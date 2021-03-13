California healthcare workers didn't know they were fighting a new variant this winter. Their trauma should be a warning.

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·10 min read
coronavirus covid hospital chaplain patient intubated
Chaplain Kevin Deegan places his hand on the head of a COVID-19 patient while praying for him at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 9, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

  • Southern California's winter surge of COVID-19 infections overwhelmed hospitals.

  • A new variant of the virus became dominant there, which may have partially spurred the surge.

  • Four healthcare workers in San Diego and Los Angeles share their stories from the winter.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Shawna Blackmun-Myers grasped her patient's hand, called the woman's family, and held up the phone. As everyone said their goodbyes on the other end, the patient couldn't respond: A tube down her throat was feeding oxygen from a ventilator into her lungs.

Blackmun-Myers, an ICU nurse at the Jacobs Medical Center in San Diego, told Insider that the woman was in her 50s and had been bubbly when she came in weeks earlier. Normally in the ICU, Blackmun-Myers said, "people are so sick that that energy and that light is dimmed, but even her being in that situation, she was still just such a bright light."

"We were dancing and listening to music, and we were watching some soap opera drama stuff on TV and, you know, talking tea about everybody," she added.

But the woman's condition worsened quickly. Hospital staff readied a ventilator.

"She's crying and telling me, you know, 'I just don't want to be alone. And I just know that once this tube goes in, I don't think it's coming out. I think this is going to be it,'" Blackmun-Myers said.

"I did my best to let her know, you know, obviously she's not alone. I was there with her. I had her back," she added.

Then the virus brought heart and kidney problems. The woman went on dialysis. Eventually, there was nothing more the hospital could do to restore her quality of life, and her family knew she wouldn't want to live this way.

In January, Blackmun-Myers oversaw the woman's death as hospital staff disconnected the ventilator. The sound of crying family members echoed through the phone.

coronavirus covid patient death hospital chaplain healthcare worker
Chaplain Kristin Michealsen holds the hand of a deceased COVID-19 patient while talking on the phone with the patient's family member at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 9, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

It was the middle of winter in Southern California. Coronavirus cases were at an all-time high, and ICUs were above 90% capacity. Blackmun-Myers's unit was losing multiple patients every day.

"I ugly-cry, and then I get angry, and I accept the fact that I did everything I could," she said. "And just move on so I can take care of the next person and their family."

Blackmun-Myers didn't know it at the time, but a new coronavirus variant had been overtaking the region.

The CAL.20C variant was first identified in Los Angeles in July, then disappeared from the record until October. But by January, it accounted for 44% of Southern California coronavirus samples in one study, and more than half of California samples in another.

Several other factors contributed to Southern California's winter surge - holiday travel, crowded housing, pandemic fatigue - but many researchers think the variant played a role.

Two studies that aren't yet peer-reviewed suggest that the variant is more infectious than the original virus strain. The research also found it to be associated with a higher incidence of severe illness and partially resistant to antibodies developed in response to the original virus or vaccines.

Although California cases have dropped from a peak of about 40,700 per day in late December to about 4,000 now, experts warn that CAL.20C or other variants could still change the course of the pandemic.

"Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said at a White House briefing last week.

"Please hear me clearly," she added. "At this level of cases, with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained."

Blackmun-Myers and three other Southern California healthcare workers say what they saw this winter should serve as a strong warning.

Struggling to be heard

Kristine Chieh nurse hospital face
Kristine Chieh during a COVID-19 shift, with marks on her face from wearing protective gear. Courtesy of Kristine Chieh

The ICU was loud. Given the influx of coronavirus patients, the Sharp hospital network in San Diego had to jerry-rig negative-pressure systems to prevent virus particles from wafting out of patients' rooms. The makeshift tubing roared overhead, so nurse Kristine Chieh had to yell over it - and through several layers of PPE - for patients to hear her.

Chieh isn't normally an ICU nurse, but in January, the COVID floors needed all the help they could get. Two days before her first ICU shift, Chieh's friend, a man in his late 40s, died from COVID-19 after more than two weeks in the hospital.

"I walked through the ICU, looking at the windows, and I swear I see my friend over and over and over again in those beds," she said.

