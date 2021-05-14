California governor to reveal booming budget proposal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ADAM BEAM
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It was one year ago that a solemn Gov. Gavin Newsom walked onto a podium in California's capital city, removed his mask and announced he would raise taxes on businesses, slash spending on public education and cut the salaries of more than 233,000 state workers.

Newsom will return to that same podium on Friday, only this time he will have more than $100 billion of surplus cash to dole out in his revised budget, a motherlode that comes in a year when it's expected a recall election will allow voters to decide whether to fire him a year before his term ends.

California's budget bonanza is an apt reflection of the pandemic, an unpredictable roller coaster that often left officials in the nation's most populous state baffled about what was coming next.

The state's one-time surplus — nearly $76 billion, Newsom says — is largely because the governor and Democratic-controlled Legislature overreacted last year to a pandemic-induced economic downturn that was not nearly as severe as first feared.

The rest of the extra money comes from $27 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

While millions of low-wage earners lost their jobs and struggled to navigate the state's overwhelmed unemployment benefits system, most middle and, especially, high-income earners worked from home and kept paying taxes.

California relies heavily on the wealthiest taxpayers, who generally did well during the pandemic. That greatly boosted state revenues and provided a budget surplus.

Newsom has heralded the surplus, and the economy that underlies it, as a rebuke of recent criticism of the state's purported decline — a theme pushed in recent days by news of the state's first recorded population decline and loss of a congressional seat due to reapportionment.

Speaking at a virtual breakfast on Thursday hosted by the California Chamber of Commerce, Newsom compared California to the New York Yankees, the Major League Baseball team people love to hate because of the team's historic success.

“Don't believe all those headlines of people that have been trying to take us down for decades,” Newsom said. “Someone described it like hating on the Yankees or something. That's the sort of attitude people have about California.”

Newsom has already said what he wants to do with some of the state's extra money, as he toured the state this week for a series of announcements designed to get maximum media exposure leading up to Friday.

Monday, he said 11 million people would get direct payments of up to $1,100 and pledged to set aside $7.2 billion to pay off people's outstanding rent and utility bills. He also said he would spend $6 billion on water and drought issues.

Tuesday, he said he would spend $8.75 billion to create 46,000 housing units for the homeless, plus another $3.5 billion to help people pay their rent.

Wednesday, he said all 4-year-olds in California could go to kindergarten for free, while also pledging $5 billion to create after-school and summer school programs for districts with high concentrations of underprivileged students.

Thursday, he said he would take $1.5 billion in federal aid and give it to small business owners hurt by the pandemic while also pledging new funding for a variety of business assistance programs.

Despite the flurry of announcements, there are still a number of areas Newsom has not addressed. State workers are waiting to see if he will restore their pay cuts. Immigrant health care advocates are waiting to see if he will extend government-funded health insurance to adults 65 and over living in the country illegally, as he has pledged to do in the past.

And critics, too, are waiting to see if he will address the state's scandal plagued Employment Development Department, which has paid out billions of dollars in fraudulent benefits to prison inmates while legitimate claimants have seen weeks of delays.

“Is today the day the Governor will announce (again) that he’s fixing the EDD? Or are we moving on to new promises that will never come to fruition?” Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher tweeted.

Recommended Stories

  • Origins of COVID-19 need to be investigated further, leading scientists say

    The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and there is not yet enough evidence to say conclusively if it occurred naturally or was caused by a laboratory leak, a group of leading scientists said in a letter. The novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 3.34 million people, cost the world trillions of dollars in lost income and upended daily life for billions of people. "More investigation is still needed to determine the origin of the pandemic," said the 18 scientists, including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge and Jesse Bloom, who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

  • Coal industry sees relevance in tech embraced by Paris climate agreement

    The coal industry is betting it can survive the decarbonization of electricity and industry and keep fossil fuels in the mix by leaning on carbon-capture technology, the head of the World Coal Association told Reuters. Such methods are a key part of the Paris Agreement on climate change, said the organisation's chief, Michelle Manook, and will help keep coal relevant as governments and companies quicken efforts to cut emissions that are warming the planet and polluting the world's densely populated cities. The Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, calls on the world to cut emissions as soon as possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a threshold scientists say can prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

  • More than a dozen GOP-led states are ending federal unemployment benefits early

    More than a dozen Republican-led states have announced they are terminating their involvement in federal pandemic-related unemployment programs early. Driving the news: Many of the states' governors cited worker shortages. But some experts say it's the job climate, including pandemic-era factors, and not unemployment benefits that is determining when and how people return to work.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe federal assistance programs, which include extra $300-a-week payments, are set to expire on Sept. 6. The pandemic-era programs also offer unemployment to those typically ineligible, including gig workers.The states that have announced an end to the federal COVID-related benefits include: Alabama, effective June 19Arizona, effective July 10Arkansas, effective June 26Idaho, effective June 19Iowa, effective June 12Mississippi, effective June 12Missouri, effective June 12Montana, effective June 27 The state will instead offer one-time $1,200 return-to-work bonuses to workers who accept jobs and complete a month of paid work. North Dakota, effective June 19South Carolina, effective June 30South Dakota, effective June 26Tennessee, effective July 3Utah, effective June 26Wyoming, effective June 19Our thought bubble, via Axios' Courtenay Brown: The floodgates are open. While policymakers and economists spar over whether generous jobless benefits are keeping would-be workers at home, more and more states are moving ahead to cut them off.Go deeper: States enter the unemployment frayLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • States Are Cutting Unemployment Benefits Early. Here's Why Families Are Terrified

    It's not just cruel. It's not going to work.

