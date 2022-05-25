California Governor to Quickly Let Citizens Sue Gun Makers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael B. Marois
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gavin Newsom
    Gavin Newsom
    Governor of California

(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom said he plans to quickly sign a bill making its way through the state legislature that would allow citizens to sue manufacturers, distributors and sellers of banned assault rifles and ghost guns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bill, which passed the state Senate Monday and heads to the Assembly, mimics a Texas law that makes abortions illegal after about six weeks of pregnancy and allows citizens to sue doctors or anyone who helps facilitate an abortion. The US Supreme Court in December allowed the Texas law to remain in effect while challenged in a lower court.

“We mean business. We want to save lives,” Newsom said. “They used that law to put women’s lives at risk. We are going use that door they opened, that process, to enforce a private right of action to get these guns off the streets.”

Newsom and fellow Democrats who control the statehouse vowed quick action on a package of about a dozen gun bills, a day after a shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school left 19 children and two teachers dead. That shooting, and another at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store almost two weeks go where 10 people were killed, has reignited the nation’s perennial debate on how to deal with gun violence and left Democrats across the country considering ways to strengthen local gun laws in the face of Washington gridlock over the issue.

A 2021 New York law authorizing the state to sue gun manufacturers over some gun violence survived a legal challenge from Glock Inc. and Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. Wednesday with a federal judge tossing their lawsuit to block the law.

The California bills include stronger laws against so called ghost guns, prohibiting marketing of certain firearms to minors, requiring schools to investigate credible threats, not allowing gun shows on state property and funding a violence research center at the University of California, Davis.

Assembly Republican leader James Gallagher took to Twitter to knock the proposal, saying California’s range of existing gun control laws didn’t prevent some mass shootings.

“The CA experience is that more gun control is unlikely to stop mass shootings,” he wrote.

Newsom, speaking at the statehouse complex just blocks from where a gang-related mass shooting in early April left 6 people dead, said he’s in talks with lawmakers about adding an urgency clause to some of the bills, meaning they could take effect almost immediately once signed instead of at the start of the new year.

“I will enthusiastically be signing these bills by the end of next month,” Newsom said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gun Makers Lose Challenge to New York Law Allowing Suits Over Violence

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by Glock Inc., Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. and other gun makers challenging a 2021 New York statute authorizing the state to sue them over some gun violence.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Se

  • Nigeria's kidnapping crisis: Should ransom payments be banned?

    Businessman Lawal Ado has paid ransoms three times and says there is no other option.

  • Defense & National Security —Biden heads to Alabama to tout response to Russia

    President Biden’s lead negotiator on nuclear talks with Iran has given a dim outlook for prospects of a return to the deal, telling a Senate panel it was “tenuous at best” despite nearly a year of talks to revive the agreement. We’ll break down the Biden administration’s consensus plus the latest on the Ukraine-Russia war…

  • Twitter to pay $150 million to settle with U.S. over privacy, security violations

    Twitter Inc has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations it misused private information, like phone numbers, to target advertising after telling users the information would be used for security reasons, according to court documents filed on Wednesday. Twitter's settlement covers allegations that it misrepresented the "security and privacy" of user data between May 2013 and September 2019, according to the court documents. The company will pay $150 million as part of the settlement announced by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

  • Twitter board in chaos as Musk ally ousted

    Twitter’s board has been thrown into turmoil after investors ousted one of Elon Musk’s key allies while Jack Dorsey stepped away.

  • Twitter Fined $150 Million by FTC for Alleged User-Privacy Violations

    The Federal Trade Commission levied a $150 million fine on Twitter, alleging that the social network let advertisers use private data to target specific users — without informing users of the practice. According to the agency, Twitter violated a 2011 FTC order that “explicitly prohibited” the company from misrepresenting its privacy and security practices. In […]

  • Musk’s Revised Twitter Bid Drops Margin Loan, Requires More Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is dropping plans to partially fund his purchase of Twitter Inc. with a margin loan tied to his Tesla Inc. stake and increasing the size of the deal’s equity component to $33.5 billion. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Sess

  • North Korea Fires Suspected ICBM as Biden Wraps Up Asia Tour

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea appears to have fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday in a defiant show of force just hours after US President Joe Biden wrapped up a visit to the region, testing his efforts to strengthen defense ties with South Korea and Japan.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysWhy So Few

  • CDC issues monkeypox warning advising travelers to 'practice enhanced precautions'

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning advising travelers to "practice enhanced precautions" as monkeypox spreads.

  • Fed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials agreed at their gathering this month that they need to raise interest rates in half-point steps at their next two meetings, continuing an aggressive set of moves that would leave them with flexibility to shift gears later if needed.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysWhy So Fe

  • Parkland father on Uvalde shooting: ‘They f—ing failed our kids again’

    The father of a Parkland school shooting victim blasted Republican officials and lawmakers who have blocked action on gun violence after Tuesday’s deadly Texas elementary school shooting. “I’m done. They f—ing failed our kids again. I’ve had it. How many more times are we gonna sit back?” Fred Guttenberg said on MSNBC after 14 children…

  • Right-Wingers Accused A Trans Woman Of Being The Texas Shooter To Deflect Blame

    Immediately following the shooting, disinformation began to spread online and was amplified by Republicans with big followings.

  • Boise area’s health board nixes COVID masking guidelines. Will it do same for vaccines?

    Central District Health moved to stay quiet on recommending masks to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 infection.

  • Google Takes Yet Another Run at E-Commerce—and Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan recently had an issue with his rose bushes. His wife took a photo of the plants on her phone, uploaded the image to Google, identified the culprit and followed a link for a fungicide. Then she bought it.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fle

  • Saint Laurent Heads to Morocco, Bündchen Is Back, Bulgari’s New Face

    Saint Laurent will show in Marrakech, Burberry taps Gisele, Anne Hathaway joins the Bulgari faces.

  • Pakistan Latest: Imran Khan’s Party To Push Ahead With Protest

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s ousted Premier Imran Khan has reached Islamabad, leading a convoy of vehicles and supporters seeking to gather in the center of the city, in defiance of a court order, to push for early elections. The government called out the army, citing a need to protect its buildings in the capital.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge fo

  • 'Enough!' Biden, decrying mass shootings and excessive force, signs executive order on policing

    President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday creating a national registry of officers fired for misconduct and revising use-of-force standards.

  • GOP Senators Ask Top Potential Gun Regulator to Reduce Gun Regulations

    Drew AngererLess than 24 hours after the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in nearly a decade, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the government agency responsible for regulating firearms appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, representing perhaps the administration’s best remaining chance to further its goals on gun control.But the confirmation hearing of Steve Dettelbach to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revealed that even in the shadow of

  • Key Takeaway's From the Twitter Shareholder Meeting

    Twitter's regularly scheduled shareholder meeting Wednesday didn't include a vote on Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion bid for the social platform. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow is at Twitter headquarters on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Texas to Kansas to Missouri, ‘pro-life’ politicians do nothing as gun violence rages

    Kansas passed the Second Amendment Protection Act. It does not have a Second Grader Protection Act. | Editorial