California high school teacher accused of hiding cameras in campus restrooms

[Source]

A high school teacher in Irvine, California, has been arrested for allegedly hiding video recording devices in restrooms on campus.

Siu Kong Sit, 37, is accused of bugging a pair of all-gender restrooms near the swimming pool of Beckman High School, part of the Tustin Unified School District.

A maintenance worker reportedly found the devices and turned them over to school administrators. Irvine police then discovered that several victims had been filmed.

More from NextShark: Woman in Singapore Finds Out Her Boyfriend Impregnated the Maid She Fired

Siu was arrested on campus Monday, according to reports.

The Santa Ana resident faces charges of possession of — or manufacturing — child pornography, burglary and two misdemeanors.

More from NextShark: Snakes, Wolf Puppies and Rats Sold at Market Where Coronavirus Originated

Irvine police are trying to locate more victims.

Anyone who used the campus bathrooms between Feb. 24 and Feb. 27 or believes that they have been victimized is urged to call the Investigations Bureau information line at 949-724-7104.

Siu is being held at Orange County Jail. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call detectives at 949-724-7168.

More from NextShark: Japanese Comedian Dresses Up as Batman Villain to Run for Governor

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Giant Panda in Washington DC is Pregnant and Could Give Birth Any Day