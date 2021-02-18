California governor gets vaccine tour boost as recall looms

  • FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, bumps elbows with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria after a news conference at Petco Park, which will host a vaccination site in a parking lot next to the ballpark in San Diego. Newsom's weeklong tour of vaccination sites has taken on the feel of a campaign swing as the likelihood increases that he'll face a recall election. (Sandy Huffaker/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, greets registered nurse Arlene Arrechea before holding a news conference in Coachella, Calif. Newsom's weeklong tour of vaccination sites has taken on the feel of a campaign swing as the likelihood increases that he'll face a recall election. (Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via AP, Pool, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Newsom could likely face a recall election this year. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, the California Legislature passed a bill that would require all active registered voters receive a ballot in the mail for that and any other election that happens this year. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Governor Gavin Newsom addresses a press conference held at the launch of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. California could become the next testing ground for the nation's roiled, unpredictable politics: It's possible the state known as a Democratic stronghold and beacon for progressive ideals could dump Newsom. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Coachella, Ca., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Newsom says details will be released Wednesday on spending for small business grants, stimulus checks for individuals and housing for farmworkers infected by the coronavirus. (Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via AP , Pool)
1 / 5

California Governor Recall

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, bumps elbows with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria after a news conference at Petco Park, which will host a vaccination site in a parking lot next to the ballpark in San Diego. Newsom's weeklong tour of vaccination sites has taken on the feel of a campaign swing as the likelihood increases that he'll face a recall election. (Sandy Huffaker/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATHLEEN RONAYNE
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the past two weeks doing a vaccination road show, traveling to inoculation sites to tout the state's rapidly improving coronavirus numbers and efforts to build an infrastructure to provide millions of shots every week.

It's a good showcase for the governor who is barely two years into his first term but has seen his popularity fall and a recall election become increasingly likely.

The six-stop tour serves the dual purpose of informing the public about his administration's vaccination efforts while presenting a campaign-friendly image of an in-charge executive.

At each stop, he's been flanked by fellow elected officials, mostly Democrats, who praise his leadership. And while Newsom has barely commented publicly about the recall effort, those at his appearances didn't need any prodding to reject the idea of turning him out of office.

“Gov. Newsom has done an outstanding job for the state of California,” Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said Wednesday, as Newsom toured a vaccination clinic in the Coachella Valley. “Obviously there’s differences of opinion, but at the end of the day, the way I see it, this man has stood up for us, for the underserved, and we do our part as well to stand up for him.”

Congressman Raul Ruiz, a doctor who represents the area, said Newsom “saved millions of lives with his early, decisive decisions.”

That Democrats feel the need to praise the governor so effusively may underscore the seriousness of the recall effort and the desire for the party to show a united front, said Eric Schickler, co-director of the Institute for Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley.

The tour gives Newsom a chance to “remind voters that there is this team of Democratic lawmakers, officials, who are working together rather than quibbling with one another,” Schickler said.

Republican recall organizers say they've gathered more than the 1.5 million signatures they need to force a vote on whether the governor deserves to keep his job. Most of those signatures still need to be verified and inevitably some will be thrown out, but organizers have another month to keep gathering.

The recall effort started before the pandemic as a partisan effort, with organizers criticizing Newsom's approach to crime, homelessness and the economy. They have since seized on Newsom's response to the pandemic, pointing to business and school closures as they try to get more signatures.

It didn't gain much ground until it was revealed Newsom had dined with friends — some of them lobbyists — at a posh restaurant near Napa at the time he was telling Californians to wear masks and stay home to avoid spreading the virus. Photos from the event showed Newsom without a mask and he and the others sitting closely together at a table.

Newsom became less visible after the restaurant story broke but with virus cases now plummeting and vaccine available, he's again front and center, as he was during the first months of the pandemic. His tour took him to most major media markets, giving him fresh visibility with millions of voters.

In Los Angeles, Newsom showcased a new, more positive relationship with the federal government under President Joe Biden as California opened the nation's first two federally supported mass vaccination sites.

In San Diego — home turf for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer, the city's former Republican mayor — he praised the city's new Democratic leadership.

In the Central Valley and Inland Empire, two areas hit hard by the virus and home to large populations of farm and food processing workers who are now eligible for vaccinations, officials praised him for caring about areas of the state that often get overlooked.

While Newsom brushes off questions about the recall, he has acknowledged that he wants Californians to understand that things are getting better. His ability to survive a recall will depend greatly on factors like whether schools and businesses are open and most Californians are vaccinated by the fall.

