New California gun law makes concealed carry license cost more time, money in Fresno

Anyone seeking a concealed weapon permit in California faces new hurdles and a more costly application beginning Jan. 1, when a new law overhauls the process to legally carry a handgun in the state.

In Fresno County, nearly 18,000 people are licensed by the Fresno County Sheriff to carry concealed, and about 1,000 more are authorized to do so by the Fresno Police Department. In Tulare County, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said there are between 8,000 and 10,000 citizens with the permits.

Senate Bill-2, passed by the California legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, will double the amount of training for both new applicants, from eight to 16 hours, and for those renewing permits, from four to eight hours, and broadly restrict where a handgun can legally be carried. It will also require a more rigorous background investigation, including additional references and a check of the applicant’s social media posts.

Applicants who want to acquire a permit before the 2024 deadline still have a short time window to submit an application, which would allow them to qualify under the existing system.

In addition, last-minute emergency regulations filed by the California Department Justice, will force many instructors to be re-certified in 2024, delaying the new application process.

Changes in California’s concealed weapons law were passed by the legislature in the wake of the United States Supreme Court ruling in the Bruen decision, which expanded the right to carry firearms in public nationwide. That prompted California legislators to cite public safety as a reason to more broadly restrict where such weapons could be carried in the state, and by whom.

SB-2 changes challenged

SB-2 author and State Senator Anthony Portantino, D-Burbank, argued that widespread carrying of concealed weapons “increases the lethality of otherwise mundane situations,” and cited as examples national media reports concerning a shooting at a gas station, in a movie theater, and in a dispute over a disabled parking lot.

However, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni told The Fresno Bee that holders of permits issued by his office are overwhelmingly responsible — and those who aren’t have the permits canceled quickly. Boudreaux said the same policy was in effect in Tulare County.

“We revoke our fair share when individuals get arrested,” said Zanoni. “(And) 99.99 percent of them have nothing to do with a firearm or a CCW. If they get arrested for a driving under the influence, or if they get in a fight, or domestic violence, we’ll revoke those permits.”

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said that since 2020 a total of 103 permits have been revoked. The number of revocations in Tulare County was 104 in the past six years, according to spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm.

Changes under SB-2 were almost immediately challenged by pro-concealed carry proponents, who initiated an appeal to the new law after its passage. That lawsuit, May vs. Bonta, directed at California Attorney General Rob Bonta, is scheduled for a hearing this month in federal court in Fresno.

Where guns aren’t allowed

No-go areas restricted by SB 2 include state and local government buildings, courts, schools and school grounds including parking lots. Other locations include airports and passenger terminals, churches and places of worship, public parks, bars and any place serving alcohol or selling alcohol.

Perhaps most significantly, carrying a concealed firearm into a business was previously legal unless the establishment posted a sign prohibiting firearms. SB 2 reverses that, restricting the carrying of concealed weapons to businesses that specifically authorize customers who carry concealed with a posted sign.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni

That restriction is opposed by Zanoni, who believes it may unconstitutional, and added:

“If you give someone a CCW and have them go through this additional background and ... additional training, then don’t restrict the places they can carry, because it seems it’s working pretty well right now.”

Zanoni noted an unintended consequence of requiring permit holders to leave weapons in their cars on public streets could be more gun thefts due to auto break-ins.







Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux

Boudreaux, president of the California State Sheriff’s Association, believes the restriction is unconstitutional, and said mass shootings in public places are not committed “by someone who’s exercising their Second Amendment rights, it’s done by somebody who’s acting in a criminal way, committing mass homicide.”

“The core issue,” he added, “is mental health care in California, and maybe across the country.”

Who can not be licensed

The law also specifies those who cannot be licensed to carry, including anyone determined to be a danger to themselves or others, convicted of contempt of court, subject to a restraining order in the past five years, convicted of making public threats, brandishing a firearm, or abusing controlled substances.

Zanoni said under the new background system, applicants will need to provide references and investigators will check with spouses as well. There will also be “a deep dive” into social media to ensure “you’re not posting things that you shouldn’t, (and) your behavior is in line with someone who has good moral character.”

The sheriff added: “If we could provide people with an additional amount of training to make it that much safer, I don’t have an issue with that. ... If we have to take a couple of additional steps in the background process that may find something (about) an applicant that makes them unfit ... I’m in favor of that, too. But when it comes to pointing the finger at CCW applicants, there’s no fact to that. It’s all fiction,”

The price for a permit application is $228, but that will go up, because of a more extensive investigation, Zanoni said.

Instructors qualified to train applicants are listed on the Fresno sheriff’s website, but also must be certified by the state Department of Justice. That’s part of the process not yet been finalized.

Gun instructors expand coursework

Ralph Garcia, an instructor in Coalinga, said course matter must cover firearm safety, storage of weapons, the permissible use of lethal force and shooting technique. New requirements include an hour-long section on mental health and mental health resources.

Live fire training also includes training at a gun range with the applicant firing a personal handgun at targets from three to 10 yards.

Garcia said expanding the coursework will probably involve creating more what-if situations for students to discuss appropriate responses for concealed weapons carriers confronted by a threat in public.

“I can fill it with scenarios,” he said. “You can do that all day long.”

He added that his price tag for the course will jump from $100 to $300 because of the extra time it will take to teach it. Renewals will rise from $60 to $100.

Another instructor, Jake Balemjian of The Firing Line shooting range in Clovis, offers a popular on-line course that he said is used by applicants in “the triple digits.”

Belemjian said he is revamping his courses by creating “more quizzes, more sections and more content.”

His courses will rise from $ 120 to $225 for new applicants and from $95 to $150 for renewals.