Chieh recalled stopping to help a man video chat with his family. A mask covered his face, pumping oxygen from a BiPap machine. Chieh lifted the mask for short intervals so he could speak to his family. After a few seconds, he would run out of breath, and Chieh would put the mask back down. Family members would speak up to fill the silence.

"There's all kinds of people on that iPad, like he must have a large family," Chieh said. "They thought it was so awesome to be able to hear his voice, and I think he was really excited to use his voice."

bipap machine covid patient coronavirus hospital healthcare breathing mask oxygen
A healthcare worker places a BiPAP machine on a COVID-19 patient at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

She spent about half an hour like that, lifting and lowering the mask.

"The other ICU nurse was in the process of intubating somebody at the same time that this is happening, so there's no way she would have been able to do that for him," Chieh said. "I clocked out for the day and I don't know what ever happened to him, long term. Hopefully he made it out okay."

'It almost overtook my vocabulary and my mind'

Chieh works as a float nurse across three locations in the Sharp hospital network, going wherever she's needed. Typically, she works in progressive care units - the level before intensive care. But during the winter, even the COVID-19 patients there were severely ill. Chieh would dash from room to room, changing in and out of protective gear to help patients who suddenly found themselves struggling to breathe.

"Throughout my shift, I'll get patients who are off and on just being like, 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe.' And then I go in and I do breathing exercises with them. I adjust their oxygen. I have the respiratory therapist come in, do breathing treatments, whatever is needed," Chieh said.

They would calm down and be fine for about an hour, she said, before it happened again.

kristine chieh covid ppe hospital
Kristine Chieh, in full PPE, stands in front of a negative-pressure room for COVID-19 patients. Courtesy of Kristine Chieh

Robert Bang, a floor nurse in Los Angeles, spent his winter days the same way. Alarms were constantly sounding through the computer system, he said, to alert him that a patient's oxygen levels had dropped too low. He would rush to the patient's room, sometimes to find that they didn't even realize they were losing oxygen.

"If you've been short of breath for so long, you just start developing fatigue from breathing so hard. So it might be like your new normal," Bang told Insider.

Even when he went home, Bang said, he would still hear the alarms in his head. Work followed Chieh home, too.

"My husband gave me this feedback: I talked about COVID too much at home. Talked about math too much, talked about every news article," she said. "It almost overtook my vocabulary and my mind."

That hasn't fully subsided - Chieh said those winter days still haunt her.

"I feel like I can remember every single COVID patient," she said. "I imagine what it must be like to have this astronaut person come into their room to work with them. They must be terrified."

'I've never seen something infect people so easily'

nurses covid coronavirus ppe donning hospital
Dania Lima, right, helps fellow nurse Adriana Volynsky put on personal protective equipment in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, December 22, 2020. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

Many of Dr. Kenny Pettersen's patients in Los Angeles live in crowded homes with a combination of parents, kids, grandparents, or cousins under one roof. That made it difficult to make quarantine plans for the COVID-19 patients who weren't sick enough to stay at the hospital.

In spring and summer, he told Insider, "when someone in the household would have COVID, usually like half or less of the rest of the household would get COVID."

But this winter, Pettersen, said "it was almost universally 100%."

Pettersen is a primary-care physician at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center. The change in LA's outbreak was so noticeable to him during the winter that he assumed the virus itself must have changed.

"I've never seen something infect people so easily," he said. "I felt like I was almost wasting my time talking to patients about the prevention of household transmission."

More research on CAL.20C is still needed to confirm his suspicions, though, since the initial studies of the variant haven't been peer reviewed, and the spike-protein mutation that characterizes it has not been thoroughly investigated.

Relief and grief after the surge

Pettersen's grandmother died of coronavirus in August. Many of his patients died, too, and some left behind young children. One family is losing their home after the coronavirus-related deaths of two family members.

"Practically every one of my patients, either they've been infected, or many of their family members have been infected, they know somebody very well who has died or gotten severely sick," Pettersen said. "I think the cumulative toll that takes on my patients is just really profound."

vaccine nurse coronavirus covid los angeles california
Nurse practitioner Nicole Monk, 44, receives a coronavirus vaccination at the Los Angeles Mission homeless shelter on Skid Row, February 10, 2021. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Still, he said, the mood among his coworkers is more upbeat now. There are even days at the hospital when nobody dies of COVID-19.

