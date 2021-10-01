California gunman gets life without parole for synagogue murder, mosque arson

FILE PHOTO: A makeshift memorial is placed by a light pole a block away from a shooting incident where one person was killed at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway
Steve Gorman
·3 min read

By Steve Gorman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man who admitted to killing one worshiper and wounding three others in a shooting spree inside a California synagogue about a month after setting fire to a nearby mosque was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

John T. Earnest, 22, pleaded guilty in July to a single count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and a charge of committing arson in a place of worship, in a deal with local prosecutors sparing him from possibly facing the death penalty.

The defendant was sentenced in a San Diego courtroom to a life prison term less than two weeks after pleading guilty to federal hate-crime charges stemming from the same two attacks in 2019.

He faces an additional life term when he is sentenced in the federal case in U.S. District Court on Dec. 28.

Earnest opened fire with an assault-style rifle at the Chabad of Poway synagogue north of San Diego on April 27, 2019, during Sabbath prayers on the last day of the weeklong Jewish Passover holiday. He was 19 at the time.

A 60-year-old member of the congregation, Lori Gilbert-Kaye, was killed and three others were wounded in the attack, including the rabbi, who was shot in the hand and lost an index finger.

After the gunman's weapon apparently jammed, he was chased from the temple by an ex-Army sergeant in the congregation and sped away in a car, escaping an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent who shot at the getaway vehicle but missed the suspect.

Earnest later stopped at a shopping center, called the emergency 911 number to report he had committed the shooting, and waited for police to arrive to arrest him.

Authorities later identified Earnest as the author of a rambling, violently anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim manifesto found posted on the internet under his name minutes before the shooting had begun.

He stated in the post that he had planned the synagogue rampage for months and claimed responsibility for a predawn arson attack weeks earlier that damaged the Islamic Center of Escondido, a nearby town, although no one was injured in the fire.

Earnest also professed in the letter to have drawn inspiration from the gunman who killed 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand around that time, and he made reference to a shooting that took 11 lives the previous October at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Peter Deddeh denied Earnest an opportunity to address the court, as is customary before sentencing, so as to avoid providing "a political forum for him to start making white supremacist or racist statements," the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS) reported.

Several of Gilbert-Kaye's loved ones spoke during the hearing, including her daughter, Hannah Kaye, who called white supremacy "an epidemic that thrives all over this country and overseas," according to CNS.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.K officer who kidnapped, raped and killed Sarah Everard gets life sentence without parole

    The London police officer who pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering Sarah Everard was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday, the BBC reports.Why it matters: The case spurred an outcry across the U.K., with protests and anger from women who have shared their experiences of feeling unsafe and being threatened or attacked while walking alone.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Life sentenc

  • Georgia prisoner gets life without parole in guard killings

    A Georgia prisoner found guilty of murder in the 2017 killings of two guards on a transport bus was sentenced Wednesday to serve life in prison without parole. After taking only a few hours last week to convict Donnie Rowe of malice murder and other crimes, jurors could not agree on whether he should be sentenced to death, news outlets reported. Putnam County Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda Trammell then sentenced Rowe to serve life in prison without parole.

  • Police Issue Drug-Driving Warning After Car Crashes at Toll Booth

    Staffordshire Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a drug-driver collided with a vehicle and toll booth on the M6 motorway.In a statement on September 29, the force said drivers were being warned not to take drugs and drive following the incident in Great Wyrley last year.Police said the drug-driver collided with an unsuspecting driver, passenger and toll booth on the M6 at Norton Canes on August 25 last year.The statement said no one was seriously hurt in the crash but the toll booth operator sustained injuries for which she was continuing to receive treatment.“The drug-driver, now 28, who cannot currently be named for legal reasons, was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving,” police said. “Swab samples taken from him showed he had several controlled drugs in his system at the time of the collision.”The statement added the man was later convicted of the offence and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. He was also disqualified from driving for three years, ordered to take an extended re-test and told to carry out a number of hours’ community service. Credit: Staffordshire Police via Storyful

  • California synagogue shooter sentenced to life in prison

    The 22-year-old man who committed a mass shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, AP reports. Why it matters: It's one of several hate crimes that have targeted the Jewish community in recent years. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAfter killing one worshipper and wounding three others with a semiautomatic rifle on the last day of Passover, John T. E

