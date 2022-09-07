California heat wave strains electrical grid

A record heat wave put California in a conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. (Sept. 7)

    While there were no rotating outages from the state grid operator connected to the current heat wave, some Bay Area communities experienced power outages amid sweltering conditions.

    California's energy managers could call for rotating blackouts to protect the state's power grid amid unprecedented energy use.

  • Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

    A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat wave that started more than a week ago has been hotter and longer than any other in the state, and it put unprecedented strain on power supplies. That prompted Newsom to plead with people to use less power to avoid rolling blackouts — a practice that involves cutting some people's power to save energy so the lights can stay on for everyone else.

    STORY: In the southeastern city of Pohang, one resident was swept away and killed by strong currents during an evacuation. The typhoon also left one injured and two others missing as of Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Interior and Safety said. Casualty numbers could rise as authorities continue rescue operations. About 2,900 people were still waiting to be evacuated, mostly in the southern regions.The typhoon left the Korean peninsula at about 7:10 a.m. through waters off the southeastern city of Ulsan after landing on the coastal city of Geoje, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

    Wall Street Journal Energy Reporter Katherine Blunt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the heat wave hitting California and what the implications are for the state's energy grid.

    Climate change could have a devastating effect on the lives of millions in the East Mediterranean and Middle East, where temperatures are rising nearly twice as fast as the global average, an international team of scientists warned. The region could see an overall warming of up to 5 degrees Celsius or more by the end of the century on a business-as-usual scenario, a report prepared by the Cyprus Institute said. That temperature spike was almost twice that anticipated in other areas of the planet, and faster than any other inhabited parts of the world, it said.

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 vaccines will largely become an annual vaccination akin to the flu shot, President Joe Biden said Tuesday as his administration urged Americans to seek out newly authorized booster shots tailored to fight the omicron subvariants that are now dominant.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have

  • Californians seek relief as heat wave grips state for eighth day

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A man in a heat-stricken suburb of Los Angeles and a woman with two young kids in Pomona were among the Californians desperately seeking cool shelter as extreme temperatures baked the state on Wednesday for an eighth straight day. Temperatures were expected to top 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius) in Sacramento, the state capital, and other inland valleys, and broke 100 degrees around the Los Angeles area. The agency that operates most of California's electrical grid urged consumers to conserve energy during the late afternoon and evening hours to avoid rolling blackouts, as the heat wave blanketed the drought-stricken region and crews fought multiple wildfires linked to the dry conditions.

    Gov. Brian Kemp visited Summerville in Chattooga County to view the damage left by a storm and flooding. One business owner details the financial strain the damage has left him with.

    Volkswagen is hoping for a bump in its stock price from listing the Porsche sports-car brand separately.

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the fast food recovery act into law, giving restaurant-chain employees more input over wages and working conditions even after strong protests from the industry.The law, known as the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act, will establish a council of fast-food workers, employers and state representatives to consult on workplace standards and it bolsters discrimination and harassment protections, among other things, according to

    To us, Texas meant Sunday dinners and a loving place to raise our family. But the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has become too much to bear.

    German auto giant Volkswagen is pushing forward with its plans to spin off sport car maker Porsche.

    Western intelligence noted that sanctions are impacting Russia's stock of unmanned aerial vehicles and hamstringing battlefield operations.

    Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a request to stay the execution of Melissa Lucio. Now she can prove her innocence.

    (Bloomberg) -- The batteries that help fortify California’s electric grid are kicking in at times when they’re not really needed, draining the power source before more critical junctures and heightening the chances of blackouts as a blistering heat wave punishes the state. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have S

    A wildfire that started near the property of a lumber mill in Northern California swept through a nearby neighborhood, destroying about 100 homes and buildings.