“I want people to know of this progress," he said, after detailing rapidly declining positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths. “I hope, over the course of the next number of weeks, people absorb this different reality with more optimism."

Others have acknowledged the politics swirling around the governor.

“He’s made tough decision that aren’t popular right now,” Congressman Jim Costa of Fresno said last week. “But he is tenacious and he is steadfast.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who is a registered Republican though the office is nonpartisan, thanked Newsom for visiting and said “unfortunately we’ve seen far too much” finger-pointing and not enough unity. Dyer, who has not been involved with the recall, said elected officials will always face scrutiny over whether their actions are political.

“Is this being motivated by politics in an attempt to gain votes or support, or in this case to head up a recall? Those questions are legitimate,” he said in an interview. “But I was not asked in any way, shape or form to say anything positive about the governor.”

Nick Shapiro, a Newsom adviser who helped put together the tour, said Newsom would be visiting vaccination sites regardless of his political standing.

“He should be going out there, building support for the vaccine, building confidence in California’s ability to deliver it and doing everything he can to safely reopen the state," Shapiro said. “That would happen whether there is a recall or not. There is no way the governor wouldn't be doing this stuff."

Recommended Stories

  • Where Recall Newsom petition currently stands

    Where Recall Newsom petition currently stands

  • Governor: Spending time with trans kids 'changes your heart'

    Utah's conservative Republican governor choked up Thursday as he spoke about the struggles faced by transgender teenagers, though he didn’t commit to vetoing a bill that would ban them from girls’ sports. Gov. Spencer Cox sought middle ground on a polarizing issue that is coming up in statehouses around the U.S., saying he wouldn’t sign the current version of the proposal but there are “real valid concerns” among supporters who say transgender athletes can have an advantage in women's sports.

  • 10 Times to Hire a Landscape Architect (11 photos)

    Wondering if it’s time to hire a landscape architect? These are licensed and trained professionals who design and plan outdoor spaces that are made for living. If you’re thinking about designing your outdoor dream space, want to add value to your home with landscaping or need help working...

  • Iconic Neutra-Designed Home Featured in Slim Aarons Photo Hits the Market

    The Kaufmann Desert House—once home to singer singer Barry Manilow—is listed at $25 million

  • Boris Johnson vows to donate Britain’s surplus Covid vaccines to poorer countries

    Boris Johnson will on Friday vow to donate the majority of Britain’s surplus coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries, as he urges world leaders to pool “collective ingenuity” to tackle future global health crises. The Prime Minister will chair a virtual gathering of G7 leaders, the first major multilateral engagement attended by new US President Joe Biden, to discuss a joint response to the pandemic. A 100-day target to develop new vaccines to beat any other novel viruses that emerge will also be set out by Mr Johnson. The ambition slashes the 300 days it took to devise the first approved jab by two-thirds, made by Pfizer/BioNTech, for Covid-19. In a bid to bolster fairer access to jabs, Mr Johnson will pledge to hand most of the UK's future surplus doses to the Covax programme, a global vaccine-sharing scheme aimed at delivering 1.8 billion doses to 92 poorer nations by the end of this year. The offer is contingent on a reliable supply chain and will depend on whether new vaccines to tackle mutant strains, or booster doses, are needed in the autumn. Decisions on timing and the scale of any surplus will be decided later in the year once the UK's domestic vaccination rollout is assured, it is understood.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Palm Springs

    From futuristic desert cabins to Frank Sinatra’s midcentury modern home, AD has got you coveredOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Anthony Levandowski closes his Church of AI

    The first church of artificial intelligence has shut its conceptual doors. Anthony Levandowski, the former Google engineer who avoided an 18-month prison sentence after receiving a presidential pardon last month, has closed the church he created to understand and accept a godhead based on artificial intelligence. The Way of the Future church, which Levandowski formed in 2015, was officially dissolved at the end of the year, according to state and federal records.

  • Peru vaccine scandal: Ex-president asked for early jab, doctors say

    A doctor testifies to lawmakers, deepening a scandal over officials receiving vaccines out of turn.

  • Congress to hold hearing on news media's role in promoting conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the 2020 election

    Democrats say they want to examine traditional media's role in promoting "disinformation and extremism."

  • The Mystery of the Missing North Korean Social Media Star

    Her life in South Korea seemed perfect: new friends, a burgeoning career, reality-TV fame. But she was about to become notorious—disappearing without a trace, only to reappear pledging allegiance to North Korea. What happened to Lim Ji-hyun?

