California governor's Israel visit draws support, criticism
While hundreds of people in support of Palestine met outside the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Friday, miles away Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Israel.
While hundreds of people in support of Palestine met outside the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Friday, miles away Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Israel.
California became just the third state in the nation to pass a "right to repair" consumer protection law on Tuesday, following Minnesota and New York.
Last night, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 54, which will require venture capital firms in the state to annually report the diversity of the founders they are backing. This is the United States’ first piece of legislation that aims to increase diversity within the venture capital landscape. Once the law goes into effect, any venture capital firm operating in the state (that includes VC firms headquartered in California, have operations in the state, have invested in companies that operate in or are based in the state, or have received investments from California residents) must report, for example, the race of the people they back, as well as their disability status and whether they're a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
The late Democrat broke gender barriers again and again. But it was how she used her power that mattered most.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes a bill that would have required autonomous trucks on public roads to have human safety drivers on board. The governor said existing laws are sufficient.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
"It's how I healed," says singer, the widow of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, as she debuts album "the mornings."
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
Prime Day is over, but major markdowns are still afoot on a pair of Amazon-branded smart sets.
Tibbetts, who is reportedly the highest-paid coach in the league, declined to address his salary.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly rated pair of headphones for 80% off, and so much more.
The cushy cans and killer buds will please your ears — and your wallet, at 50% off.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union had received fresh contract offers from GM and Stellantis in the past 24 hours and all three Detroit automakers had converged on a 23% wage hike, but "there is more to be won."
Starting today, Twitch will start suspending and banning users who doxx and swat others outside of its own platform.
Conor Stalions has been suspended with pay.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said she still sees inflation risks, citing higher oil and gas prices.
The International Criminal Court (ICC), the world’s only permanent international court with a mandate to investigate and prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, has determined that a September cyberattack against its systems was attempted espionage. In an update posted Friday, the ICC said it had since determined that this incident was a “targeted and sophisticated attack" with the "objective of espionage.” The ICC, which holds sensitive information related to alleged war crimes and data about witnesses who could be at risk if their identities were exposed, said it has not yet determined whether any data had been accessed or stolen during the cyberattack.
Give your java a jump: Fans say it tastes delicious in coffee.
Red Bull Racing is eying another winning weekend in Austin, and it'll be running a unique livery while vying for the podium.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Deals of the Week: Allara raised $10 million for women's hormonal health, Agnikul raised $26.7 million for its orbital launch technologies.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.