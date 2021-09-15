California grove of giant sequoias threatened by wildfire

Sharon Bernstein
·2 min read

By Sharon Bernstein

(Reuters) - One of California's most famous groves of giant sequoias is threatened by a small but intense wildfire burning in Sequoia National Park, officials said on Wednesday.

The roughly 7,000-acre KNP fire complex is burning about a mile away from the Giant Forest, home to the largest tree on earth by volume, dubbed General Sherman, said Rebecca Paterson, a public information officer for the National Park Service in Three Rivers, near where the fire is burning.

About 115 employees have been evacuated from the park, along with residents of the eastern part of the town, Paterson said. The park was closed on Tuesday as the fire began to threaten the Giant Forest, one of about 30 such groves and most visited, she said.

The fires making up the complex grew significantly on Tuesday with zero containment, the federal Inciweb fire information system said Wednesday. The complex, made of two blazes that are burning near each other, was started by lightning strikes on Sept. 10. It is burning in steep canyons, fueled by dry timber and chaparral.

Dry conditions and winds of up to 25 miles per hour may help the fire expand in coming days, the Inciweb system said.

Air quality in the area is poor, and parts of Three Rivers where people have not been ordered to leave have been warned to be ready to evacuate, Paterson said.

The park service has been conducting prescribed burns in the area, which officials hope will ameliorate the impact on the giant sequoias if the complex does reach them, she said.

Sequoias depend on fire as part of their life cycle, but some massive, intense fires fueled by climate change may do more damage than in the past.

"Even if fire does reach the Giant Forest that does not mean it will be devastating once it gets there," Paterson said.

Three Rivers is near the Ash Mountain Main Entrance to Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Park, about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to the town's website. It is home to about 2,400 people according to the U.S. Census.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • National Book Award longlists announced in 2 categories

    Stories ranging from retellings of the myths of Paul Bunyan and of Hans Christian Andersen's “The Snow Queen” to a look back at the Black Panther Party are among the 10 nominees on the longlist for the National Book Award for young people's literature. On Wednesday, the National Book Foundation also announced the longlist for translated books, with fiction originating from Syria, Chile and South Korea among other countries. The French-language author Maryse Conde, often mentioned as a possible Nobel Prize candidate, received her first National Book Award nomination, at age 84, for her novel “Waiting for the Waters to Rise."

  • Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs shaped fortunes of snakes

    Snakes owe their success in part to the asteroid impact that killed off the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

  • Fiancé of missing New York woman named a person of interest

    Brian Laundrie, 23, has been identified as a person of interest as police search for Gabrielle Petito.

  • Two depressions could form in the Atlantic soon. Which one will become Odette first?

    Two disturbances in the Atlantic are right on the verge of strengthening into tropical depressions or storms, and one is worth watching for people in Florida and the Caribbean.

  • U.S. Forest Service to reopen all but 5 of California's national forests

    The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that all but five California national forests closed in late August will reopen two days early.

  • Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas: Over 200,000 without power in state

    Hurricane Nicholas made landfall near Sargent Beach, Texas, Tuesday morning — threatening to bring up to 18 inches of rainfall and flooding to parts of the state and Louisiana, per the National Hurricane Center.What's happening: Heavy rains, high winds and "dangerous" storm surges were ongoing, said the NHC, confirming just before 2a.m. that the Category 1 hurricane had hit the state. Nearly 200,000 customers had lost power in Texas by 3:30 a.m., per the utility tracking site poweroutage.us.Get

  • Late-summer chill, mountain snow covers parts of the Prairies

    A chilly second half of the week for parts of the Prairies will include the chance of frost and even high-elevation snow.

  • Slaughter of dolphins on Faeroes sparks debate on traditions

    The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins over the weekend, part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel.

  • Over 1,400 dolphins killed in Faroe Islands hunt

    More than 1,400 dolphins were killed on Sunday (September 12) off the coast of the Faroe Islands in a single day, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society said, as part of the Danish territory's century-old traditional Grindadrap hunt.The U.S.-based NGO said the slaughter of 1428 Atlantic white-sided dolphins is considered to be the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever recorded worldwide.The annual dolphin drive, when several hundred pilot whales are slaughtered for their meat and blubber, is part of a 1,000-year-old tradition in the North Atlantic archipelago.This year the number of mammals slaughtered prompted an outcry from animal rights groups for the excessive killing, producing "more dolphin meat from this hunt than anyone wants to take," Sea Shepherds said in a press release.

  • Keen temperature drop may bring frost, snow to parts of the Prairies

    A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday and snowflakes may find their way into areas along the foothills.

  • Nicholas makes landfall as hurricane, swamping parts of Texas

    The Category 1 hurricane has already left more than 300,000 people without power.

  • Why are Yellowstone wolves biting grizzly bears’ butts?

    For the second time this month a Yellowstone National Park tourist has captured footage showing a wolf biting a grizzly bear’s butt.

  • Videos show impact of Nicholas on Houston-area communities

    Here's what it looked like as Nicholas made landfall, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, which caused street flooding and damage in some areas.

  • Nicholas could bring "life-threatening" flash floods to deep South

    The storm, which reached hurricane strength, made landfall then weakened back to tropical storm status. It's bringing pounding rain and strong winds to the region.

  • EV start-up Rivian has beaten other industry giants to become the first automaker to produce an electric pickup

    Rivian's R1T has an estimated range of 314 miles and prices start at $67,500. It comes with an air compressor and a built-in cooler under the bed.

  • Severe storms roll across the Front Range

    Strong thunderstorms are dropping hail and bringing winds gusts up to 60 miles an hour across the Front Range, mostly in eastern El Paso County.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Parabolic Run

    The natural gas markets have rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue the overall parabolic run.

  • River's End: California's Latest Water War

    RIVER’S END explores the global water crisis, using California as a microcosm. It reveals how water politics that led to the draining of the Owens Valley by Los Angeles, made famous by the film CHINATOWN, continue to this day in ongoing efforts to take ever more water from Northern California's San Francisco Bay estuary. Except this time, the water grab is at the hands of industrial agriculture and its powerful corporate investors. RIVER’S END inspires viewers to learn where their water comes fr

  • California fires are burning at higher elevations than ever, creating new dangers

    Climate warming has exposed an additional 31,400 square miles of forests to fire at higher elevations, where flames are scorching terrains that previously were too wet to burn.

  • Tornado-warned storms roll through Ontario as severe storms trek east

    Tornado warnings have dropped in Ontario as the risk begins to subside, but the threat of severe weather continues as a line of storms is expected to track through the GTA and eastern areas through the overnight.