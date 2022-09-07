California heat wave strains electrical grid

Reuters Videos
STORY: In the southeastern city of Pohang, one resident was swept away and killed by strong currents during an evacuation. The typhoon also left one injured and two others missing as of Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Interior and Safety said. Casualty numbers could rise as authorities continue rescue operations. About 2,900 people were still waiting to be evacuated, mostly in the southern regions.The typhoon left the Korean peninsula at about 7:10 a.m. through waters off the southeastern city of Ulsan after landing on the coastal city of Geoje, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.