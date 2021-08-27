California high school coach accused of hiding camera in girls’ bathroom is arrested

(Getty Images)

A California assistant football coach was arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera in the girls’ restroom.

Staff at Los Osos High School, located in Rancho Cucamonga, made a police report after a female student said she had found a recording device in the restroom.

In a press release, San Bernadino investigators said they found other evidence indicating that the football coach, named David Riden, was responsible.

When investigators searched his car and home, they found multiple electronic devices. After finding the electronics and interviewing Mr Rubin, the police arrested ââand booked him into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of invasion of privacy.

Invasion of privacy, which is any type of intrusion into someone’s personal life, carries a potential sentence of a fine up to $1,000 and a six-month jail sentence.

On Tuesday, Mr Rubin reportedly resigned from The Chaffey Joint Union High School District.

It is not clear whether Mr Rubin has a lawyer or made any comment as to the allegations.

The 52-year-old has been at the school since 2015. He worked in the boy’s locker room along with coaching.

ââ"Detectives are continuing their investigation, and will conduct a forensic examination of the items seized," police said in the statement.

The high school district is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The West Valley Detention Center, where Mr Rubin is held, did not respond to enquiries from The Independent. It is not known whether he has a lawyer.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department or call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

