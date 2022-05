Reuters

King Felipe of Spain met his father Juan Carlos in a low-key private meeting in the Royal residence on Monday, marking their first encounter since the former king left the country in 2020 under a cloud of scandals that still hangs over the monarchy. Asked what he expected from the meeting while leaving the town of Sanxenxo in northwestern Spain, where he spent the first four days of his trip attending a regatta, Juan Carlos, 84, said meekly: "Hugs". After the meeting, Juan Carlos will board a private jet back to Abu Dhabi where he now resides.