO: California's Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media in Sacramento
(Reuters) -California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proposed giving $600 in stimulus cash support to low-income residents of his state and extending an eviction moratorium to provide relief to people struggling on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cash support, which the governor included in a 2021-2022 state budget proposal, would go to Californians who qualify for a California Earned Income Tax Credit, with annual incomes of $30,000 or less, according to the governor's office.

"Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads," Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"This plan will provide relief for Californians in need by distributing $600 rapid cash support -- for some, at least $1,200 when coupled with federal relief – and extend the eviction moratorium," he said.

The state's eviction moratorium was set to expire at the end of the month. In addition to extending it for residents who pay at least 25% of their monthly rent, Newsom proposed immediately deploying $2.6 billion which the state received in federal renter relief to protect low-income residents.

(Reporting by Gabriella BorterEditing by Chris Reese and Alistair Belll)

