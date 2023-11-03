California gym owner recorded 2 people on hidden camera, police say. He faces a new charge

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is requesting an additional charge against the gym owner who hid a camera in a bathroom, saying he recorded two people without their knowledge.

That runs counter to what Cole Corrigan, 35, told The Tribune in an exclusive interview, in which he said he only livestreamed from the camera at CCC Fitness on Aug. 29 in an attempt to catch someone he believed was stealing from him, only to have the camera discovered by a new member.

Corrigan told The Tribune there was no memory card in the camera and that the camera’s feed could only be accessed via a live view within 30 feet.

But according to police, two people were captured on the hidden camera in the restroom at CCC Fitness, which billed itself as a “24-hour gym for females.” They have been notified, and there are no additional people detectives are looking to contact.

Police are asking the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to add a third misdemeanor charge: filming in an area where there is an expectation of privacy.

Cole Corrigan, owner of CCC Fitness in San Luis Obispo, said he hid a camera in a bathroom at his 24-hour gym because he suspected someone was stealing his personal grooming products.

SLO gym owner who hid camera in bathroom is now selling his business

According to California’s penal code, the new charge, PC 647 (J)(3)(A), applies to any person who uses any type of concealed camera to record or photograph another identifiable person who “may be in a state of full or partial undress, for the purpose of viewing the body of, or the undergarments worn by, that other person, without the consent or knowledge of that other person” in an area where privacy is expected, like a dressing room, bedroom or bathroom.

Corrigan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following the incident, detectives served a search warrant on Sept. 13 at his residence, where they found a “ghost gun” and a “misdemeanor quantity” of testosterone, court records show.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charged Corrigan with three felonies: felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of an undetectable firearm.

He was also charged with two misdemeanors: using an instrument to view an area of privacy and possession of testosterone.

A Tribune investigation found Corrigan had seven previous convictions for various crimes, including a felony drug charge, public intoxication, driving under the influence and prowling, between 2006 and 2008. However, all of those convictions were purged from his record in 2018, court documents show.

Corrigan pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 27. His next court date is Nov. 28.

CCC Fitness gym now up for sale

In another development this week, Corrigan put the gym up for sale on Tuesday, according to his Instagram account. It comes with high-quality gym equipment, a massage room, cold plunge and sauna, his post said.

He is currently taking offers and can be reached via his Instagram accounts, ccc.cole and cccfitness.

In the interview with The Tribune, Corrigan said he regretted his decision to try to catch a thief by hiding a camera and hoped he could provide a safe space to practice fitness moving forward.

“This was the sole worst decision I have ever made in my entire life,” Corrigan said of hiding the camera.

“The obvious hope is to bring those who are willing to listen back and be given an opportunity to reestablish trust,” Corrigan said at the time. “It’s a big ask, I understand. But that is what I am feeling I need to do.”