  • Los Angeles could soon ban the unvaccinated from most businesses

    Unvaccinated people in Los Angeles could soon be banned from entering most businesses. Next week, Los Angeles officials will vote on an emergency ordinance which would require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, and other indoor spaces. Political leaders across the United States, led by President Joe Biden, have raised pressure on the unvaccinated in recent weeks. Laws requiring proof of vaccinations are deeply controversial, with many Americans criticizing them as government overreach. All but one of the City Council members said they supported the proposal. If it is approved, Los Angeles would join San Francisco and New York among major U.S. cities with widespread vaccination mandates. The new rule would take effect in November.

  • French Cop Leaves Suicide Note Unmasking Himself as Notorious ‘Grele’ Serial Killer

    GettyA 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.He had reportedly been due to

  • Study: Police kill more people in this state than any other. And many deaths go unreported.

    This state has both the highest mortality rate of police violence and the highest rate of underreporting the killings, a new study found.

  • Desheena Kyle, a 26-year-old Tennessee woman who'd been missing for 3 months, has been found dead. Police say her boyfriend is a person of interest in the case.

    Kyle was reported missing by her grandmother on June 28, and Knoxville, Tennessee, police later named her boyfriend a person of interest.

  • 100 kids break out in massive fight at Six Flags Vallejo

    "People were just running towards it punching and fighting out of control." Israel Cartagena says his family took shelter inside a gift shop when the massive brawl broke out Saturday, at the opening night of Discovery Kingdom's Halloween "Fright Fest."

  • Virginia woman says neighbor's racist taunts include speakers playing slurs, monkey noises

    Virginia Beach police have described the neighbor's alleged actions as "offensive" but say they don't rise to the level of criminal behavior.

  • ‘I wanted to watch him die,’ victim’s daughter says after Texas death row execution

    Rick Rhoades was convicted of murdering two brothers less than a day after he was released from jail on parole.

  • The male warden of an all-female California prison is accused of sexually abusing a woman held there and taking photos of her naked, DOJ says

    Ray J. Garcia, then an associate warden at a federal prison in the city of Dublin, faces 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.

  • Two Customers Arrested After Assaulting Worker At Icy Delights

    Police said a worker at Icy Delights was assaulted in Middle River by a customer.

  • Missouri couple accused of child abuse want home confinement eased to go to Walmart

    “Defendant requests that he be able to go to Walmart for curbside pickup,” said the motion, filed Sept. 27 on behalf of Boyd Householder. His wife Stephanie’s request was nearly identical.

  • Texas teen detained in fatal stabbing of twin sister, sheriff says

    The deadly attack unfolded in the Houston suburb of Katy, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary caught after fleeing trial

    A 96-year-old woman who was a secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II was arrested by police after she fled before the start of her trial, according to Reuters.Why it matters: The woman, who was a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office between June 1943 and April 1945, faces 11,412 counts of accessory to murder. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.She is one of many former staff members of Nazi

  • A London police officer handcuffed a woman in a fake arrest before raping and killing her, prosecutors say

    Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping, and raping Sarah Everard while still serving.

  • ‘Contact Us With Anything’: Police Make Public Appeal in Case of Slain Camping Couple Who Feared a ‘Creep’

    via FacebookAuthorities in Utah have issued a rare public appeal for potential witnesses to come forward in the August murder of a married couple who complained of encountering a “creep” shortly before they were found shot to death at a campsite near Moab.“We are asking that anyone that would have been in the South Mesa area between the dates of August 13th, August 14th, and 15th contact our office with anything they may have seen or heard,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement

  • Video shows a London police officer detaining a woman before he raped and killed her, prosecutors say

    London's Metropolitan Police released footage of Wayne Couzens standing with Sarah Everard on the night of his disappearance.

  • Missing girlfriend of accused Fort Worth serial killer identified by family as N.M. woman

    The girlfriend of Jason Thornburg was last seen in March 2017 in Tohatchi, New Mexico, her family said. Thornburg told Fort Worth police he “sacrificed” her and four other people.