  • Newsom recall rival Kevin Faulconer proposes eliminating state income tax for some Californians

    Californians making $50,000 or less and families making less than $100,000 would pay no state income tax under Faulconer plan.

  • What It Really Means to Have Sexual Chemistry with Someone

    You can feel it. But can you define it? Learn how important sexual chemistry is to your relationship.

  • Fires break out in California, Arizona

    The “Pine Fire” burned hundreds of acres, destroying at least two homes in Antelope Valley, California. Temperatures are hitting 100 degrees in parts of the Southwest.

  • Wealthy Americans in New York, California fled to 'hidden gems' like Salt Lake City, Phoenix amid COVID-19

    More space, affordable taxes and eased COVID-19 restrictions were just some of the reasons why wealthy individuals discovered new housing markets out West and down South during the pandemic.

  • These companies are hiking wages because they can't find workers

    The list of big-name companies hiking wages in the hopes of attracting workers is rising....fast.

  • As poverty bites, Lebanese give up their pets

    Ibrahim al-Dika had raised his Belgian shepherd Lexi since she was a tiny pup, but then Lebanon's economic crisis made him jobless and he had to sell her to repay a bank loan.

  • RHONJ Reunion Sneak Peek: Teresa Giudice's Ex Joe Was 'Heartbroken' to See Her with New Boyfriend

    Teresa Giudice went public with her relationship with Luis Ruelas in September, after finalizing her divorce from ex Joe Giudice

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating if Trump paid tuition of CFO's grandkids

    Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office have subpoenaed a Manhattan private school to see whether the Trump Organization paid the tuition of longtime financial chief Allen Weisselberg's grandchildren, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. If former President Donald Trump's business paid the tuition, it would be considered taxable income, tax experts told the Journal, and if that income wasn't reported to tax authorities, it could constitute tax fraud. Vance's office is trying to gain the cooperation of Weisselberg as it tries to untangle the Trump Organization's byzantine financial records, according to multiple reports. Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to Weisselberg's son Barry until their divorce, told the Journal that Trump or Allen Weisselberg signed checks for more than $500,000 to Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School to cover tuition for her and Barry's two children from 2012 to 2019. The couple understood the tuition payments to be part of Barry's Trump Organization compensation package, she added. Divorce documents filed by Barry Weisselberg said his parents paid the children's tuition to the Upper West Side private school because he couldn't afford to, and the Weisselberg family characterized the payments as a gift, the Journal reports. If the grandparents paid the tuition directly to the school as a gift, that would not be taxed, but if the Trump Organization paid the tuition, the Weisselbergs could be in legal jeopardy. "Without an insider it can be difficult to put all the pieces in a white-collar case together," Daniel Horwitz, a white-collar defense lawyer at McLaughlin & Stern, told the Journal. "The way that cooperation is typically obtained is by demonstrating to the potential cooperator that they have no better option." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • How India's vaccine drive went horribly wrong

    A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.

  • 11 of the most expensive and exclusive golf clubs on the planet - including the one where Bill Gates is hiding during his divorce

    The top golf courses in the world are secretive about what it costs to become a member. If you have to ask, you'll never know.

  • Prince Harry and neighbor Orlando Bloom 'keep in contact' to warn each other about nearby paparazzi

    In an interview on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Prince Harry revealed how he and neighbor Orlando Bloom help each other avoid paparazzi.

  • AOC calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'belligerent person that's not in control of themselves' after the GOP lawmaker chased her down a hallway in the Capitol

    "I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.

  • Misinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity

    The man in the WhatsApp video says he has seen it work himself: A few drops of lemon juice in the nose will cure COVID-19. “If you practice what I am about to say with faith, you will be free of corona in five seconds,” says the man, dressed in traditional religious clothing. Baseless claims that Muslims spread the virus.

  • Buckingham Palace asked a Trump supporter to remove a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth from his campaign bus, a report says

    An unofficial campaign bus known as the "Trump Train" displays a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a MAGA hat.

  • 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. "Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.

  • Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for harassment

    Chrissy Teigen has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online years ago. The 35-year-old Teigen, with more than 13 million followers on Twitter, was in her mid-20s when she harassed Stodden. Stodden told the Daily Beast that Teigen's harassment and that of many others came as they faced intense media criticism at age 16 for marrying 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011.