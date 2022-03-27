California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

FILE - Shoppers wait in lines to check out at a Ralphs supermarket on March 13, 2020, in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles. Thousands of southern and central California grocery workers began voting, Monday, March 21, 2022, on whether to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pharmacist
    Healthcare professional who practices in pharmacy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of central and Southern California grocery workers have voted to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains as contract negotiations are set to resume this week.

About 47,000 workers at hundreds of Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions voted starting last week and the results were announced Sunday.

The possible walkout would involve grocery clerks, meat cutters, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians represented by seven locals of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

No strike was immediately set. The union said talks would resume Wednesday and if bargaining breaks down again, it would decide what steps to take next.

Negotiations with Ralphs, owned by Kroger, and Albertsons, owner of Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores, ended without agreement before the latest three-year contracts expired March 6.

The union said the next day that the companies’ wage proposal amounted to a 60-cent increase that was “shockingly low” and well below workers’ cost-of-living needs. Employees were asking for a $5-an-hour raise, among other proposals.

“Both companies have refused to agree to expand safety committees in the stores, and have yet to negotiate meaningful health and welfare benefits,” a United Food and Commercial Workers statement said.

The union said that during the final day of negotiations it emphasized the essential role grocery workers played during the coronavirus pandemic.

The union said bargaining committee member Erlene Molina, a Ralphs employee, told company negotiators: “We saw how people were acting like the world was ending, but we could not stay home. We knew that we had an obligation to our community, so we showed up every day.”

The grocery chains didn't immediately comment Sunday on the strike authorization.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a Ralphs statement last Monday said the vote creates “unnecessary concern for our associates and communities, at a time when we should be coming together in good faith bargaining to find solutions and compromise. At Ralphs, we remain focused on settling a deal with the UFCW.”

Albertsons Companies said in a statement last week that the goal of the negotiation is “to provide our employees with a competitive total compensation package of wages, health, welfare and pension benefits.”

“We are committed to working collaboratively to ensure that we reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, good for our customers, and allows Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions to remain competitive in the Southern California market,” the statement said.

The union has not yet reached agreements with other supermarket chains, including Gelson’s, Stater Bros. Markets and Super A.

Employees of Ralphs, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons in 2019 voted to authorize a strike, but contracts ultimately were reached without a walkout.

A 2003-04 strike and lockout put nearly 70,000 Southern California grocery workers on picket lines for more than four months.

Recommended Stories

  • Grocery workers vote to strike if needed in southern California for higher wages

    Politicians including President Joe Biden and Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have voiced support for such demands. It said there was a big disconnect between its proposal and the offer of an hourly raise of 60 cents, or less than a 1% increase, made by the grocers, including Ralphs, Albertsons, Pavilions and Vons. Kroger-owned Ralphs called the union's proposal unrealistic as it is expensive to do business in California, while proposing to maintain its nearly $133 million annual investment in health care benefits.

  • Letters to the Editor: Nonwhite kids often don't feel like they belong. Bilingual education can help

    It's traumatic for kids who start school as Jose and Maria to eventually become Joe and Mary. A bilingual educator says we need to stop that.

  • SS Central America: Haunting photos recovered the 'ship of gold' wreck on ocean floor

    Passenger photos recovered from an infamous wreck have finally been published.

  • El Salvador declares state of emergency amid killings

    El Salvador’s congress granted President Nayib Bukele request to declare a state of emergency early Sunday amid a wave of gang-related killings over the weekend. Bukele announced the request Saturday in his social media accounts, and congress approved it early Sunday. The decree would suspend constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and loosen arrest rules for as much as thirty days, but could be extended.

  • U.S. lawmakers push to ease adoption process for orphaned Ukraine children

    Federal lawmakers, including both Florida senators, are pushing the secretary of state to work with Ukraine to make it easier for orphaned children to be adopted by U.S. families.

  • Ed Department Official: Grades Are Up, Scores Are Down. Education ‘Runs on Lies’

    Mark Schneider is the commissioner of the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute for Education Services. He published the below remarks March 23 at IES.Ed.Gov: The title of this blog is taken from the opening of Arne Duncan’s 2018 book How Schools Work. This was not a new theme for Duncan. In 2010, he said: “As […]

  • China and Nepal study feasibility of cross-border power grid

    China and Nepal will conduct a feasibility study to construct a high-voltage power transmission line across the Himalayas to facilitate the exchange of electric power, officials said on Saturday. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka witnessed the signing of an agreement following talks in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. Nepal faces power shortages during the dry season and the planned grid would alleviate the problem through imports from China.

  • House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

    The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November. Needing only a handful of seats to recapture the House, Republicans are exceedingly confident of their chances. With incumbent Democrats retiring in droves, and President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping amid deep voter pessimism about the economy, many in the party — including their leader Kevin McCarthy — are treating the Republican victory as a fait accompli.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson Was Subjected to Misogynoir During Confirmation Hearings

    Ketanji Brown Jackson was subjected to misogynoir during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings in the Senate. Legal scholars weigh in here.

  • Russian aluminium billionaire Deripaska warns of long war in Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska said on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw indicated that some sort of "hellish ideological mobilisation" was underway that may usher in a long conflict in Ukraine. Deripaska, the founder of Russian aluminium giant Rusal who has previously called for peace, said his personal opinion was that the conflict in Ukraine was "madness" which would bring shame on generations to come. Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain, did not assign explicit blame for the conflict but said both the United States and Russia had sharpened their rhetoric.

  • Utah Lawmakers Are Overriding A Veto In Order To Ban Transgender Students From Playing In Girls Sports

    "Is this who we are as a state? I’m at a loss," Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in reaction to the vote.View Entire Post ›

  • Letters to Sports: March Madness continues, now without UCLA

    L.A. Times readers question UCLA coach Mick Cronin's guidance in a Sweet 16 loss to North Carolina. Others ponder futures of Dodgers, Lakers and Trojans.

  • Ukrainian president calls on energy producers to hike output

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on energy producing countries on Saturday to increase output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations. Addressing the Doha Forum international conference via video link, Zelenskiy said countries such as Qatar could make a contribution to the stabilisation of Europe. The future of Europe depends on your effort.

  • SoCal grocery store workers vote to authorize strike

    Thousands of grocery workers across SoCal have voted to authorize their union to call a strike amid continued contract negotiations with the owners of stores including Ralphs and Vons/Pavilions/Albertsons.

  • 3 Reasons I Don't Care About Having a Perfect Credit Score

    There was a period in my life -- albeit a brief one -- when I actually had a perfect credit score. Although it's been more than a decade since my credit score sat at an 850, it's been at or above 800 for many years. A credit score of 800 or higher is considered excellent.

  • 'Significant storm event' to bring rain, wind, snow to LA: What to expect

    Los Angeles is about to experience a "significant storm event" that will bring with it rain, snow, and gusty winds.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

    The problem with sizing up how much savings a person should have at 20, 30 or 40 years old is that every 20-, 30- and 40-year-old is different, with different earning capacities, different...

  • Much-needed Southern California rain is on the way after this week's heat wave

    A cold Pacific storm is forecast to bring dramatic change to Southern California's weather Sunday night into Tuesday.

  • Donald Glover confirms Malia Obama is part of the writing team for his upcoming Amazon series

    It’s been over a year since rumors of Malia Obama’s involvement in one of Donald Glover’s upcoming projects for Amazon first began swirling, and now there’s finally been confirmation from the man himself.

  • Evening Weather Forecast - 3/26/22

    We've had a bit of a warm streak, but we might have one more storm pass through before we really start to heat up.