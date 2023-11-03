California gym owner who hid camera in bathroom is now selling his business

The gym owner who admitted to placing a hidden camera in a bathroom has put the business up for sale, he confirmed to The Tribune on Friday.

Cole Corrigan, 35, told The Tribune in an exclusive interview that he placed the camera in the bathroom at CCC Fitness on Aug. 29 to catch someone he believed was stealing from him.

Instead, a new member found the camera and ultimately reported it to police.

“This was the sole worst decision I have ever made in my entire life,” Corrigan said of hiding the camera.

At the time, CCC Fitness billed itself as a “24-hour gym for females.”

Following the incident, detectives served a search warrant on Sept. 13 at his residence, where they found a “ghost gun” and a “misdemeanor quantity” of testosterone, court records show.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charged Corrigan with three felonies: felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of an undetectable firearm. He was also charged with two misdemeanors: using an instrument to view an area of privacy and possession of testosterone.

A Tribune investigation found Corrigan had seven previous convictions for various crimes, including a felony drug charge, public intoxication, driving under the influence and prowling, between 2006 and 2008. However, all of those convictions were purged from his record in 2018, court documents show.

Corrigan pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 27.

The gym was placed up for sale on Tuesday, according to Corrigan’s Instagram account. It comes with high-quality gym equipment, a massage room, cold plunge and sauna, his post said.

He is currently taking offers and can be reached via his Instagram accounts, ccc.cole and cccfitness.

In the interview with The Tribune, Corrigan said he regretted his decision to try to catch a thief by hiding a camera and hoped he could provide a safe space to practice fitness moving forward.

“The obvious hope is to bring those who are willing to listen back and be given an opportunity to reestablish trust,” Corrigan said at the time. “It’s a big ask, I understand. But that is what I am feeling I need to do.”