  • Former cult leader sentenced to 30 years for killing two toddlers

    Anna Elizabeth Young, who went by Mother Anna, pled no contest in the deaths of two victims both under age 3. Anna Elizabeth Young, who went by Mother Anna as the leader of the religious cult The House of Prayer for All People, was sentenced in the deaths of two toddlers. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young pled no contest to a charge of second-degree murder for killing Emon Harper, and also pled no contest to manslaughter for the deadly seizure of 2-year-old Katonya Jackson.

  • Pelosi says Capitol attack commission must have subpoena power

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the "9/11 style" commission investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol must have subpoena powers in order to be successful. The big picture: Subpoena powers will give the commission the ability to call witnesses for testimony — including uncooperative ones. Calls for a commission have grown since impeachment charges against former President Trump failed in the Senate last weekend. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Republican lawmakers are arguing that the commission will need to be genuinely bipartisan in order to be successful. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told The Dispatch Thursday morning that the commission "must be evenly split between both parties."Rep. Liz Cheney also said the commission "needs to have subpoena power" and "should be made up of retired officials from both parties."Over the weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham, an ardent supporter of Trump's, voiced support for a commission to "make sure it never happens again."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ivanka Trump will not challenge Marco Rubio in Florida as Lara Trump eyes North Carolina

    Though Donald Trump’s daughter is not running, his daughter-in-law might

  • Rush Limbaugh was one of the most consequential figures in American politics, paving the way for the GOP's hard-right turn

    Both Republicans and Democrats credited Limbaugh with reshaping the GOP, which he sculpted from the ashes of the fairness doctrine.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 vaccination efforts, school reopenings

    Dr. Anthony Fauci is President Biden's chief medical adviser and the country's top expert on infectious diseases. He joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the nationwide efffort to roll out COVID-19 vaccines, and questions surrounding reopening schools.

  • Biden administration unveils guidance to curb ICE enforcement

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will now focus on arresting unauthorized immigrants who pose a national security threat — a shift from the Trump era, when agents had broad discretion over which immigrants were targeted.Why it matters: The new interim guidance is in effect starting Thursday, and comes as the Biden administration tries to rein in the wide latitude given to ICE under the Trump administration. The rule is in line with an executive order that President Biden signed shortly after taking office.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The agency will prioritize arrests and deportations for people who either engaged in, or are suspected to have engaged in, activities like terrorism or espionage. The priorities also include people who are a threat to public safety and have convictions for violent crimes or gang-related crimes.People apprehended trying to cross the U.S. border or at a port of entry on or after November 1, 2020 also fall under the new priorities.The agency will be "asking officers and agents to proceed deliberately" when arresting people who fall outside the three priorities, a DHS official said.The official said the new rule will help ICE "accomplish its mission in the most efficient way. Not by reducing enforcement, but by focusing it on the most pressing parts." What's next: The final rule, which will supersede the interim guidance, is expected in about 3 months, per a DHS official. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Stimulus measures were a 'godsend' for Americans with credit card debt

    The country’s collective credit card debt fell by the largest amount in more than two decades last year — thanks largely to the government’s unprecedented aid during the pandemic.

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Historic Florida Home Sells for $3 Million

    The race car driver turned house flipper listed the Civil War–era property for $3.7 million

  • U.S. labor dept seen saying it will not enforce Trump-era investment rules - sources

    The U.S. Department of Labor is expected to announce that it will not enforce Trump administration rules that curb investments based on environmental and social factors, and which limit shareholder voting in corporate meetings, according to two people familiar with the matter. The rules, finalized in the last days of former President Donald Trump's administration, affect trillions of dollars in retirement accounts. The business-friendly rules sparked criticism from investors who want companies to act on issues such as climate change and gender equality.

  • Biden rolling out plan for $4 billion global vaccine effort

    Joe Biden will use his first big presidential moment on the global stage at Friday’s Group of Seven meeting of world leaders to announce that the U.S. will soon begin releasing $4 billion for an international effort to bolster the purchase and distribution of coronavirus vaccine to poor nations, White House officials said. Biden will also encourage G-7 partners to make good on their pledges to COVAX, an initiative by the World Health Organization to improve access to vaccines, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s announcement. Former President Donald Trump declined to participate in the COVAX initiative because of its ties to WHO, the Geneva-based agency that Trump accused of covering up China’s missteps in handling the virus at the start of the public health crisis.