"I think that we can start to breathe with a little bit more confidence," Pettersen said. He and his wife have both been vaccinated.

Bang and Chieh say they feel safer these days, too. The volume of COVID-19 patients is much lower. They've been vaccinated, and more people are getting shots each day. But the winter memories persist. Some healthcare workers are now nervous about other variants. And there's a strong possibility they or their colleagues will develop PTSD.

But Pettersen, at least, said he was finally able to go to an outdoor restaurant for sushi with his wife recently.

"We can, you know, be optimistic for the first time in about a year," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia will not rest in fight against killers of activists, Duque says

    Colombian President Ivan Duque defended his administration's handling of the killings of hundreds of human rights activists, saying the government would not rest "a single day" in its fight against the armed groups it blames. At least 133 activists and community leaders were murdered last year, according to U.N. figures, the latest data to trigger international condemnation - including from the Biden administration - and calls for Duque's government to do more to protect activists. His administration has repeatedly said its blows against criminal groups, illegal mining and drug trafficking will help protect activists, but it has often given few details about its efforts, including a recent promised increase in operations.

  • Halle Berry wore a sheer crop top and glamorous skirt at home because she didn't have a red-carpet event to go to

    Halle Berry also wore a row of gold earrings and graphic eye makeup in shades of black, white, and silver.

  • Stop telling people not to travel. Health officials should be teaching us how to do it safely.

    Health experts agree: fully vaccinated people should be allowed to move around. There are safe ways to do it, even while the pandemic wares on.

  • The US should stop contact tracing COVID-19. Invest in genetic sequencing instead.

    The US sequences only 5 of every 1,000 cases, and wastes time trying to track down people exposed to the sneaky virus that can be asymptomatic.

  • House builders 'should drop appalling gagging orders'

    Developers who carry out repair work should not require non-disclosure agreements, says an MP.

  • Drug used to bring blood pressure back up after surgery is recalled. It may not be sterile.

    A drug used to bring a person’s blood pressure back up after anesthesia is being recalled because it may not be sterile.

  • Halle Berry Is Ready for the Weekend in a Mesh Mini Dress and a Glass of Wine

    Her latest Instagram is a total mood.

  • Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

    Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population. Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds. "In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • Ovechkin scores No. 715 to lift Capitals past Flyers 5-3

    Washington can credit this win to the milestones: Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal, John Carlson reached 500 career points and goalie Ilya Samsonov got his first career assist. Nic Dowd used another fat number — a 185-foot empty-netter — to seal the victory. “I can't believe it's taken that long to end one that way,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette.

  • Elon Musk has cast doubt on the safety of the second COVID-19 jab in a tweet to his millions of followers

    Tesla boss Elon Musk has downplayed the risk of the virus, which has killed more than 500,000 Americans, on multiple occasions.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • How Joe Biden—in Less Than Two Months—Turned Ronald Reagan’s Decades-Old Conventional Wisdom on Its Head

    Bloomberg/Getty“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.’” With that famous line, uttered by Ronald Reagan on Aug. 12, 1986, during his second term as president, the GOP mantra for decades to come was born.In fact, this philosophy later even found a home in the Democratic Party. President Bill Clinton in his 1996 State of the Union address declared that, “The era of big government is over,” explaining that, “We have worked to give the American people a smaller, less bureaucratic government in Washington.” And during an October 2000 presidential debate between Al Gore and George W. Bush, pundits at the time noted that the two seemed to be competing for the title of “the candidate of smaller government.” Gore even bragged that his “reinventing government” campaign as vice president under Clinton had reduced the government to its smallest level in terms of jobs since 1960.Biden’s Revolution Is Doing What Obama and Clinton Did Not Those days are, thankfully, gone—at least for now. Even a good chunk of Republicans recognize that during this pandemic, the federal government offering to help is not “terrifying.” Rather, it can be a life-saver both in terms of health and finances.In fact, moments after President Biden finished his national address Thursday marking one year since the virus was declared a pandemic, Trump-lovers Sean Hannity, Mike Huckabee, and others were whining that Biden did not thank Trump for launching “Operation Warp Speed” –the $18 billion federal government program designed to “accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccine.” Even these staunch conservatives were implicitly admitting that this federal government program was effective at helping Americans.Another body blow to Reagan’s philosophy that the government is inherently bad can be seen in the remarkable level of support for the massive COVID relief packages. Last March, when the $2.2 trillion CARES Act—the first relief bill—was signed by Trump, it was supported by 77 percent of Americans, including a whopping 76 percent of Republicans.By December 2020, two-thirds of Americans believed the federal government had not done enough to “provide economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic,” including 46 percent of Republicans per a PBS/Marist poll. This was similar to the 70 percent support for Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package that he signed into law Thursday that will provide direct stimulus checks, funds for schools to reopen, extended unemployment benefits, assistance to state and local governments, and more—with Texas receiving the second most state aid in the nation at $27 billion.Yes, this is a unique time for our nation faced with a deadly pandemic that is still taking nearly 1,500 lives a day; as of last week more than 20 million Americans are still receiving some form of unemployment benefits. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, it’s unlikely we would’ve seen this level of broad support for large government spending and new programs—especially among Republicans.But this is still the perfect time for Democrats to usher in more programs that help Americans on a range of issues from minimum wage to health care. In fact, both of these issues see broad support among voters. For example, a majority of Americans support raising the minimum wage to $15, and even 51 percent of Republicans support a minimum wage increase of some amount, just not to $15. On the issue of health care, 63 percent of Americans in a September Pew poll believe federal government is “responsible” to ensure all American have health coverage, up a bit from 59 percent in 2019.The hard part is how to enact policies that are supported by a majority of Americans, even with Democrats in control of the House, Senate and White House? It’s not just the Senate filibuster standing in the way but also possibly the ghost of the last major government program enacted by Democrats, the ACA, which many viewed as a reason for the Democrats losing control of the House in the 2010 midterms.In fact, in 2014, Chuck Schumer, then the third-ranking Democrat in the Senate, directly blamed the passage the ACA for hurting Democrats in the midterms, saying the party “blew the opportunity the American people gave them.” He added a line then that might still be in his thought process today: “After passing the stimulus, Democrats should have continued to propose middle class-oriented programs and built on the partial success of the stimulus.”Of course, Schumer knows while the ACA was an albatross around the neck of Democrats in 2010 and 2014 midterms, protecting it was one of the primary reasons Democrats won the House in 2018. In fact, the ACA’s approval has risen from 38 percent in the mid 2010s to the mid-50s today. That very well could be seen as an indicator of how public opinion over the past decade or so has evolved, with Americans now seeing government as being helpful.The Democrats in Congress know they have to deliver. As Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, explained to me, if Democrats don’t deliver on issues like minimum wage, “people are going to stop trusting us.” Jayapal has vowed to push for a broad progressive agenda, and my hope is that Democrats take the wins where they can even if It means compromising, given the filibuster.The pandemic has made it clear that Reagan’s philosophy of the federal government being inherently “terrifying” no longer resonates with most Americans. This is the time for the Democratic Party to boldly champion programs that make the case to our fellow Americans that the federal government can help them beyond just times of dire need—because it can.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Photo captures Cuomo wrapped in a blanket outside his home after a week of sexual misconduct allegations and calls for him to resign

    New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand joined calls for Cuomo to resign Friday, the day the photo was taken.

  • These before and after aerial shots show the devastation left behind from the massive military complex blast in Equatorial Guinea

    The local government declared the radius of the blast site a catastrophe zone and announced three days of national mourning starting on Wednesday.

  • Prince Charles' reputation has taken a major hit, but refusing to take Harry's calls is far from the future king's first mistake

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey his father stopped taking his calls before he and Meghan Markle announced their step back from the royal family.

  • Lakers, who will miss Anthony Davis a little longer, rally to beat Indiana Pacers

    The Lakers rally past the Indiana Pacers 105-100 in their first game after the All-Star break, but Anthony Davis (calf) is out at least two more weeks.

  • Azealia Banks and Ryder Ripps' NFT sex tape is being resold for over $260 million by the anonymous RultonFyder

    Rapper Azealia Banks sold an NFT sex tape with her fiancé Ryder Ripps. It originally sold for $17,000. It's being resold for over $260 million.

  • Tom Brady's new extension saves the Buccaneers $19 million in cap space and means he's nearly guaranteed to reach his goal of playing until 45

    Tom Brady has long said it's his goal to play until he's 45. His new extension in Tampa Bay shows he's ready to do it.